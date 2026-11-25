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The New England high school football landscape continues to shift as the postseason reaches its final stages, but the regional Top 25 has no shortage of storylines heading into Thanksgiving week.

St. John's Prep remains the team to beat after another impressive victory, while St. John's of Shrewsbury made a statement of its own by knocking off the three-time defending Massachusetts Division 1 state champion Xaverian Brothers.

The Eagles strengthened their hold on the No. 1 position with a 50-23 victory over Springfield Central, while St. John's remains in the second spot after its 27-23 triumph over the Hawks. Springfield Central holds steady at No. 3 following its second loss to St. John's Prep this season.

Catholic Memorial, St. Joseph and Bishop Hendricken also turned in important victories, while Bishop Guertin survived a one-point thriller against Winnacunnet. Elsewhere, Mansfield, Londonderry, Marshfield, Shawsheen Valley Tech and Bonny Eagle made emphatic statements with their latest victories on the gridiron.

But this is no ordinary week on the New England high school football calendar. Thanksgiving rivalry games are a major part of the region's tradition, and several teams will take the field despite having already been eliminated from playoff contention. Others still chasing state championships will squeeze in their traditional rivalry games before turning their attention to championship weekend in early December.

Here is the latest High School On SI New England Football Top 25 Regional Rankings.

1. St. John's Prep (MA)

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: St. John's Prep 50, Central 23

Loss(es): None

St. John's Prep continued its dominant run through the Massachusetts postseason, overwhelming Springfield Central 50-23 to remain unbeaten and secure another trip to the Division 1 state championship game. The Eagles remain the clear No. 1 team in New England and will look to keep their perfect season intact during Thanksgiving rivalry week before turning their attention to the state final.

2. St. John's (MA)

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: St. John's 27, Xaverian Brothers 23

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 43-20

St. John's delivered one of the weekend's biggest performances, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to knock off three-time defending Division 1 champion Xaverian Brothers, 27-23. The Pioneers move into Thanksgiving week with plenty of momentum and another opportunity to make their mark before the postseason reaches its conclusion.

3. Central (MA)

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: St. John's Prep 50, Central 23

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 29-14; St. John's Prep, 5023

Springfield Central couldn't keep pace with St. John's Prep, falling 50-23 in a Division 1 semifinal matchup that ended its championship hopes. The Golden Eagles remain one of the region's most accomplished programs, and Thanksgiving week provides another opportunity to close out the season on a positive note.

4. Hand (CT)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Hand had the week off as the Tigers continued preparing for the next stage of their championship pursuit. The unbeaten Madison program remains Connecticut's highest-ranked representative in the regional Top 25, with its traditional Thanksgiving rivalry game providing another important date on the calendar.

5. Catholic Memorial (MA)

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Catholic Memorial 42, Chelmsford 7

Loss(es): St. John's, 34-7; St. John's Prep, 42-35

Catholic Memorial delivered a convincing 42-7 victory over Chelmsford, adding another impressive result to its postseason résumé. The Knights continue to demonstrate why they belong among New England's elite, and they'll have one more opportunity to take the field during Thanksgiving week.

6. St. Joseph (CT)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: St. Joseph 57, Westhill 3

Loss(es): None

St. Joseph continued its unbeaten campaign with a commanding 57-3 victory over Westhill, producing another dominant performance on both sides of the ball. The Cadets remain one of Connecticut's most dangerous championship contenders and will look to carry that momentum into their Thanksgiving rivalry matchup.

7. Ludlowe (CT)

Record: 9-0

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): None

Ludlowe remained idle as the Falcons continued preparing for the next challenge in their outstanding season. The unbeaten Connecticut program stays firmly entrenched among the region's top teams, with Thanksgiving week offering another opportunity to maintain its momentum.

8. Bishop Hendricken (RI)

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 20, La Salle Academy 14

Loss(es): Chaminade (N.Y.), 18-17; Hand (Conn.), 28-0

Bishop Hendricken won Rhode Island's Division I championship, holding off La Salle Academy 20-14 to strengthen its position among the region's top programs while moving up a spot here.

9. New Canaan (CT)

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Ludlowe, 34-31; St. Joseph, 21-14

New Canaan had the week off as the Rams continued preparing for their traditional Thanksgiving rivalry game. The Connecticut powerhouse remains in the regional Top 10 despite a challenging schedule.

10. Bishop Guertin (NH)

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 12

Last Week: Bishop Guertin 42, Winnacunnet 41

Loss(es): None

Bishop Guertin survived one of the weekend's most dramatic finishes, escaping with a 42-41 victory over Winnacunnet to keep its unbeaten season alive. The Cardinals climb two spots to No. 10, heading into New Hampshire's Division I state championship game Saturday against Londonderry.

11. Burr & Burton (VT)

Record: 11-0

Previous Rank: 13

Last Week: Season has concluded

Loss(es): None

Burr & Burton's season is officially complete after the Bulldogs captured the Vermont state championship and finished unbeaten. The 11-0 campaign keeps them among the region's most impressive teams, and they retain a place in the Top 25 despite having no remaining games.

12. La Salle Academy (RI)

Record: 6-3

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: Bishop Hendricken 20, La Salle Academy 14

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 60-35; Bishop Hendricken, 24-13; Bishop Hendricken, 20-14

La Salle Academy couldn't get past Bishop Hendricken in Rhode Island's Division I finale, falling 20-14 in another difficult matchup between two of Rhode Island's strongest programs. The Rams slide one position but remain among the region's top teams after another competitive season against elite opposition.

