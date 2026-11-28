Romeo faces a Catholic Central program with a long tradition in Michigan’s largest-school championship. The teams are scheduled to meet Saturday, Nov. 28, in Michigan high school football action, with a championship trophy providing the backdrop.

Fans who cannot make it to the game can watch the matchup through the NFHS Network, which lists an individual broadcast for the contest.

How to Watch Romeo vs. Detroit Catholic Central

What: Romeo vs. Detroit Catholic Central

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Scheduled broadcast: 7:00 p.m. ET

Competition: MHSAA Division 1 Football Championship

Live stream: WATCH ROMEO VS. DETROIT CATHOLIC CENTRAL ON NFHS NETWORK

NFHS subscription required to watch. High School On SI is an affiliate partner of the NFHS Network.

Romeo and Detroit Catholic Central: What to Watch

One question for Romeo is whether it can establish an early advantage without giving Detroit Catholic Central opportunities on a short field. For Detroit Catholic Central, winning the battle on third down could be just as important as producing explosive plays.

The winner earns the championship, while the runner-up finishes its season one victory short of the title.

High School On SI will continue to follow Michigan high school football as the 2026 season winds down.