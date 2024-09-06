Connor Stalions named acting head coach at Detroit Mumford High School
Connor Stalions, the former University of Michigan football staffer, is now the acting head coach at Detroit Mumford High School after head coach William McMichael suffered a stroke last Friday, according to CBS Sports.
Stalions, who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into sign-stealing, recently joined Mumford as the defensive coordinator.
"Connor is leading the team now," McMichael told CBS Sports.
McMichael also told CBS Sports that his return to coaching is unknown. McMichael was held in the hospital for three days, and he called it a "mild stroke."
Stalions resigned from Michigan last November. The NCAA has accused him of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme that involved sending individuals to games of future Michigan opponents to scout signs. Stalions purchased tickets to games over a three-year period. Scouting signs of future opponents in-person is not legal.
Mumford plays Hamady High School on Friday. Last week, Mumford lost 49-6 to the Thurston Eagles in Stalions' first week as defensive coordinator.
Mumford was 1-8 in 2023 and 1-9 in 2022.
"It's a matter of keeping them bought in," Stalions told CBS Sports.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X