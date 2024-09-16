Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings (9/16/2024)
Through three weeks of Michigan high school football, Warren De La Salle continues to impress, this time with a win over No. 20 Orchard Lake St. Mary's last week.
Belleville remains as the top team in the state, as quarterback Bryce Underwood breaks Michigan high school football records.
This week, No. 7 Cass Tech faces No. 9 Detroit King in a classic rivalry on Friday.
Michigan High School Football Top 25 Rankings
1. Belleville (3-0)
Belleville obliterated Livonia Churchill 65-0 on Friday. Senior QB Bryce Underwood (LSU commit) became the state of Michigan’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (128) and total touchdowns (152) with his six touchdown performance. Belleville is set to play Dearborn next on September 20.
2. Rockford (3-0)
Rockford defeated Grandville 37-20 on Friday. The Rams defense held Grandville to under 100 passing yards. Rockford has its first road game of the season next against Hudsonville.
3. De La Salle (3-0)
The Pilots topped St. Mary’s Prep by a score of 38-28. De La Salle out-gained the Eaglets 380-242, racking up 231 yards on the ground. De La Salle is set to play Central Catholic (OH) next on September 20.
4. Macomb Dakota (3-0)
Dakota dominated Anchor Bay 34-6 on Friday. The Cougars have outscored their first three opponents by a total of 122-26. Dakota visits Sterling Heights Stevenson next on September 20.
5. Saline (3-0)
Saline shutout Ann Arbor Pioneer 50-0 on Friday. Saline hasn’t lost to Ann Arbor Pioneer since 2012 (7-6). The Hornets are set to visit Monroe next on September 20
6. Detroit Catholic Central (3-0)
Catholic Central handled Harper Woods 45-12. The Shamrocks haven’t allowed more than 12 points to an opponent this season. Catholic Central travels to St. Mary’s Prep next on September 20.
7. Cass Tech (2-1)
Cass Tech destroyed Mumford 71-0 in its home opener on Friday. The Technicians have outscored their past two opponents by a total of 91-3 after dropping their first game of the season. Cass Tech faces its rival next in Detroit King.
8. Clarkston (2-1)
Clarkston defeated Oxford 23-15 on Friday. It was Clarkston’s first interleague game (Oakland - Red) of the season. The Wolves are set to play Rochester Adams next on September 20.
9. Detroit King (2-1)
King took care of Renaissance 49-0 on Friday. The Crusaders scored over 40 points for the first time this season after doing it six times in 2023. King is set to play rival Cass Tech next on September 20.
10. Davison (2-1)
Davison dominated Traverse City Central 49-14. Following a 21-3 loss to De La Salle to open the season, the Cardinals have scored a total of 90 points in their past two games. Davison is set to host Heritage next.
11. Lake Orion (3-0)
Lake Orion dominated Troy 32-0 on Friday. The Dragons haven’t allowed more than 13 points to an opponent this season. Lake Orion will play Oxford next.
12. Groves (3-0)
Groves handled Stoney Creek by a score of 34-6. The Falcons have now scored 97 points in their three games this season. Groves will visit Rochester next on September 20.
13. Eisenhower (3-0)
Eisenhower defeated Romeo 28-7 on Friday. The Eagles were outgained 294-210, but they found a way to get it done. Eisenhower will host Anchor Bay next on September 20.
14. Zeeland West (3-0)
The Dux beat Whitehall 60-43. Zeeland West rushed for nearly 400 yards on the ground and forced Whitehall to commit three turnovers. The Dux are set to play rival Zeeland East next.
15. Byron Center (3-0)
Byron Center dominated Hammond Morton (IN) 54-28 on Friday. The Bulldogs have scored over 40 points in every game this season. Byron Center is set to visit Mona Shores next on September 20.
16. DeWitt (3-0)
DeWitt took care of Waverly 62-6 on Friday. The Panthers have now scored 186 total points this season. DeWitt is scheduled to play Hurricane (WV) next.
17. Mona Shores (3-0)
Mona Shores took care of Hamady 42-14 on Friday. The Sailors are set to host Union next, and it will be their home opener, as well as their first interleague (Ottawa-Kent - Green) game of the season.
18. Rochester Adams (3-0)
The Highlanders took care of West Bloomfield 21-14 on Friday. Rochester Adams has allowed just 35 points through its first three games this season. The Highlanders will host Clarkston next in an Oakland League (Red) showdown on September 20.
19. Walled Lake Western (3-0)
Walled Lake Western dominated South Lyon 49-7. The Warriors have outscored their first three opponents by a score of 164-21. Walled Lake Western is set to host its rival Walled Lake Northern next.
20. St. Mary’s Prep (2-1)
The Eaglets fell short against De La Salle by a score of 38-28. St. Mary’s Prep seems to have one of the more potent offenses in the state, as it has scored 125 points this season. The Eaglets have another test ahead of them as Detroit Catholic Central awaits.
21. River Rouge (2-1)
The Panthers beat St. John’s Jesuit 12-6. River Rouge has scored just 18 points over the past two games. The Panthers are set to visit Brother Rice next.
22. Corunna (3-0)
Corunna took care of Brandon 49-21 on Friday. It was its first game against an interleague opponent (Flint Metro - Lower) this season. The Cavaliers have another league opponent waiting for them in Owosso on September 20.
23. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central (3-0)
The Rangers edged out rival Forest Hills Northern 17-14. Forest Hills Central has allowed just 24 points this season. The Rangers are set to host Unity Christian next.
24. Howell (3-0)
Howell defeated Salem 34-13 on Friday. The Highlanders have outscored their first three opponents 103-44. Howell is set to play Plymouth next on September 20.
25. Muskegon (0-2)
Muskegon came up short against Rockford by a score of 28-21 on September 6. The defending Division II state champion Big Reds had a bye on Friday, so they had some time to figure things out. The next game for Muskegon will be on September 20 against Forest Hills Northern.