13. Staples (CT)

Record: 7-2

Previous Rank: 14

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Danbury, 17-10; Ludlowe, 28-7

Staples was idle as the Wreckers prepared for Thanksgiving week and another opportunity to add a rivalry victory to their résumé. The Connecticut program remains in the regional rankings after putting together a strong season against some of the state's top competition.

14. Mansfield (MA)

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 16

Last Week: Mansfield 28, King Philip Regional 7

Loss(es): North Attleborough, 28-27

Mansfield continued its impressive postseason run with a 28-7 victory over King Philip Regional, earning another important win against a quality opponent. The Hornets climb two spots to No. 14 and will look to carry their momentum into Thanksgiving week.

15. Wachusett Regional (MA)

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 15

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Central, 48-32

Wachusett Regional had the week off after seeing its championship hopes come to an end against Springfield Central earlier in the postseason. The Mountaineers remain among the region's top teams and will have an opportunity to close their season with a traditional Thanksgiving rivalry game.

16. Londonderry (NH)

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 17

Last Week: Londonderry 39, Windham 21

Loss(es): Pinkerton, 27-14

Londonderry continued its impressive postseason run with a 39-21 victory over Windham, advancing past another difficult New Hampshire opponent. The Lancers move up one spot heading into Saturday's title tilt against Bishop Guertin.

17. Xaverian Brothers (MA)

Record: 6-5

Previous Rank: 18

Last Week: St. John's 27, Xaverian Brothers 23

Loss(es): Central, 21-14; Central Catholic, 52-51; St. John's, 42-22; Catholic Memorial, 42-21; St. John's, 27-23

Xaverian Brothers saw its championship pursuit come to an end with a heartbreaking 27-23 loss to St. John's after leading by 10 points at halftime. The Hawks' bid for a fourth consecutive Division 1 state championship fell short, but they remain one of the region's most accomplished programs.

18. Marshfield (MA)

Record: 9-1

Previous Rank: 20

Last Week: Marshfield 21, Barnstable 0

Loss(es): Mansfield, 24-8

Marshfield continued its strong postseason push with a 21-0 shutout of Barnstable, adding another impressive defensive performance to its résumé. The Rams move up two positions and remain one of Massachusetts' most dangerous teams as the championship picture takes shape.

19. Shawsheen Valley Tech (MA)

Record: 10-0

Previous Rank: 19

Last Week: Shawsheen Valley Tech 29, Swampscott 0

Loss(es): None

Shawsheen Valley Tech continued its unbeaten season with a dominant 29-0 shutout of Swampscott, producing another impressive defensive effort. The Rams remain at No. 19 and have quietly assembled one of the region's most impressive records.

20. Bonny Eagle (ME)

Record: 11-1

Previous Rank: 21

Last Week: Bonny Eagle 31, Oxford Hills 27

Loss(es): Thornton Academy, 42-14

Bonny Eagle survived a challenging matchup against Oxford Hills, holding on for a 31-27 victory to capture Maine's Class A state title. The Scots climb one spot in the regional rankings to conclude their season.

21. Central Catholic (MA)

Record: 6-4

Previous Rank: 23

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): St. John's Prep, 21-17; Bishop Hendricken, 28-12; Londonderry, 28-27; Xaverian Brothers, 27-19

Central Catholic remained idle after its postseason run ended with a loss to Xaverian Brothers. The Raiders drop into the lower portion of the Top 25 but remain a respected regional program, with Thanksgiving week offering another opportunity to finish the season with a rivalry victory.

22. Tewksbury Memorial (MA)

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Tewksbury Memorial 28, Danvers 7

Loss(es): Chelmsford, 28-21

Tewksbury Memorial earns a place in the regional Top 25 after a convincing 28-7 victory over Danvers, adding another impressive result to its season. The Redmen enter the list at No. 22 as the Thanksgiving rivalry schedule provides one more opportunity to strengthen their standing.

23. New Britain (CT)

Record: 8-2

Previous Rank: 24

Last Week: New Britain 24, West Haven 19

Loss(es): Greenwich, 35-7; New Canaan, 47-14

New Britain added another important victory to its résumé, edging West Haven 24-19 in a competitive Connecticut matchup. The Golden Hurricanes climb one spot and remain a solid presence in the regional rankings heading into Thanksgiving week.

24. Walpole

Record: 9-2

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Walpole 29, Scituate 28

Loss(es): Foxborough, 22-21; Wachusett Regional, 31-21

Walpole makes its first appearance in the regional Top 25 after delivering one of the weekend's biggest surprises, upsetting previously unbeaten Scituate 29-28. The victory earns the Rebels a spot at No. 24 and sends a strong message heading into Thanksgiving rivalry week.

25. Scituate (MA)

Record: 10-1

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Walpole 29, Scituate 28

Loss(es): Walpole, 29-28

Scituate suffered one of the most stunning setbacks of the weekend, falling 29-28 to Walpole and seeing its unbeaten run come to an end. The Sailors tumble 17 positions to No. 25, but their impressive season still earns them a place in the regional rankings.

Final Analysis

Thanksgiving week brings a different kind of challenge to the New England rankings, with traditional rivalries taking center stage even as several programs have already completed their playoff journeys. The championship picture is also coming into focus, with teams still alive in their respective state tournaments facing one more opportunity to take the field before the early-December finals.

St. John's Prep and St. John's lead the way after impressive victories, while Springfield Central remains third despite its semifinal loss. Hand, Catholic Memorial, St. Joseph and Ludlowe continue to give the region a formidable group of top contenders. Bishop Guertin also deserves recognition after surviving a one-point thriller to maintain its unbeaten record and move into the Top 10.