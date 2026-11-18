On Tuesday, the inaugural Maryland (MPSSAA) high school girls flag football state championship games were held at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. For the first time, three state champions were crowned, as Urbana won the 4A/3A title, Northern won 3A/2A, and Calvert won 2A/1A.

These games came two years after Clarksburg won the first ever Maryland girls flag football state championship, and one year after both the Coyotes and Linganore claimed the 4A-3A and 2A-1A state titles, respectively. Each year, the Baltimore Ravens have played host to Maryland's state championship games.

Here is a recap of each state championship game that took place.

Urbana Denies Clarksburg's 3-Peat Attempt

Urbana faced Clarksburg in the 4A/3A state title game. The Coyotes and Aysia Jones-Robinson were looking to win their third consecutive girls flag football state championship. However, they came up just short against the top-seeded Hawks, 14-6.

While there wasn't much offense, Emily Mitchel did just enough to lead Urbana to its first girls flag football state title. Mitchel completed 15 of 31 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns, while Delaney Holt hauled in five catches for 105 receiving yards and a score. Holt also registered three flag pulls.

Meanwhile, the Hawks' defense did just enough to keep Jones-Robinson and Clarksburg's offense in check. Madison Manguiri led the way with four flag pulls and a sack, while Ella Afdahl and Kayla Tyler each recorded an interception.

Northern Prevents Linganore from Going Back-to-Back

Elsewhere, Northern faced Linganore for the 3A/2A state championship. The Lancers were coming off winning the 2A-1A title in Baltimore in 2025. Unfortunately, the Patriots completely took over the second half for the 27-13 victory.

Ryann Burch put up an incredible performance by going 24-of-40 for 310 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Mya Summers hauled in five catches for 112 receiving yards and two scores, and Myranda Stubbs had eight receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Summers led Northern's defense with 12 flag pulls, 10 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and a safety, while Iyana Greenfield registered seven flag pulls, and Stubbs recorded an interception. The Patriots' defense did its job by not letting star Linganore's top target Makenna Roberts into the end zone.

Calvert Tops Middletown for First State Title

Finally, Calvert was in last year's 2A-1A state title game, but fell short against Linganore. Thankfully, the Cavaliers bounced back for a 34-20 win over Middletown for the 2A/1A championship.

Amani Welch finished her stellar season on a high note by going 9-of-17 for 133 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Asiah Freeland stepped up on both sides of the ball with four catches for 96 receiving yards and a score on offense, along with five flag pulls, an interception, and three pass breakups on defense.

Meanwhile, Jamya Pinkney-Pickeral led Calvert's defense with seven flag pulls, an interception, and a pass breakup, while Destany Wallace registered four flag pulls, an interception, and a sack, and Guiliana Kauten finished with five flag pulls.