St. John's Prep broke a school record that had stood for 119 years on Friday, scoring the most points in program history in a 60-35 win over previously unbeaten La Salle Academy of Providence, Rhode Island.

The 95 combined points were also the most in a St. John's Prep game. The Eagles (4-0) did most of their damage early, building a 46-point first half that had them on pace to push past 70.

The surprise was who led the way. Ohio State commit Chris Vargas, the first five-star quarterback in Massachusetts history, had one of the quietest games of his career. The Eagles' running backs made sure it didn't matter.

Salemi and Parent Steal the Spotlight From Vargas

Sophomore running back Michael Salemi found the end zone four times in three different ways. He ran for two touchdowns, returned a punt for another and took a kickoff back for a fourth.

Senior running back Maxwell Parent did all of his work out of the backfield, rushing for three touchdowns. Wide receiver C.J. Olimpo caught a touchdown pass for the Eagles' eighth score of the day.

Vargas completed three passes and threw an interception. Junior wide receiver Riley Selvais, coming off a 1,200-yard sophomore season, was held to one catch for 14 yards. Jack Ellison caught another for 3 yards.

That St. John's Prep reached 60 points with its star quarterback held in check says plenty about the depth of this roster.

A 3-0 Rhode Island Power Never Found an Answer

The opponent makes the result more impressive. La Salle entered the game 3-0 and had outscored its first three opponents 113-14, a resume that made the Rams one of Rhode Island's top teams.

St. John's Prep scored 60 points against a defense that had allowed 14 all season.

Last Year's Title-Game Loss Still Hangs Over Prep

Massachusetts high school football has produced a deep run of college prospects and contenders in recent seasons, and St. John's Prep has been at the center of it.

The Eagles reached the Division 1 state championship last season before falling to Xaverian 41-35. They have already beaten two of the state's best this fall, opening with a win over Springfield Central and following with a victory over Central Catholic, which has since beaten Xaverian.

Catholic Memorial Looms After a Favorable Stretch

With three of their toughest early tests behind them, the Eagles enter a stretch in which they will be heavy favorites.

St. John's Prep hosts Boston College High School (0-4) next, then faces St. John's of Shrewsbury and Malden Catholic. The Week 8 matchup with Catholic Memorial projects as the next game in which the Eagles will not be clear favorites.

St. John's Prep also has a Thanksgiving Day date at Fenway Park.