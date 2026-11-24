The 2026 Maryland high school girls flag football season has already wrapped up. Now it the time to ask the question: Who was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Year?

We have selected 12 candidates from teams who put up impressive numbers while leading their teams close to a state championship. Read about each nominee below, and cast your vote for the performance that impressed you the most.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Asiah Freeland of Calvert.

Voting concludes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Dec. 6. The winner will be announced in two weeks.

Emily Mitchel, Urbana

Mitchel led Urbana to an unbeaten season and the MPSSAA Class 4A/3A state championship. The sophomore quarterback completed 335 of 460 passes for 3,328 yards and 45 touchdowns, and rushed for 603 yards and nine scores.

Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg

Jones-Robinson finished her Clarksburg girls flag football career as a state runner-up. On offense, the senior quarterback totaled over 6,000 yards passing and rushing, with 75 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. On defense, she registered 42 flag pulls, eight interceptions, two pick-sixes, 125 punt-return yards, and a TD.

Mya Summers, Northern

Summers led Northern to the MPSSAA Class 3A/2A state title. On offense, the senior hauled in 52 catches for 740 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, and rushed for 231 yards and a score on 41 carries. Then, on defense, she registered 75 flag pulls, 32 sacks, three pass breakups, an interception, and a pick-six. Finally, she had 12 punt returns for 249 yards and three TDs.

Makenna Roberts, Linganore

Roberts led Linganore to the MPSSAA Class 3A/2A state championship game. In 2026, the junior wide receiver hauled in 111 catches for 1,134 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

Amani Welch, Calvert

Welch led Calvert to the MPSSAA Class 2A/1A state championship. The junior quarterback went 188-of-375 for 2,456 passing yards and 42 touchdowns, and ran for 480 yards and 12 scores on 92 carries. On defense, Welch registered 14 flag pulls and two interceptions.

Lily Trexler, Middletown

Trexler led Middletown to the MPSSAA Class 2A/1A state title game. The senior quarterback went 265-of-452 for 3,119 passing yards, 48 touchdowns, and 23 PATs. Additionally, she rushed for 120 yards, two TDs, and a PAT.

Ella Schweighofer, Whitman

Schweighofer stepped up in the pocket for Whitman, completing 274 of 394 passes for 2,453 yards and 46 touchdowns, while rushing for 553 yards and 10 scores.

Ny'Jae Mills, Poly

Mills had a stellar season at quarterback for Poly, as she threw for 2,040 yards and 47 touchdowns, and ran for 418 yards and 15 scores on offense. Meanwhile, the senior registered 17 flag pulls, four interceptions, a pick-six, and six pass breakups on defense.

Melanie Payne, Sherwood

Payne was a force on both sides of the ball. For both the regular season and playoffs, the senior had 22 carries for 145 rushing yards, 71 catches for 1,044 receiving yards, and 23 touchdowns on offense, along with 86 flag pulls, three pulls for loss, a sack, 14 pass breakups, and six interceptions on defense.

Tyler Lynnae Moore, Pikesville

Moore played a crucial role in the secondary and helped Pikesville finish with an undefeated regular season in their inaugural year.

Addison Bean, Western

Bean stepped up on offense, defense, and special teams for Western in 2026. For the regular season, the freshman recorded 59 flag pulls, six receiving touchdowns, four rushing TDs, a punt return score, and a pick-six. She followed those stats up in the playoffs with two receiving touchdowns and two rushing scores.

Rylie Huskey, Frederick

Huskey was a true defensive MVP for Frederick, as she finished with 84 flag pulls, five interceptions, 68 interception yards, and 12 pass breakups, On offense, the sophomore hauled in 15 catches for 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 69 yards and a score.