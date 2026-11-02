Updated Michigan High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, District Finals and Championship Schedule (Nov. 1)

Michigan's high school football playoffs wasted little time producing major surprises.

Belleville, one of the state's most recognizable football powers, was eliminated in the opening round Friday, Oct. 30, falling 28-14 to Dearborn Fordson in Division 1.

The result was one of several notable developments during the first weekend of the 2026 Michigan High School Athletic Association football playoffs, which began with 288 teams competing across eight 11-player divisions and two eight-player divisions.

Grandville defeated Howell 38-30 in another significant Division 1 result, while Grand Ledge edged Rockford 34-31 and Rochester slipped past Macomb Dakota 22-21.

The postseason also produced a major development away from the field.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central, initially removed from the Division 5 playoffs, was reinstated following a reversal by the MHSAA. The Cougars are now scheduled to face Comstock Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3, with the winner advancing to the district championship round.

The next stage of the postseason arrives Nov. 6-7, when the 11-player classifications compete for district championships and the eight-player divisions contest regional finals.

The eight-player state championships will be played Nov. 21 at the Superior Dome in Marquette, followed by the eight 11-player championship games Nov. 27-28 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Here is the updated look at Michigan's 2026 high school football playoff brackets, opening-round results and upcoming matchups.

Division 1 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

The biggest headline in Division 1 was Belleville's elimination.

Dearborn Fordson defeated the Tigers 28-14 to advance to a district championship matchup against Detroit Cass Tech, which opened its postseason with a 55-13 victory over Plymouth.

Grandville also advanced with an impressive 38-30 victory over Howell and will face Portage Central, which defeated Hudsonville 21-14.

Detroit Catholic Central overwhelmed Lake Orion 43-6 and will face Oxford, a 42-28 winner over Davison.

Another compelling district final features Grand Ledge against East Kentwood. Grand Ledge survived a 34-31 victory over Rockford, while East Kentwood defeated Brighton 49-21.

Opening-Round Results — Oct. 30-31

Clarkston 49, Bloomfield Hills 14

Dearborn Fordson 28, Belleville 14

Detroit Cass Tech 55, Plymouth 13

Detroit Catholic Central 43, Lake Orion 6

East Kentwood 49, Brighton 21

Grand Blanc 32, Hartland 15

Grand Ledge 34, Rockford 31

Grandville 38, Howell 30

Northville 28, Brownstown Woodhaven 19

Oxford 42, Davison 28

Portage Central 21, Hudsonville 14

Rochester 22, Macomb Dakota 21

Rochester Adams 35, Utica 0

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 49, Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 13

Romeo 47, Anchor Bay 33

Saline 35, Dearborn 14

District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7

Grandville vs. Portage Central

East Kentwood vs. Grand Ledge

Clarkston vs. Grand Blanc

Detroit Catholic Central vs. Oxford

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Dearborn Fordson

Saline vs. Northville

Romeo vs. Rochester

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek vs. Rochester Adams

Division 2 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 2 featured several high-scoring games, including Muskegon Mona Shores' 49-42 victory over Traverse City Central.

Mona Shores advances to face Caledonia, which defeated East Lansing.

Byron Center continued its championship pursuit with a 42-28 victory over Muskegon and will face Portage Northern, a 51-43 winner over Traverse City West.

Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep also advanced convincingly, defeating Beverly Hills Groves 40-12.

Opening-Round Results

Bedford 34, Livonia Churchill 30

Birmingham Brother Rice 45, Roseville 27

Byron Center 42, Muskegon 28

Caledonia 41, East Lansing 13

Livonia Franklin 35, Allen Park 21

Gibraltar Carlson 14, Detroit Mumford 0

Grosse Pointe South 49, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 8

Midland Dow 41, Walled Lake Western 20

Milford 20, Midland 14

Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Traverse City Central 42

North Farmington 27, Ferndale 26

Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep 40, Beverly Hills Groves 12

Portage Northern 51, Traverse City West 43

South Lyon 56, Flushing 15

South Lyon East 38, Saginaw Heritage 20

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 45, Birmingham Seaholm 31

District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7

Byron Center vs. Portage Northern

Caledonia vs. Muskegon Mona Shores

Milford vs. Midland Dow

South Lyon vs. South Lyon East

Birmingham Brother Rice vs. North Farmington

Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep vs. St. Clair Shores Lakeview

Gibraltar Carlson vs. Livonia Franklin

Grosse Pointe South vs. Bedford

Division 3 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 3 delivered several strong performances from established postseason contenders.

Zeeland West overwhelmed Niles 60-27, while Chelsea defeated Waterford Mott 52-7.

DeWitt opened with a 50-14 victory over Lowell, and Harper Woods defeated Warren Fitzgerald 50-8.

One of the closest contests saw Battle Creek Central edge Battle Creek Harper Creek 41-38.

The district finals include a matchup between Harper Woods and Detroit Martin Luther King, which advanced with a 41-3 victory over Grosse Pointe North.

