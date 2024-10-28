Cass Tech's Derrick Jackson voted High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week
After a week of fan voting, Cass Tech football's Derrick Jackson is High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week.
Full poll results and nominees.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MIHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Derrick Jackson, Cass Tech
Senior safety and Kent State commit Derrick Jackson was lights out for Cass Tech in their rivalry win over Detroit King, 30-14, capturing the PSL City Championship. Jackson came up big on defense as he hauled in three interceptions.
