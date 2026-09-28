The Michigan high school football season is here, and High School On SI will have top 25 statewide rankings after every week of the regular season.

Michigan High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Sept. 28)

No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central (5-0)

Next game: vs. Toledo Central Catholic (OH)

The Shamrocks continue to blow out opponents. They defeated St. John’s Jesuit (OH) 36-3, and their defense has only allowed 31 points in five games.

No. 2 Cass Tech (5-0)

Next Game: vs. Detroit Western International

The Technicians overcame their rival Detroit King with a 20-7 win. Cass Tech’s defense held the Crusaders to negative rushing yards in the second half. They will likely meet again in three weeks for the Public School League championship game at Ford Field.

No. 3 Saline (5-0)

Next game: vs. Ann Arbor Huron

The Hornets crushed Monroe last week, 42-6. They have four regular season games remaining, and only one is against a team with a winning record, Temperance Bedford.

No. 4 East Kentwood (5-0)

Next game: vs. Rockford

East Kentwood handled Jenison 37-6. The Falcons’ offense continues to impress. The 37 points they scored against Jenison is the fewest they’ve scored this season.

No. 5 Detroit King (4-1)

Next game: at East English Village Prep

The Crusaders lost to their rival Cass Tech, but they’ll have an opportunity to avenge that loss in three weeks if they win their final two regular season games against East English Village Prep and Southeastern.

No. 6 Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (4-1)

Next game: at No. 24 De La Salle

The Eaglets controlled No. 20 Brother Rice to win 48-20. Their next two games, against No. 24 De La Salle and No. 1 Detroit Catholic Central, will determine if they can win the Catholic League - Central.

No. 7 Clarkston (5-0)

Next game: vs. West Bloomfield

The Wolves defeated a top 20 Oxford team 31-28. Clarkston’s defense forced a turnover on downs when the Oxford offense had an opportunity for a game-winning drive. The Wolves are now 2-0 in the OAA - Red.

No. 8 Grand Blanc (5-0)

Next game: at Lapeer

Grand Blanc’s Noah Cooper snagged two interceptions to help the Bobcats defeat River Rouge (0-5) 24-12.

No. 9 Chelsea (5-0)

Next game: vs. Ypsilanti

The Bulldogs dominated Dexter 56-21, but the most exciting part was Chelsea head coach Noel Dean’s ejection in the third quarter after his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

No. 10 Howell (5-0)

Next game: vs. Hartland

The Highlanders stomped Wayne Memorial 43-7 last week. They will face a 4-1 Hartland squad this week.

No. 11 Romeo (5-0)

No. 12 Divine Child (5-0)

No. 13 Mona Shores (4-1)

No. 14 Harper Woods (4-1)

No. 15 Mason (5-0)

No. 16 Oxford (4-1)

No. 17 DeWitt (4-1)

No. 18 Byron Center (4-1)

No. 19 Northville (5-0)

No. 20 Caledonia (5-0)

No. 21 Brother Rice (4-1)

No. 22 Grosse Pointe South (4-1)

No. 23 Gibraltar Carlson (5-0)

No. 24 Goodrich (5-0)

No. 25 De La Salle (3-2)