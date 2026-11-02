Updated Michigan High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, District Finals and Championship Schedule (Nov. 1)
Michigan's high school football playoffs wasted little time producing major surprises.
Belleville, one of the state's most recognizable football powers, was eliminated in the opening round Friday, Oct. 30, falling 28-14 to Dearborn Fordson in Division 1.
The result was one of several notable developments during the first weekend of the 2026 Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs, which began with 288 teams competing across eight 11-player divisions and two eight-player divisions.
Grandville defeated Howell 38-30 in another significant Division 1 result, while Grand Ledge edged Rockford 34-31 and Rochester slipped past Macomb Dakota 22-21.
The postseason also produced a major development away from the field.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central, initially removed from the Division 5 playoffs, was reinstated following a reversal by the MHSAA. The Cougars are now scheduled to face Comstock Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with the winner advancing to the district championship round.
The next stage of the postseason arrives Nov. 6-7, when the 11-player classifications compete for district championships and the eight-player divisions contest regional finals.
The eight-player state championships will be played Nov. 21 at the Superior Dome in Marquette, followed by the eight 11-player championship games Nov. 27-28 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Here is the updated look at Michigan's 2026 high school football playoff brackets, opening-round results and upcoming matchups.
Division 1 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket
The biggest headline in Division 1 was Belleville's elimination.
Dearborn Fordson defeated the Tigers 28-14 to advance to a district championship matchup against Detroit Cass Tech, which opened its postseason with a 55-13 victory over Plymouth.
Grandville also advanced with an impressive 38-30 victory over Howell and will face Portage Central, which defeated Hudsonville 21-14.
Detroit Catholic Central overwhelmed Lake Orion 43-6 and will face Oxford, a 42-28 winner over Davison.
Another compelling district final features Grand Ledge against East Kentwood. Grand Ledge survived a 34-31 victory over Rockford, while East Kentwood defeated Brighton 49-21.
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 1 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Opening-Round Results — Oct. 30-31
- Clarkston 49, Bloomfield Hills 14
- Dearborn Fordson 28, Belleville 14
- Detroit Cass Tech 55, Plymouth 13
- Detroit Catholic Central 43, Lake Orion 6
- East Kentwood 49, Brighton 21
- Grand Blanc 32, Hartland 15
- Grand Ledge 34, Rockford 31
- Grandville 38, Howell 30
- Northville 28, Brownstown Woodhaven 19
- Oxford 42, Davison 28
- Portage Central 21, Hudsonville 14
- Rochester 22, Macomb Dakota 21
- Rochester Adams 35, Utica 0
- Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 13
- Romeo 47, Anchor Bay 33
- Saline 35, Dearborn 14
District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7
- Grandville vs. Portage Central
- East Kentwood vs. Grand Ledge
- Clarkston vs. Grand Blanc
- Detroit Catholic Central vs. Oxford
- Detroit Cass Tech vs. Dearborn Fordson
- Saline vs. Northville
- Romeo vs. Rochester
- Rochester Hills Stoney Creek vs. Rochester Adams
Division 2 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket
Division 2 featured several high-scoring games, including Muskegon Mona Shores' 49-42 victory over Traverse City Central.
Mona Shores advances to face Caledonia, which defeated East Lansing.
Byron Center continued its championship pursuit with a 42-28 victory over Muskegon and will face Portage Northern, a 51-43 winner over Traverse City West.
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep also advanced convincingly, defeating Beverly Hills Groves 40-12.
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 2 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Opening-Round Results
- Bedford 34, Livonia Churchill 30
- Birmingham Brother Rice 45, Roseville 27
- Byron Center 42, Muskegon 28
- Caledonia 41, East Lansing 13
- Livonia Franklin 35, Allen Park 21
- Gibraltar Carlson 14, Detroit Mumford 0
- Grosse Pointe South 49, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 8
- Midland Dow 41, Walled Lake Western 20
- Milford 20, Midland 14
- Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Traverse City Central 42
- North Farmington 27, Ferndale 26
- Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep 40, Beverly Hills Groves 12
- Portage Northern 51, Traverse City West 43
- South Lyon 56, Flushing 15
- South Lyon East 38, Saginaw Heritage 20
- St. Clair Shores Lakeview 45, Birmingham Seaholm 31
District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7
- Byron Center vs. Portage Northern
- Caledonia vs. Muskegon Mona Shores
- Milford vs. Midland Dow
- South Lyon vs. South Lyon East
- Birmingham Brother Rice vs. North Farmington
- Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview
- Gibraltar Carlson vs. Livonia Franklin
- Grosse Pointe South vs. Bedford
Division 3 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket
Division 3 delivered several strong performances from established postseason contenders.
