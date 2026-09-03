Cass Tech vs. Grandville Live Score Updates: Michigan High School Football

Cass Tech and Grandville passed their first tests of the 2026 Michigan high school football season in dramatically different fashion.

Cass Tech vs. Grandville Live Score Updates

Game: Cass Tech at Grandville

Date: Thursday, Sept. 3

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Grandville, Michigan

Live Stream: NFHS Network

Preview

Now two of the state's top programs meet Thursday night in Grandville in an early-season showdown between undefeated teams.

No. 2 Cass Tech (1-0) arrives after dismantling Michigan City (Indiana), 62-0, in the Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State University. No. 22 Grandville (1-0), meanwhile, opened its season by going on the road and pulling out a dramatic 29-28 victory over perennial state power Muskegon.

The matchup is also a rematch of a tightly contested game last season. Cass Tech defeated Grandville, 31-28, in Detroit in 2025, giving the Bulldogs an opportunity to return the favor on their home field.

Follow this page throughout Thursday night's game for live score updates from Cass Tech vs. Grandville.

Cass Tech Brings Explosive Offense to Grandville

Cass Tech could hardly have produced a more convincing opening statement.

The Technicians scored 62 points and didn't allow any in their season-opening victory over Michigan City, quickly establishing themselves as one of the teams to watch in Michigan again this fall.

Junior quarterback Donald Tabron II gives Cass Tech one of the country's most highly regarded players at the position.

The five-star Class of 2028 prospect, who committed to Texas A&M in August, completed 4 of 9 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the first half against Michigan City before the lopsided score limited his workload.

Thursday should provide a much different test.

Grandville has already demonstrated its ability to win a close game against high-level competition, and the Bulldogs will have home-field advantage as they attempt to contain Tabron and the Cass Tech offense.

Grandville Looks to Turn the Tables

While Cass Tech cruised through its opener, Grandville had to fight until the finish.

The Bulldogs' 29-28 victory at Muskegon gave them an immediate signature win and some early-season momentum heading into their home opener.

Grandville also has plenty of familiarity with its opponent.

The Bulldogs went into Detroit last season and pushed Cass Tech before falling, 31-28. That was one of the Technicians' closest regular-season games during a year in which Cass Tech eventually advanced to the Michigan Division 1 state championship game.

This time, the rematch takes place in Grandville.

Cass Tech will try to prove its dominant opener was a preview of what's ahead this season. Grandville gets another opportunity to knock off one of Michigan's traditional powers — and avenge last year's three-point defeat in the process.