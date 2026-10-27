Vote: Who is the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 19-24)

The Maryland high school girls flag football playoffs have already begun, and there were more top performers during the week of Oct. 19-24.

Urbana's Emily Mitchel led her team to a county title, Frederick's Summer Singletary registered five pass breakups, and Aysia Jones-Robinson led Clarksburg to another Montgomery County championship.

Those are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Payton Wallace of Damascus.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Emily Mitchel, Urbana

Mitrchel threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in Urbana's 21-12 victory over Linganore to claim the Frederick County championship. She also helped the Hawks shut out South Hagerstown 43-0 in the MPSSAA 4A/3A Regional Semifinals.

Summer Singletary, Frederick

Singletary broke up five passes on defense to help Frederick beat Gov. Thomas Johnson 12-0 in the 4A/3A Regional Semifinals.

Aysia Jones-Robinson, Clarksburg

Jones-Robinson threw three touchdown passes to lead Clarksburg to a 46-7 victory over Walter Johnson for the school's third Montgomery County title.

Amira Alexander, Lackey

Alexander, a freshman, hauled in four catches for 131 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Lackey's 25-0 shutout win over Patuxent in the 2A/1A Regional Quarterfinals.

Ella Schweighofer, Whitman

In two games for Whitman, Schweighofer completed 39 of 54 passes for 391 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 104 yards and a score.

Jenna Todd, Smithsburg

Todd recorded two interceptions, returned a punt that set up a touchdown, and had three receiving scores in Smithsburg's 44-0 shutout win over Williamsport in the 2A/1A Regional Semifinals.

Lily Trexler, Middletown

Trexler went 18-of-26 for 231 passing yards and five touchdowns in Middletown's 47-6 blowout victory over Catoctin. She then helped the Knights beat the Cougars again 52-7 in the 2A/1A Regional Semifinals.

Abigail Wollschlager, Kenwood

Wollschlager caught two touchdown passes in Kenwood's thrilling 12-6 4-OT victory over Dulaney in the 4A/3A Regional Semifinals.

Ryann Burch, Northern

Burch threw four touchfown passes to lead Northern to a 27-12 victory over North Point to claim the SMAC Championship.

Anna May Staniero, Poolesville

In two games for Poolesville, Straniero had 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns on offense, along with five interceptions, including two pick-sixes, on defense.

Serach Jackson, Richard Montgomery

Jackson scored three touchdowns in Richard Montgomery's 19-6 win over Churchill in the 4A/3A Regional Quarterfinals.

Ny'jae Mills, Poly

Mills led Poly to an 18-0 victory over Mervo for the Baltimore City Championship, followed by a dominant 46-2 win over Overlea in the 3A/2A Regional Semifinals.