Michigan (MHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/6/2024)

High School on SI has live Michigan high school football scored from Week 2 of the 2024 season

Warren De La Salle wide receiver Phoenix Glassnor runs against Davison during first half of Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State's Tom Adams Field in Detroit on Thursday, August 29, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2024 Michigan high school football season continues with 290 games in action on Friday, including several top matchups.

No. 3 De La Salle faces No. 5 Detroit King in a battle between two of the top teams in Division 2 and Division 3, respectively. Rockford, up to No. 2 in the High School on SI top-25 rankings, will hope to capitalize on a big win over Cass Tech when it faces No. 13 Muskegon.

Here's a guide to following all of the Michigan high school football action on Friday night (Sept. 6, 2024).

Michigan High School football scores

STATEWIDE MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 1 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 2 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 3 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 4 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 5 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 6 SCOREBOARD

DIVISION 7 SCOREBOARD | DIVISION 8 SCOREBOARD

8-MAN 1 SCOREBOARD | 8-MAN 2 SCOREBOARD

2024 MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to the game but still want to watch your favorite team live this week? You can watch dozens of Michigan high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Published
