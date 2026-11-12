2026 Maryland High School Girls Flag Football State Championship Matchups Set

The Maryland (MPSSAA) high school girls flag football state semifinal matchups took place on Tuesday and Wednesday. Now, we officially have our three matchups set for the state championship games at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The Class 4A/3A state title game will be between Urbana and Clarksburg, 3A/2A will be Linganore vs. Northern, and 2A/1A will feature Calvert and Middletown.

Here are recaps of each state semifinal game from this week.

Clarksburg Edges North Point to Reach Third State Title Game

On Tuesday, No. 3 Clarksburg was able to stave off a late comeback attempt by No. 2 North Point for the 32-26 victory in this 4A/3A semifinal matchup. Now, the Coyotes will look to win a third consecutive Maryland girls flag football state championship in Baltimore.

Senior quarterback Aysia Jones-Robinson continues to impress, as she completed 22 of 33 passes and threw four touchdowns, while rushing for another score. Rianna Prather hauled in four catches and two touchdowns on offense, and recorded five flag pulls on defense, while Ella Geary had six flag pulls and two sacks.

Urbana Sneaks Past Whitman in OT Thriller

In the other 4A/3A semifinal game, No. 1 Urbana snuck past No. 5 Whitman 20-19 in an overtime thriller. The Vikings scored a touchdown to open OT, but the Hawks responded with six points and an extra point to punch their ticket to the state title game.

Emily Mitchel stepped up once again by going 23-of-36 for 207 passing yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 42 yards and a score. Kieryn Gomez hauled in four catches for 41 receiving yards and a TD, while Kayla Tyler registered seven flag pulls.

Linganore Crushes Glenelg to Reach Second Title Game

No. 2 Linganore absolutely crushed No. 3 Glenelg 46-6 in one of two 3A/2A state semifinal games on Wednesday. Now, the Lancers have a chance to go back-to-back after claiming the 2A-1A state championship last year.

Makenna Roberts continues to be one of the best wide receivers in Maryland, as she hauled in nine catches for 154 receiving yards and three touchdowns, and recorded seven flag pulls on defense. Elena Doyle went 16-of-22 for 237 passing yards and six touchdowns, while Brooklyn Dommel registered five flag pulls and two interceptions.

Northern Cruises Past Poly

In the other 3A/2A matchup, No. 4 Northern shocked No. 1 Poly in a 41-14 blowout win to advance to the state title game and represent southern Maryland.

Ryann Burch completed 31 of 47 passes for 298 yards and five touchdowns, and even rushed for a score. Meanwhile, Myranda Stubbs hauled in eight catches for 98 receiving yards and a score, and Mya Summers stepped up on defense with seven flag pulls and an interception, and even scored a receiving TD.

Calvert Shuts Out Dunbar to Advance to Second Title Game

In one of two 2A/1A state semifinal games on Tuesday, No. 6 Calvert shut out No. 7 Dunbar 27-0 to reach the state title game for the second consecutive year.

Amani Welch went 9-of-15 for 104 passing yards and four touchdowns, while Allahna Brown hauled in six catches for 85 receiving yards and four TDs. Meanwhile, Asiah Freeland was the defensive MVP with seven flag pulls, two interceptions, and two pass breakups.

Middletown Demolishes Forest Park

Finally, in the other 2A/1A matchup, No. 8 Middletown demolished No. 5 Forest Park 56-12 to advance to the state championship game for the first time.

Lily Trexler was stellar as she went 16-of-26 for 227 passing yards and four touchdowns and rushed for a score, Rebecca Burgess hauled in four catches for 68 receiving yards and a score, and Megan Tross caught two touchdown passes and registered seven flag pulls and an interception.