Top 25 Michigan high school football scores, Week 2 updates (9/6/2024)
The Michigan (MHSAA) high school football season continues on Friday with the top-25 teams in action.
Twenty-four of the top-25 team is in action this week, and there are multiple top-25 matchups.
This page will be updated as results go final throughout the night.
Top-25 Michigan high school football scores
1. Belleville (1-0)
At Stevenson (1-0)
2. Rockford (1-0)
Vs. No. 13 Muskegon (0-1)
3. De La Salle (1-0)
Vs. No. 5 Detroit King
4. West Bloomfield (1-0)
Vs. Groves (1-0)
5. Detroit King (1-0)
Vs. No. 3 De La Salle
6. Macomb Dakota (1-0)
Vs. L'Anse Creuse North (0-1)
7. Saline (1-0)
Vs. Dexter (1-0)
8. River Rouge (1-0)
Vs. Mona Shores
9. Detroit Catholic Central (1-0)
Vs. Central Catholic (OH)
10. Clarkston (0-1)
At No. 12 Southfield A&T
11. Cass Tech (0-1)
At McKinley
12. Southfield A&T (1-0)
Vs. No. 10 Clarkston
13. Muskegon (0-1)
At No. 2 Rockford
14. Davison (0-1)
At Grandville
15. Mason (1-0)
Vs. DeWitt (1-0)
16. Lake Orion (1-0)
Vs. Stoney Creek (1-0)
17. Harper Woods (1-0)
At Oxford (0-1)
18. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (1-0)
BYE
19. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (1-0)
At Portage Central (0-1)
20. Eisenhower (1-0)
Vs. L'Anse Creuse (1-0)
21. East Lansing (1-0)
At Hudsonville (0-1)
22. Walled Lake Western (1-0)
Vs. Kettering (0-1)
23. Northville (0-1)
Vs. Plymouth (0-1)
24. Corunna (1-0)
At Pinckney (0-1)
25. Byron Center (1-0)
Vs. East Kentwood (1-0)
