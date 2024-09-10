Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings (9/10/2024)
Michigan high school football rolls on to the Week 3, and through the first two weeks, Rockford and De La Salle continue to build impressive resumes.
De La Salle topped perennial Division 3 contender Detroit King, and Rockford topped Muskegon in a Western Michigan rivalry.
Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings
1. Belleville (2-0)
Following a hard-fought win in week one, the Tigers seem to have found their stride, dominating Livonia Stevenson 44-6 on Friday. Belleville will try to keep the train rolling when it hosts Livonia Churchill next on September 13.
2. Rockford (2-0)
Rockford defeated Muskegon 28-21 on Friday. The Rams had nearly 400 yards of total offense, and over 200 of it came on the ground. Rockford finishes a three-game stretch at home when it hosts Grandville next on September 13.
3. De La Salle (2-0)
De La Salle easily took care of King on Friday with a 35-13 win. The Pilots have their first Catholic League (Central) game of the season next as they are set to visit St. Mary’s Prep on September 13.
4. Macomb Dakota (2-0)
Dakota dominated L’Anse Creuse North by a score of 50-6 on Friday. Through its first two games, Dakota has outscored its opponents 88-20. The Cougars are set to play Anchor Bay next.
5. Saline (2-0)
Saline defeated Dexter 34-14 to get its first road victory of the season. The Hornets had almost 500 yards of offense on Friday and were extremely balanced, gaining 259 through the air and 214 on the ground. Saline visits Ann Arbor Pioneer next on September 13.
6. Detroit Catholic Central (1-0)
Catholic Central defeated Central Catholic (OH) 21-7 on Friday. The Shamrocks have allowed just 19 points through their first two games. Catholic Central is slated to host Harper Woods next.
7. Clarkston (1-1)
Clarkston crushed the reigning Division I state champ Southfield A&T by a score of 48-0. The Wolves’ 48 points was the most they’ve scored in a game since beating Davison 49-40 in a 2022 district final. Clarkston will host Oxford next for its first home game of the season on September 13.
8. Cass Tech (1-1)
Cass Tech beat McKinley 20-3 on Friday. The Technicians host Mumford next, and it will be their first home game and first league (Detroit Public School) game of the season.
9. Davison (1-1)
Davison edged out a 41-37 victory over Grandville on Friday. It was Davison’s first road game of the season. The Cardinals will host Traverse City Central next on September 13.
10. Detroit King (1-1)
King lost at the hands of De La Salle by a score of 35-13. King has a third straight home game against Renaissance next, then it travels a few miles down the road for a rivalry game against Cass Tech.
11. Groves (2-0)
Groves handled West Bloomfield 28-13 on Friday. The Falcons have held each of their first two opponents under 15 points. Groves is set to play Stoney Creek next for its first Oakland League (White) matchup of the season.
12. West Bloomfield (1-1)
The Lakers took their first loss of the season against Groves by a score of 28-13. West Bloomfield is slated to begin league play next (Oakland-Red) when it visits Rochester Adams on September 13.
13. Lake Orion (2-0)
Lake Orion dominated Stoney Creek 42-13 on Friday. The Dragons had over 300 yards rushing and over 400 total. Lake Orion will host Troy next on September 13.
14. Eisenhower (2-0)
Eisenhower blew out L’Anse Creuse 49-0 Friday night. Eisenhower has now outscored their first two opponents 82-16. The Eagles have their first road game next against Romeo on September 13.
15. Zeeland West (2-0)
Zeeland West beat West Ottawa 42-22 on Friday. The Dux will visit Whitehall next before hosting rival Zeeland East in their home opener on September 20.
16. DeWitt (2-0)
DeWitt handled Mason 55-21 on Friday. The Panthers have scored 124 points combined in their first two games this season. DeWitt will visit Waverly next on September 13.
17. Byron Center (2-0)
Byron Center pleased fans in the home opener with a 43-20 win over East Kentwood. The Bulldogs had over 300 yards of offense split almost evenly between the air and the ground. Byron Center is set to play Hammond Morton next.
18. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (2-0)
Grand Rapids Catholic Central beat St. Thomas More 34-7 on Friday. The Cougars have arguably their toughest test of the regular season ahead as they play Notre Dame Prep next on September 13.
19. Mona Shores (2-0)
Mona Shores defeated River Rouge 21-6 on Friday. The Sailors tightened up defensively after giving up 26 points to Grand Blanc in week one. Mona Shores will visit Hamady next.
20. Walled Lake Western (2-0)
Walled Lake Western blew out Kettering 63-0 Friday night. The Warriors have outscored their first two opponents 121-14. Walled Lake Western visits South Lyon next.
21. Northville (1-1)
Northville dominated Plymouth 35-7. It was Northville’s first game against a league (Kensington Lakes - West) game of the season. The Mustangs host Brighton next on September 13.
22. Corunna (2-0)
Corunna beat Pinckney 35-20 Friday night. The Cavaliers are set to play Brandon next, and it will be their first league (Flint Metro - Lower) game of the season.
23. River Rouge (1-1)
The Panthers took their first loss of the season against Mona Shores by a score of 21-6. River Rouge is slated to play St. John’s Jesuit next as they try to get back in the win column.
24. Anchor Bay (2-0)
Anchor Bay outlasted Roseville 66-65 on Friday. The Tars have now scored over 50 points in each of their first two games. Anchor Bay will play Dakota next in a Macomb Area (Red) League matchup on September 13.
25. Muskegon (0-2)
Muskegon came up short against Rockford by a score of 28-21. The defending Division 2 state champion Big Reds have gotten off to a tough start, but they have a bye week next, so they have some time to figure things out. The next game for Muskegon will be on September 20 against Forest Hills Northern.
More Michigan high school sports coverage from High School on SI
Top quarterbacks in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top pass catchers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top running backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top offensive lineman in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive backs in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top linebackers in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
Top defensive linemen in Michigan high school football entering 2024 season
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X