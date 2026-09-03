Phil Conners Returns to Lowell as New Boys Basketball Coach

Phil Conners is coming home to Lowell.

Lowell High School announced Wednesday that Conners, a 1998 graduate of the school, will take over as the Red Raiders' boys basketball coach after a successful 10-year run at Burlington.

Conners graduated from Lowell in 1998 after earning Merrimack Valley Conference All-Star honors. He continued his playing career at Westfield State College.

"I know what Lowell High basketball means to people in this city, and I know the expectations that come with this job," Conners said. "The expectations will be a part of the fun. I look forward to bringing everything I've learned over the last 16 years back to Lowell and to work with all of the basketball families in the city as we build something special at Lowell High."

A Winning Track Record

Conners spent the past 10 seasons as the head coach at Burlington. From 2016-26, Conners led Burlington to the MIAA state tournament in each season it was held. Burlington won six Middlesex League championships during his tenure and the team went to the Division 2 state semifinals in 2022. Burlington finished 19-4 last season and advanced to the Division 2 state quarterfinals.

Before his dominant run with Burlington, Conners served as head coach at Tewksbury High School from 2011-16. During this time, the Redmen won three consecutive Merrimack Valley Conference championships, and Conners was named MVC Coach of the Year three times.

Coming Full Circle

Conners' hiring brings his coaching career full circle. He began coaching at Lowell in 2003 with the freshman team while also serving as a varsity assistant. Conners replaces Bob Michalczyk, who coached Lowell for the past 13 seasons.

Michalczyk is departing after successful stint with the program, securing 192 wins during his time with Lowell. Conners inherits a roster led by senior Collin Christiansen, although the Red Raiders graduated several key contributors from last season's team, including Brenden Djoutsa, Julius Richardson, Rudhy Frica and Aiden Walter.

Conners' first game back on the Lowell bench is scheduled for Dec. 11, when the Red Raiders open the season against Millbury.

More than two decades after beginning his coaching career with Lowell's freshman team, Conners will begin his first season leading the varsity program at his alma mater.