Zeeland West overwhelmed Niles 60-27, while Chelsea defeated Waterford Mott 52-7.
DeWitt opened with a 50-14 victory over Lowell, and Harper Woods defeated Warren Fitzgerald 50-8.
One of the closest contests saw Battle Creek Central edge Battle Creek Harper Creek 41-38.
The district finals include a matchup between Harper Woods and Detroit Martin Luther King, which advanced with a 41-3 victory over Grosse Pointe North.
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 3 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Opening-Round Results
- Battle Creek Central 41, Battle Creek Harper Creek 38
- Cadillac 31, Marquette 19
- Chelsea 52, Waterford Mott 7
- Coopersville 24, East Grand Rapids 14
- DeWitt 50, Lowell 14
- Detroit Martin Luther King 41, Grosse Pointe North 3
- Fenton 41, Holly 16
- Harper Woods 50, Warren Fitzgerald 8
- Mason 45, Dexter 21
- Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42, Coldwater 34
- Mount Pleasant 35, Petoskey 14
- Port Huron 49, New Boston Huron 27
- Redford Thurston 29, Linden 14
- St. Joseph 34, Zeeland East 20
- Warren De La Salle 42, Trenton 21
- Zeeland West 60, Niles 27
District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7
- Mount Pleasant vs. Cadillac
- DeWitt vs. Coopersville
- St. Joseph vs. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg
- Zeeland West vs. Battle Creek Central
- Chelsea vs. Redford Thurston
- Mason vs. Fenton
- Port Huron vs. Warren De La Salle
- Harper Woods vs. Detroit Martin Luther King
Division 4 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket
Division 4 produced several offensive explosions.
Adrian scored 65 points against Tecumseh, while Grand Rapids South Christian put up 63 against Marshall.
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills defeated Grand Rapids Christian 49-35, setting up a district championship matchup against Ludington.
Edwardsburg advanced with a 27-14 victory over Vicksburg and will face Portland, which defeated Paw Paw 22-13.
Goodrich also made an impressive statement, overwhelming Williamston 45-6.
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 4 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Opening-Round Results
- Adrian 65, Tecumseh 27
- Dearborn Divine Child 45, Lansing Sexton 27
- Detroit Country Day 24, Madison Heights Lamphere 0
- Edwardsburg 27, Vicksburg 14
- Forest Hills Eastern 13, Big Rapids 0
- Goodrich 45, Williamston 6
- Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 49, Grand Rapids Christian 35
- Grand Rapids South Christian 63, Marshall 27
- Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Spring Lake 18
- Ludington 19, Fruitport 15
- Macomb Lutheran North 36, Detroit East English Village Prep 22
- Marysville 42, Detroit Southeastern 24
- Portland 22, Paw Paw 13
- St. Clair 41, Detroit Cody 16
- St. Johns 49, Ortonville Brandon 21
- Stevensville Lakeshore 49, Hastings 44
District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7
- Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills vs. Ludington
- Forest Hills Eastern vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian
- Edwardsburg vs. Portland
- Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Grand Rapids South Christian
- Goodrich vs. St. Johns
- Dearborn Divine Child vs. Adrian
- Marysville vs. Macomb Lutheran North
- St. Clair vs. Detroit Country Day
Division 5 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket
Division 5 remains one of the most closely watched brackets because of the situation involving Grand Rapids Catholic Central.
The MHSAA initially removed Catholic Central from the tournament before reversing that decision. The Cougars are now scheduled to play Comstock Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The winner will advance to the district championship round.
