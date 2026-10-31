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Michigan High School Football Final Scores - October 30

See final scores from the first round of the MHSAA playoffs
Jack Butler|
Portage Central players take the field for first half against Hudsonville at Portage Central High School in Portage on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.
Portage Central players take the field for first half against Hudsonville at Portage Central High School in Portage on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Michigan high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.

Michigan High School Football Final Scores - October 30

Edison Academy 63, Robichaud 24

East Jordan 42, Iron Mountain 35

North Farmington 27, Ferndale 26

Michigan Collegiate 16, Central 8

(#7) King 41, Grosse Pointe North 3

Thurston 29, Linden 14

Portland 22, Paw Paw 13

Berrien Springs 28, Lakewood 21

Ishpeming 36, Rudyard 6

Northville 28, Woodhaven 19

(#25) Grand Blanc 39, Hartland 21

Frankenmuth 42, Whitmore Lake 0

Grandville 38, Howell 30

Zeeland West 60, Niles 27

(#13) Oxford 42, Davison 28

(#17) Chelsea 45, Mott 7

(#8) De La Salle Collegiate 42, Trenton 21

St. Clair 41, Cody 16

Armada 8, Powers Catholic 6

St. Mary Catholic Central 54, Leslie 26

New Lothrop 43, Vestaburg 8

(#12) Romeo 47, Anchor Bay 33

Ogemaw Heights 36, Reed City 7

Springport 46, Saugatuck 10

(#18) Harper Woods 50, Fitzgerald 8

Adrian 65, Tecumseh 27

Colon 20, Bridgman 6

Merrill 52, Fulton 7

Portage Northern 51, Traverse City West 43

Grosse Pointe South 49, Crestwood 8

Kenowa Hills 49, Christian 35

Ubly 50, Vassar 22

Belding 20, Madison 13

(#10) Caledonia 28, East Lansing 7

(#19) Beal City 55, Beaverton 0

Denby 56, Redford Union 14

Shepherd 19, Negaunee 18

Jefferson 48, Flat Rock 29

Decatur 22, Maple Valley 6

(#20) Ithaca 49, Valley Lutheran 0

Clinton 57, Clawson 14

Dow 27, Walled Lake Western 0

Marcellus 50, Litchfield 36

Dryden 20, Kingston 0

Fenton 41, Holly 16

St. Johns 49, Brandon 21

Britton Deerfield 42, North Huron 6

Ludington 19, Fruitport 15

Fowler 36, Manchester 8

Imlay City 39, Corunna 0

Shrine Catholic 56, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 17

(#24) Goodrich 45, Williamston 6

Bullock Creek 13, Algonac 8

South Lyon 28, Flushing 0

Napoleon 52, Buchanan 29

Lumen Christi Catholic 56, Columbia Central 27

Charlevoix 35, Oscoda 0

Cadillac 31, Marquette 19

Forest Hills Eastern 13, Big Rapids 0

(#3) Brother Rice 45, Roseville 27

South Christian 63, Marshall 27

Bark River-Harris 59, L’Anse 30

Hackett Catholic Prep 14, Hopkins 14

Bedford 34, Churchill 30

(#6) Cass Tech 55, Plymouth 13

Port Huron 49, Huron 27

Coopersville 24, East Grand Rapids 14

St. Joseph 34, Zeeland East 20

Unity Christian 46, Spring Lake 18

Ravenna 54, Cassopolis 12

Unionville-Sebewaing 36, Nouvel Catholic Central 22

West Catholic 49, Godwin Heights 18

Stoney Creek 49, L’Anse Creuse North 13

Montrose 45, Durand 42

Harrison 60, McBain 52

(#5) Clarkston 49, Bloomfield Hills 14

Glen Lake 14, Frankfort 6

Carlson 14, Mumford 0

Deckerville 30, Marlette 22

All Saints Central 38, Peck 6

Edwardsburg 27, Vicksburg 14

Mt. Pleasant 35, Petoskey 14

South Lyon East 24, Heritage 14

Milford 20, Midland 14

Meridian 21, Elk Rapids 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Cass City 20

Olivet 34, Kent City 8

Jonesville 28, Hanover-Horton 14

Marysville 73, Southeastern 12

Dakota 14, Rochester 14

(#9) Saline 35, Dearborn 14

Climax-Scotts 49, Concord 40

Summit Academy 34, Gabriel Richard 27

Montabella 48, Dansville 0

Lutheran North 36, East English Village Prep 22

(#2) St. Mary’s Prep 40, Groves 12

Divine Child 45, Sexton 27

Chippewa Hills 42, Orchard View 21

Portage Central 21, (#14) Hudsonville 14

Fordson 28, Belleville 14

Sacred Heart Academy 50, Marion 30

Thornapple Kellogg 42, Coldwater 34

Detroit Country Day 24, Lamphere 0

Mason 45, Dexter 21

Hudson 54, Sand Creek 6

Marine City 86, New Haven 40

Almont 44, New Standard Academy 20

(#23) Adams 35, Utica 0

St. Mary Cathedral 55, St. Ignace 6

Ida 41, Voyageur Academy 12

Kingsley 63, Mason County Central 22

Manistee 34, Manton 18

Millington 63, Clintondale 0

North Muskegon 28, Lawton 7

(#16) Mona Shores 49, Traverse City Central 42

Lakeshore 49, Hastings 44

Gladwin 40, Harbor Springs 19

Central 41, Harper Creek 38

Ecorse 58, Communication Media Arts 0

(#15) Byron Center 42, Muskegon 28

Union City 16, Detroit Community 6

Schoolcraft 56, Galesburg-Augusta 28

Laker 46, Bendle 22

Franklin 35, Allen Park 28

(#22) DeWitt 43, Lowell 0

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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