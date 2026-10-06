Vote: Who Was the Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week? (Sept. 28-Oct. 3)

We're already halfway through high school girls flag football season in Maryland, and there were more top performers during the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 3.

Frederick's Rylie Huskey led the defense once again with 11 flag pulls, Whitman's Ella Schweighofer totaled six touchdowns, and Oakdale's Ashlyn Lackemeyer had another strong week with seven scores.

These are just a few of this week's nominees for High School On SI Maryland Girls Flag Football Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Ashlyn Lackemeyer, for the second consecutive week.

Read about all 10 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Oct. 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced next week.

Rylie Huskey, Frederick

Huskey led the Cadets' defense once again with 11 flag pulls in Frederick's 28-12 victory over Middletown.

Ella Schweighofer, Whitman

Schweighofer completed 15 of 25 passes for 175 yards and five touchdowns, and ran for 66 yards and a score in Whitman's 39-0 shutout win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Ashlyn Lackemeyer, Oakdale

Lackeymer, the two-time defending Player of the Week, went 22-of-38 for 336 passing yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 38 yards and three scores in Oakdale's 44-6 blowout victory over Tuscarora.

Kayla Johnson, Mervo

Johnson registered eight flag pulls, two sacks, and an interception in Mervo's 30-6 win over Digital Harbor.

Molly Bogdan, Dulaney

In two games, Bogdan threw for 208 passing yards and six touchdowns, and ran for 18 yards and a score. She also filled in at quarterback after switching from wide receiver/linebacker after Dulaney's starting quarterback broke both wrists in their second game of the season.

Ny'jae Mills, Poly

Mills went threw for 138 passing yards and five touchdowns and had a seven-yard rushing score on offense, along with a 12-yard pick-six and a pass breakup on defense in Poly's dominant 67-0 shutout victory over National Academy Foundation.

June Tabron, Wise

Tabron went 8-of-12 for 106 passing yards and three touchdowns in Wise's 28-0 shutout win over Douglass-PG.

Nate Espino, Patterson

Espino registered nine flag pulls, two flag pulls for loss, and two sacks in Patterson's 34-0 shutout victory over Carver Vo-Tech.

Carter Beasley, Guilford Park

In two games for Guilford Park, Beasley threw for 248 passing yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 175 yards and two scores.

Emily Mitchel, Urbana

Mitchel went 20-of-31 for 325 passing yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another score in Urbana's 21-20 win over Linganore.