Elsewhere, Frankenmuth opened with a 42-0 shutout of Whitmore Lake, while Grand Rapids West Catholic defeated Wyoming Godwin Heights 49-18.
Kingsford defeated Howard City Tri County 35-24, and Detroit Denby advanced with a 56-14 victory over Redford Union.
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 5 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Selected Opening-Round Results
- Armada 24, Flint Powers Catholic 20
- Berrien Springs 34, Lake Odessa Lakewood 28 (OT)
- Detroit Denby 56, Redford Union 14
- Frankenmuth 42, Whitmore Lake 0
- Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Wyoming Godwin Heights 18
- Hopkins 22, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 21
- Ida 41, Detroit Voyageur 12
- Imlay City 31, Corunna 0
- Kingsford 35, Howard City Tri County 24
Upcoming Game
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Comstock Park — Tuesday, Nov. 3
The remaining district championship pairings are available in the updated Division 5 bracket.
Division 6 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket
Marine City delivered one of the most remarkable offensive performances of the opening weekend, defeating New Haven 86-40.
The Mariners now face Montrose, which survived a 45-42 victory over Durand.
Kingsley opened with a 63-22 victory over Mason County Central, while Detroit Edison Academy defeated Dearborn Heights Robichaud 63-24.
Jackson Lumen Christi also advanced with a 56-27 victory over Brooklyn Columbia Central.
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 6 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Opening-Round Results
- Almont 44, New Standard Academy 20
- Belding 20, Madison 13
- Bullock Creek 13, Algonac 8
- Clinton 57, Clawson 14
- Detroit Edison Academy 63, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 24
- Ecorse 58, Detroit Communication Media Arts 0
- Gladwin 40, Harbor Springs 19
- Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Brooklyn Columbia Central 27
- Kingsley 63, Mason County Central 22
- Marine City 86, New Haven 40
- Meridian 21, Elk Rapids 0
- Michigan Collegiate 16, Detroit Central 8
- Montrose 45, Durand 42
- Napoleon 52, Buchanan 29
- Olivet 41, Kent City 16
District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7
- Kingsley vs. Traverse City St. Francis/Calumet winner
- Meridian vs. Gladwin
- Almont vs. Bullock Creek
- Marine City vs. Montrose
- Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Napoleon
- Belding vs. Olivet
- Detroit Edison Academy vs. Clinton
- Ecorse vs. Michigan Collegiate
Division 7 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket
Division 7 featured a number of impressive performances, including Millington's 63-0 victory over Clintondale.
Menominee shut out Lakeview 48-0, while Ravenna defeated Cassopolis 54-12.
Pewamo-Westphalia advanced with a 47-20 victory over Cass City.
One of the division's closest games saw Whiteford edge Bronson 22-16.
The district championship round includes an intriguing matchup between Millington and Ithaca, which defeated Saginaw Valley Lutheran 49-0.
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 7 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Opening-Round Results
- Charlevoix 35, Oscoda 0
- Constantine 34, Saranac 6
- Harrison 60, McBain 52
- Ithaca 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0
- Laker 46, Burton Bendle 22
- Manistee 34, Manton 18
- Menominee 48, Lakeview 0
- Millington 63, Clintondale 0
- North Muskegon 28, Lawton 7
- Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Cass City 20
- Ravenna 54, Cassopolis 12
- Schoolcraft 56, Galesburg-Augusta 28
- St. Mary Catholic Central 54, Leslie 26
- Union City 16, Detroit Community 6
- Whiteford 22, Bronson 16
- Jonesville 28, Hanover-Horton 14
District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7
- Menominee vs. Manistee
- Charlevoix vs. Harrison
- Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Laker
- Millington vs. Ithaca
- Constantine vs. Ravenna
- Schoolcraft vs. North Muskegon
- St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Whiteford
- Jonesville vs. Union City
Division 8 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket
Beal City opened its Division 8 championship pursuit with a 55-0 victory over Beaverton.
Hudson was equally impressive, defeating Sand Creek 54-6.
East Jordan advanced with a 42-35 victory over Iron Mountain, while Bark River-Harris defeated L'Anse 59-30.
New Lothrop, Ubly and Decatur also moved into the district championship round.
