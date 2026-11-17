Saint Frances Academy has routinely been near the top of the national high school football rankings, climbing all the way to No. 1 at point during the 2025 season. The Panthers have sent dozens of players to major college programs and developed future NFL talent. All this has been accomplished without something most high school football teams take for granted: a field of its own.

That is finally about to change.

The nationally recognized Baltimore football program celebrated the groundbreaking of The Cordish Field on Nov. 10, beginning a new chapter for a school whose players have spent years traveling across the city just to practice.

The approximately $1.5 million project will create a 70,000-square-foot natural grass field with bleachers on East Chase Street, directly across from the school's campus in the Johnston Square neighborhood.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the project is targeted for completion by August 2027, potentially giving the Panthers a permanent practice home before the start of next season.

The milestone comes nearly 200 years after the founding of Saint Frances Academy, which has developed into one of the nation's premier high school football programs despite operating with limited athletic facilities.

For coach Messay Hailemariam, who has helped build the Panthers into a national power, the groundbreaking represents the fulfillment of a vision that has taken more than a decade to realize.

In a report published by The Baltimore Times, Hailemariam emphasized that the project would create opportunities extending beyond football, helping students develop academically, athletically and personally.

A National Power Without a Home Field

Saint Frances has spent years overcoming a logistical challenge that few nationally ranked programs encounter.

Without an on-campus practice field, the Panthers have used facilities in Cherry Hill, Patterson Park, Curtis Bay and other Baltimore neighborhoods, sometimes traveling several miles from school before beginning workouts.

The Baltimore Banner reported that players have relied on school vans, private vehicles, rideshare services and even electric scooters to reach practice locations.

Those arrangements created transportation challenges and reduced the time available for football preparation.

Yet the program continued to grow.

Under Hailemariam and former coach Biff Poggi, Saint Frances emerged as a national contender, regularly facing some of the strongest high school programs in the country.

The Panthers reached the No. 1 position in the national rankings during the 2025 season and won the Overtime Nationals event that December, further establishing the school's reputation as one of the country's leading football programs.

Hailemariam told the Catholic Review that 207 of his players over the past seven years have earned Division I scholarships and that 14 former players were active in the NFL.

The new facility will accommodate practices for both Saint Frances football teams and home games for its regional squad. The national team, which often attracts larger crowds, is expected to continue playing its home games at other venues.

Baltimore Supporters Help Turn Vision Into Reality

The project was made possible through contributions from several prominent Baltimore business and philanthropic leaders.

The supporters include David Cordish, chairman and CEO of The Cordish Companies; Jack Luetkemeyer, founder of Continental Realty Corporation; Ben Griswold of Brown Advisory; and John Phelps, chairman of the Saint Frances Academy board.

Cordish, whose family has longstanding ties to the school, helped lead the fundraising effort.

The Baltimore Times reported that the field will also provide recreational opportunities for residents of Johnston Square when it is not being used by Saint Frances.

That community component is particularly meaningful for a school whose mission has long extended beyond athletics.

Founded in 1828, Saint Frances Academy is recognized as the oldest continuously operating predominantly African American Catholic school in the United States. The new facility arrives as the school approaches its bicentennial in 2028.

Head of school Curtis Turner described the groundbreaking as an investment in future generations of students, with the field providing opportunities to build leadership, teamwork and school pride.

The project could also support other sports and potentially help Saint Frances expand its athletic offerings.

A 16-Year Dream Becomes Reality

Hailemariam reflected on the significance of the moment in a social media post following the ceremony.

After 16 years of perseverance and setbacks, the coach described the groundbreaking as the realization of a dream for the school's football program.

He emphasized the importance of creating a lasting legacy, developing young athletes and strengthening the surrounding community.

Maryland Del. Jackie Addison, who attended the ceremony, also celebrated the occasion in a Facebook post, describing it as a meaningful investment in the school's students and neighborhood.

Addison, whose grandson graduated from Saint Frances Academy, highlighted the opportunities the facility will create for young people to develop friendships, confidence and teamwork.

For Saint Frances, the field represents more than a convenience.

It will eliminate a daily obstacle for a football program that has already reached the highest levels of high school competition without the facilities commonly available to its opponents.

The Panthers have spent years proving they can compete with anyone, regardless of where they practice.

Soon, they will finally have a field to call their own.