Michigan High School Football Final Scores - October 30
The Michigan high school football playoffs began on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Michigan High School Football Final Scores - October 30
Edison Academy 63, Robichaud 24
East Jordan 42, Iron Mountain 35
North Farmington 27, Ferndale 26
Michigan Collegiate 16, Central 8
(#7) King 41, Grosse Pointe North 3
Thurston 29, Linden 14
Portland 22, Paw Paw 13
Berrien Springs 28, Lakewood 21
Ishpeming 36, Rudyard 6
Northville 28, Woodhaven 19
(#25) Grand Blanc 39, Hartland 21
Frankenmuth 42, Whitmore Lake 0
Grandville 38, Howell 30
Zeeland West 60, Niles 27
(#13) Oxford 42, Davison 28
(#17) Chelsea 45, Mott 7
(#8) De La Salle Collegiate 42, Trenton 21
St. Clair 41, Cody 16
Armada 8, Powers Catholic 6
St. Mary Catholic Central 54, Leslie 26
New Lothrop 43, Vestaburg 8
(#12) Romeo 47, Anchor Bay 33
Ogemaw Heights 36, Reed City 7
Springport 46, Saugatuck 10
(#18) Harper Woods 50, Fitzgerald 8
Adrian 65, Tecumseh 27
Colon 20, Bridgman 6
Merrill 52, Fulton 7
Portage Northern 51, Traverse City West 43
Grosse Pointe South 49, Crestwood 8
Kenowa Hills 49, Christian 35
Ubly 50, Vassar 22
Belding 20, Madison 13
(#10) Caledonia 28, East Lansing 7
(#19) Beal City 55, Beaverton 0
Denby 56, Redford Union 14
Shepherd 19, Negaunee 18
Jefferson 48, Flat Rock 29
Decatur 22, Maple Valley 6
(#20) Ithaca 49, Valley Lutheran 0
Clinton 57, Clawson 14
Dow 27, Walled Lake Western 0
Marcellus 50, Litchfield 36
Dryden 20, Kingston 0
Fenton 41, Holly 16
St. Johns 49, Brandon 21
Britton Deerfield 42, North Huron 6
Ludington 19, Fruitport 15
Fowler 36, Manchester 8
Imlay City 39, Corunna 0
Shrine Catholic 56, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 17
(#24) Goodrich 45, Williamston 6
Bullock Creek 13, Algonac 8
South Lyon 28, Flushing 0
Napoleon 52, Buchanan 29
Lumen Christi Catholic 56, Columbia Central 27
Charlevoix 35, Oscoda 0
Cadillac 31, Marquette 19
Forest Hills Eastern 13, Big Rapids 0
(#3) Brother Rice 45, Roseville 27
South Christian 63, Marshall 27
Bark River-Harris 59, L’Anse 30
Hackett Catholic Prep 14, Hopkins 14
Bedford 34, Churchill 30
(#6) Cass Tech 55, Plymouth 13
Port Huron 49, Huron 27
Coopersville 24, East Grand Rapids 14
St. Joseph 34, Zeeland East 20
Unity Christian 46, Spring Lake 18
Ravenna 54, Cassopolis 12
Unionville-Sebewaing 36, Nouvel Catholic Central 22
West Catholic 49, Godwin Heights 18
Stoney Creek 49, L’Anse Creuse North 13
Montrose 45, Durand 42
Harrison 60, McBain 52
(#5) Clarkston 49, Bloomfield Hills 14
Glen Lake 14, Frankfort 6
Carlson 14, Mumford 0
Deckerville 30, Marlette 22
All Saints Central 38, Peck 6
Edwardsburg 27, Vicksburg 14
Mt. Pleasant 35, Petoskey 14
South Lyon East 24, Heritage 14
Milford 20, Midland 14
Meridian 21, Elk Rapids 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Cass City 20
Olivet 34, Kent City 8
Jonesville 28, Hanover-Horton 14
Marysville 73, Southeastern 12
Dakota 14, Rochester 14
(#9) Saline 35, Dearborn 14
Climax-Scotts 49, Concord 40
Summit Academy 34, Gabriel Richard 27
Montabella 48, Dansville 0
Lutheran North 36, East English Village Prep 22
(#2) St. Mary’s Prep 40, Groves 12
Divine Child 45, Sexton 27
Chippewa Hills 42, Orchard View 21
Portage Central 21, (#14) Hudsonville 14
Fordson 28, Belleville 14
Sacred Heart Academy 50, Marion 30
Thornapple Kellogg 42, Coldwater 34
Detroit Country Day 24, Lamphere 0
Mason 45, Dexter 21
Hudson 54, Sand Creek 6
Marine City 86, New Haven 40
Almont 44, New Standard Academy 20
(#23) Adams 35, Utica 0
St. Mary Cathedral 55, St. Ignace 6
Ida 41, Voyageur Academy 12
Kingsley 63, Mason County Central 22
Manistee 34, Manton 18
Millington 63, Clintondale 0
North Muskegon 28, Lawton 7
(#16) Mona Shores 49, Traverse City Central 42
Lakeshore 49, Hastings 44
Gladwin 40, Harbor Springs 19
Central 41, Harper Creek 38
Ecorse 58, Communication Media Arts 0
(#15) Byron Center 42, Muskegon 28
Union City 16, Detroit Community 6
Schoolcraft 56, Galesburg-Augusta 28
Laker 46, Bendle 22
Franklin 35, Allen Park 28
(#22) DeWitt 43, Lowell 0
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917