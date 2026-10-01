South Hadley Football Opens Season 3-0 Without Allowing a Point

Three games. Three wins. Three shutouts.

South Hadley couldn't have started its 2026 Massachusetts high school football season much better.

The Tigers, who compete in MIAA Division 7, have scored at least 35 points in every game while emerging as a team to watch in Western Massachusetts. They are not currently ranked in the High School On SI New England Top 25, but their dominant start could soon put them in that conversation.

South Hadley opened the season with a 47-0 victory over neighboring Northampton before going on the road and beating Agawam 35-0. The Tigers made it three straight shutouts with a 38-0 victory over Chicopee Comp.

While the defense has yet to allow a point, South Hadley has also received strong play from sophomore quarterback Nolan Soderbaum.

Soderbaum Settles In at Quarterback

Soderbaum took over at quarterback from his older brother, Griffin, and has completed 26 of 37 passes for 401 yards and seven touchdowns through his first three starts.

He has yet to throw an interception and has added a rushing touchdown.

Chase Pecia and Noah Hambley have emerged as two of Soderbaum's primary playmakers. Hambley has accounted for 421 yards and six touchdowns through three games, while Pecia, a senior receiver, has scored three touchdowns.

Hambley has also been a major contributor on defense, intercepting three passes during the Tigers' shutout streak.

Defense Setting the Tone

South Hadley's offense is averaging 40 points per game, but the defense has been the biggest story of the Tigers' start.

Defensive end Ryder Mayer has helped lead the pressure up front, with Adrian Garcia, Charlie Maxwell and Lincoln Belsky among the contributors in the secondary.

The result has been 12 quarters of shutout football.

South Hadley has done it against three different opponents and in different settings, including a road victory over Agawam.

The Tigers will try to extend the streak when they face Hoosac Valley.

South Hadley Building on Winning Tradition

Coach Brian Couture has been involved with South Hadley athletics for more than two decades and now has another team off to a fast start.

The program's history includes an undefeated season in 1963 and a Western Massachusetts championship in 2019.

There is a long way to go before the 2026 Tigers can be compared with those teams, but through three weeks, South Hadley has done everything asked of it.

The Tigers are 3-0, averaging 40 points per game and still waiting for an opponent to reach the end zone.