Vote: Who Was the New England High School Football Player of the Week? (Oct. 29-31)

New England high school football's regular season has reached its most important stretch, and the latest weekend delivered another impressive collection of individual performances across the region.

From record-setting offensive outings to players making an impact on both sides of the football, the Oct. 29-31 slate provided plenty of candidates for this week's New England High School Football Player of the Week honor.

Congratulations to the winner of last week's voting: Sawyer Mason of Chariho (RI)

Massachusetts produced several of the weekend's biggest statistical performances, while Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island also had players worthy of recognition.

In all, there are 12 standout performers from last weekend's action that made the cut for our fan-voted player of the week ballot.

Read about all 12 candidates below and cast your vote. Voting will remain open through Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Zach Borges, RB, Barrington (RI)

Borges delivered a three-touchdown performance to help Barrington pull off a 24-21 victory over St. Raphael. He scored on a 10-yard run, caught a 56-yard touchdown pass from Griffin Ingram and added the game-tying score in the fourth quarter to help set up the Eagles' last-second victory.

Aaron Champagne, QB, Masuk (CT)

Champagne showed off his versatility in a 56-6 victory over Harding, accounting for five touchdowns. The senior completed 8 of 10 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 55 yards and two more scores, and even caught a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Michael Charland, RB, St. Joseph (CT)

Charland was a threat every time he touched the football in St. Joseph's 61-8 victory over Stamford. He rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries, returned a punt 52 yards for another score and added a 33-yard reception.

Jackson Danylko, WR, Ludlowe (CT)

Danylko helped Ludlowe pull off one of Connecticut's biggest victories of the weekend, catching five passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 victory over previously unbeaten No. 1 New Canaan. His second touchdown, a 76-yard reception late in the fourth quarter, proved particularly important in the upset.

Lucas De Oliveira, RB, Northeast (MA)

De Oliveira put together a six-touchdown performance in Northeast's 50-24 victory over Greater Lowell. The senior accumulated 247 yards of total offense, including 177 rushing yards, as he repeatedly found his way into the end zone.

Nick Duarte, RB, Framingham (MA)

Duarte continued his remarkable late-season run, rushing for 350 yards and five touchdowns in Framingham's 33-20 victory over Needham. The senior also added a two-point conversion, giving him 894 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns over his last three games.

Brycen D'Urso, RB, Bedford (NH)

D'Urso finished the regular season with a monster performance, rushing for 232 yards and three touchdowns while adding a 20-yard touchdown reception in Bedford's 41-13 victory over Merrimack. The senior running back accounted for four of the Bulldogs' touchdowns in the win.

Owen Kelvey, RB/DB, Spruce Mountain (ME)

Kelvey made his presence felt on both sides of the football in Spruce Mountain's 44-16 victory over Cape Elizabeth. He rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries while also recording eight tackles and an interception.

Jack Luccarelli, QB, Norwell (MA)

Luccarelli accounted for five touchdowns in Norwell's 41-6 victory over Randolph. The senior scored three times on the ground, including a 53-yard run, and threw two more touchdown passes covering 63 and 42 yards.

Cullen Lynch, RB, Monomoy (MA)

Lynch delivered another enormous performance, rushing for 243 yards and five touchdowns, including one receiving score, in Monomoy's 34-0 shutout of Holbrook/Avon. It was the second consecutive week the senior surpassed 240 rushing yards, following a 310-yard performance the previous weekend.

Nick Stafford, RB, North Kingstown (RI)

Stafford closed the regular season in style, scoring four rushing touchdowns in North Kingstown's 42-6 victory over Fitch. The senior opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown run before adding scoring runs of 1, 17 and 8 yards.

Richie Watson, RB/DB, Orono (ME)

Watson put together one of the most remarkable all-around performances of the weekend, rushing for 285 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 carries in Orono's 64-22 victory over Washington Academy. The Red Riots standout also contributed two two-point conversions, intercepted two passes and recorded six tackles, including two for loss.