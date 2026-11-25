The high school football postseason continued to produce outstanding individual efforts across New England, with players stepping up in some of the region's biggest games of the season. From state championship celebrations to hard-fought playoff victories, the weekend offered plenty of performances worthy of recognition.

Whether it was quarterbacks accounting for multiple touchdowns, running backs dominating on the ground or players making significant contributions in championship games, the region's top performers gave us another impressive collection of candidates.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Bryant Taczali of Notre Dame Prep (CT).

Among this week's highlights were Bonny Eagle quarterback Lucas Klehn, who powered the Scots to a Maine Class A state championship with a 217-yard rushing performance, and East Providence quarterback Isaac Rodriguez, who helped lead the Townies to their first Rhode Island championship in 20 years.

In all, 12 players from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island have earned consideration for this week's poll. Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote for the player you believe delivered the best individual performance. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Nate Bowen, QB, Bishop Guertin (NH)

Bowen delivered a spectacular all-around performance to help Bishop Guertin escape with a 42-41 semifinal victory over Winnacunnet. The quarterback completed 15 of 19 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown while adding 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, accounting for three scores in the thrilling victory.

Grayson Foley, RB, Scituate (MA)

Foley did everything he could to keep Scituate's postseason run alive, scoring all four of the Sailors' touchdowns in a 29-28 loss to Walpole. The senior running back rushed for 155 yards and found the end zone four times, delivering a tremendous performance despite the heartbreaking result.

Chace Gavis, QB, Burrillville (RI)

Gavis put together a tremendous passing performance in Burrillville's Division II championship matchup against East Providence. The quarterback threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns, keeping the Broncos within striking distance throughout an offensive shootout before falling 50-37.

Avery Hartline, RB, North Haven (CT)

Hartline needed just nine carries to put together one of Connecticut's most explosive performances of the weekend. The sophomore running back rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in North Haven's 51-20 victory over Killingly, averaging nearly 19.5 yards per carry.

Dominic Helm, RB, Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial (CT)

Helm found the end zone five times on the ground in Bacon Academy/Lyman Memorial's 44-13 victory over RHAM. The junior carried 23 times for 110 yards and also converted three two-point attempts, playing a major role in the team's impressive postseason victory.

Lucas Klehn, QB, Bonny Eagle (ME)

Klehn saved his best for the biggest stage, leading Bonny Eagle to a 31-27 victory over Oxford Hills in the Class A state championship game. The senior quarterback rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries while completing 6 of 11 passes for 84 yards and another touchdown. Klehn's performance helped the Scots secure their first state championship since 2019.

Joe Lewie, QB, Granby/Canton (CT)

Lewie accounted for five touchdowns in Granby/Canton's 41-6 victory over CREC. The senior quarterback completed 9 of 12 passes for 126 yards and four touchdowns while adding another 122 yards and a touchdown on just eight rushing attempts. His dual-threat production helped power an impressive offensive performance.

Michael Loubier, RB, Winslow (ME)

Loubier turned in a strong performance despite Winslow's 31-27 loss to Winthrop in the Class D state championship game. The sophomore running back rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, providing a consistent presence in the Black Raiders' ground attack.

Brad Perry, QB, St. John's (Shrewsbury, MA)

The junior quarterback orchestrated a second-half comeback, completing 12 of 21 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns in St. John's 27-23 victory over Xaverian Brothers. Perry threw two touchdown passes to Jason Abban and two more to Zacchaeus Collins, including the game-winning connection with 2:39 remaining.

Lucas Rice, WR, Winthrop (ME)

Rice was Lavigne's favorite target in Winthrop's championship victory over Winslow, hauling in eight receptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Both of his touchdown catches came from Lavigne, including a 49-yard scoring connection that helped the Ramblers maintain control of the championship game.

Isaac Rodriguez, QB, East Providence (RI)

Rodriguez delivered a championship performance as East Providence defeated Burrillville 50-37 to capture its first state title since 2006. The quarterback rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries while completing two touchdown passes for 154 yards on just six attempts. He also came up with a game-sealing interception as the Townies finished their championship run.

Jack Sigel, RB, North Branford (CT)

Sigel put together one of the most productive rushing performances in Connecticut, carrying 28 times for 257 yards and five touchdowns in North Branford's 44-7 victory over Valley Regional/Lyme-Old Lyme. The junior scored on runs of 21, 6, 35, 18 and 20 yards, consistently finding ways to break through the opposing defense.