VIEW THE UPDATED DIVISION 8 PLAYOFF BRACKET
Selected Opening-Round Results
- Bark River-Harris 59, L'Anse 30
- Beal City 55, Beaverton 0
- Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Allen Park Cabrini 21
- Decatur 22, Vermontville Maple Valley 6
- East Jordan 42, Iron Mountain 35
- Fowler 36, Manchester 8
- Hudson 54, Sand Creek 6
- Maple City Glen Lake 14, Frankfort 6
- New Lothrop 43, Vestaburg 8
- Springport 46, Saugatuck 10
- Ubly 50, Vassar 22
- Unionville-Sebewaing 36, Saginaw Nouvel Catholic 22
Confirmed District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7
- Beal City vs. East Jordan
- Bark River-Harris vs. Maple City Glen Lake
- Ubly vs. Unionville-Sebewaing
- Hudson vs. Fowler
- Decatur vs. Springport
Additional pairings are available in the updated Division 8 bracket.
Michigan Eight-Player Division 1 Playoff Bracket
Michigan's eight-player playoffs also began Oct. 30-31, with regional semifinal games determining the next round of contenders.
Pickford defeated Mio-AuSable 40-12, while Ishpeming advanced with a 36-14 victory over Rudyard.
Merrill overwhelmed Fulton-Middleton 52-7, and Blanchard Montabella shut out Dansville.
Climax-Scotts survived a 49-40 victory over Concord in one of the division's highest-scoring games.
Selected Regional Semifinal Results
- Blanchard Montabella 54, Dansville 0
- Climax-Scotts 49, Concord 40
- Colon 33, Bridgman 20
- Deckerville 30, Marlette 22
- Dryden 60, Kingston 16
- Ishpeming 36, Rudyard 14
- Merrill 52, Fulton-Middleton 7
- Pickford 40, Mio-AuSable 12
VIEW MHSAA EIGHT-PLAYER DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Michigan Eight-Player Division 2 Playoff Bracket
Eight-player Division 2 also produced several convincing performances.
Mendon defeated Adrian Lenawee Christian 54-7, while Portland St. Patrick rolled past Onekama 66-12.
Marcellus advanced with a 50-36 victory over Litchfield, and Bay City All Saints defeated Peck 42-6.
The division's regional finals are scheduled for Nov. 6-7.
Selected Regional Semifinal Results
- Bay City All Saints 42, Peck 6
- Britton-Deerfield 48, Kinde North Huron 6
- Lake Linden-Hubbell 44, St. Ignace 6
- Marcellus 50, Litchfield 36
- Mendon 54, Adrian Lenawee Christian 7
- Portland St. Patrick 66, Onekama 12
VIEW MHSAA EIGHT-PLAYER DIVISION 2 BRACKET
2026 Michigan High School Football State Championship Schedule
Michigan will crown 10 state football champions in November.
Eight-Player State Championships — Saturday, Nov. 21
Venue: Superior Dome, Northern Michigan University, Marquette
- Eight-player Division 1 championship
- Eight-player Division 2 championship
11-Player State Championships — Friday, Nov. 27
Venue: Ford Field, Detroit
- 9:30 a.m. — Division 8
- 12:30 p.m. — Division 4
- 4 p.m. — Division 6
- 7 p.m. — Division 2
11-Player State Championships — Saturday, Nov. 28
Venue: Ford Field, Detroit
- 9:30 a.m. — Division 7
- 12:30 p.m. — Division 3
- 4 p.m. — Division 5
- 7 p.m. — Division 1
What's Next in the Michigan High School Football Playoffs?
The 11-player playoffs continue Nov. 6-7 with district championship games across Divisions 1-8.
Regional championships follow Nov. 13-14, with state semifinals scheduled for Nov. 20-21.
The eight-player tournament moves into its regional championship round Nov. 6-7, followed by state semifinals Nov. 14 and championship games Nov. 21.
The season concludes Thanksgiving weekend, when eight 11-player state champions will be crowned at Ford Field.
High School On SI will continue updating Michigan's high school football playoff brackets with final scores, district championship results, regional matchups and state championship information throughout November.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.