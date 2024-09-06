Detroit Mumford High School athletic director refutes report that Connor Stalions is acting head football coach
On Friday morning, CBS Sports reported that Connor Stalions, who is at the center of a sign-stealing NCAA investigation, is the acting head coach of Detroit Mumford High School after head coach Will McMichael suffered a stroke last week.
Current Mumford athletic director Donshell English told the Detroit Free Press that Stalions is not the acting coach.
“All the coaches are coaching the team," he said.
Stalions was an analyst for the University of Michigan who allegedly bought tickets to future opponents games to scout play-call signals. Scouting play-call signals in-person is against NCAA rules. The NCAA investigation has led to coaching suspensions. Stalions resigned from Michigan in November.
English also denied that McMichael suffered a stroke.
“No, no, nothing that serious,” English told the Free Press. “Nothing I know of anyway. He’s ill. He’s been sick this week. He’ll be back next week. [...]
“I don’t know who the head coach is,” English said. “I do know that Will [will] be back next week. When I talked to him, he said the doctor said he’s just fine and he’ll be back next Monday.”
Both McMichael and Stalions made comments to CBS Sports.
"Connor is leading the team now," McMichael told CBS Sports.
Stalions joined Detroit Mumford High School as a defensive coordinator this summer Mumford plays Hamady High School on Friday. Last week, Mumford lost 49-6 to the Thurston Eagles in Stalions' first week as defensive coordinator. Mumford was 1-8 in 2023 and 1-9 in 2022.
"It's a matter of keeping them bought in," Stalions told CBS Sports.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X