Opening-Round Results

Battle Creek Central 41, Battle Creek Harper Creek 38

Cadillac 31, Marquette 19

Chelsea 52, Waterford Mott 7

Coopersville 24, East Grand Rapids 14

DeWitt 50, Lowell 14

Detroit Martin Luther King 41, Grosse Pointe North 3

Fenton 41, Holly 16

Harper Woods 50, Warren Fitzgerald 8

Mason 45, Dexter 21

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42, Coldwater 34

Mount Pleasant 35, Petoskey 14

Port Huron 49, New Boston Huron 27

Redford Thurston 29, Linden 14

St. Joseph 34, Zeeland East 20

Warren De La Salle 42, Trenton 21

Zeeland West 60, Niles 27

District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7

Mount Pleasant vs. Cadillac

DeWitt vs. Coopersville

St. Joseph vs. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg

Zeeland West vs. Battle Creek Central

Chelsea vs. Redford Thurston

Mason vs. Fenton

Port Huron vs. Warren De La Salle

Harper Woods vs. Detroit Martin Luther King

Division 4 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 4 produced several offensive explosions.

Adrian scored 65 points against Tecumseh, while Grand Rapids South Christian put up 63 against Marshall.

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills defeated Grand Rapids Christian 49-35, setting up a district championship matchup against Ludington.

Edwardsburg advanced with a 27-14 victory over Vicksburg and will face Portland, which defeated Paw Paw 22-13.

Goodrich also made an impressive statement, overwhelming Williamston 45-6.

Opening-Round Results

Adrian 65, Tecumseh 27

Dearborn Divine Child 45, Lansing Sexton 27

Detroit Country Day 24, Madison Heights Lamphere 0

Edwardsburg 27, Vicksburg 14

Forest Hills Eastern 13, Big Rapids 0

Goodrich 45, Williamston 6

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 49, Grand Rapids Christian 35

Grand Rapids South Christian 63, Marshall 27

Hudsonville Unity Christian 46, Spring Lake 18

Ludington 19, Fruitport 15

Macomb Lutheran North 36, Detroit East English Village Prep 22

Marysville 42, Detroit Southeastern 24

Portland 22, Paw Paw 13

St. Clair 41, Detroit Cody 16

St. Johns 49, Ortonville Brandon 21

Stevensville Lakeshore 49, Hastings 44

District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills vs. Ludington

Forest Hills Eastern vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian

Edwardsburg vs. Portland

Stevensville Lakeshore vs. Grand Rapids South Christian

Goodrich vs. St. Johns

Dearborn Divine Child vs. Adrian

Marysville vs. Macomb Lutheran North

St. Clair vs. Detroit Country Day

Division 5 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 5 remains one of the most closely watched brackets because of the situation involving Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The MHSAA initially removed Catholic Central from the tournament before reversing that decision. The Cougars are now scheduled to play Comstock Park on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The winner will advance to the district championship round.

Elsewhere, Frankenmuth opened with a 42-0 shutout of Whitmore Lake, while Grand Rapids West Catholic defeated Wyoming Godwin Heights 49-18.

Kingsford defeated Howard City Tri County 35-24, and Detroit Denby advanced with a 56-14 victory over Redford Union.

Selected Opening-Round Results

Armada 24, Flint Powers Catholic 20

Berrien Springs 34, Lake Odessa Lakewood 28 (OT)

Detroit Denby 56, Redford Union 14

Frankenmuth 42, Whitmore Lake 0

Grand Rapids West Catholic 49, Wyoming Godwin Heights 18

Hopkins 22, Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep 21

Ida 41, Detroit Voyageur 12

Imlay City 31, Corunna 0

Kingsford 35, Howard City Tri County 24

Upcoming Game

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Comstock Park — Tuesday, Nov. 3

The remaining district championship pairings are available in the updated Division 5 bracket.

Division 6 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Marine City delivered one of the most remarkable offensive performances of the opening weekend, defeating New Haven 86-40.

The Mariners now face Montrose, which survived a 45-42 victory over Durand.

Kingsley opened with a 63-22 victory over Mason County Central, while Detroit Edison Academy defeated Dearborn Heights Robichaud 63-24.

Jackson Lumen Christi also advanced with a 56-27 victory over Brooklyn Columbia Central.

Opening-Round Results

Almont 44, New Standard Academy 20

Belding 20, Madison 13

Bullock Creek 13, Algonac 8

Clinton 57, Clawson 14

Detroit Edison Academy 63, Dearborn Heights Robichaud 24

Ecorse 58, Detroit Communication Media Arts 0

Gladwin 40, Harbor Springs 19

Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Brooklyn Columbia Central 27

Kingsley 63, Mason County Central 22

Marine City 86, New Haven 40

Meridian 21, Elk Rapids 0

Michigan Collegiate 16, Detroit Central 8

Montrose 45, Durand 42

Napoleon 52, Buchanan 29

Olivet 41, Kent City 16

District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7

Kingsley vs. Traverse City St. Francis/Calumet winner

Meridian vs. Gladwin

Almont vs. Bullock Creek

Marine City vs. Montrose

Jackson Lumen Christi vs. Napoleon

Belding vs. Olivet

Detroit Edison Academy vs. Clinton

Ecorse vs. Michigan Collegiate

Division 7 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Division 7 featured a number of impressive performances, including Millington's 63-0 victory over Clintondale.

Menominee shut out Lakeview 48-0, while Ravenna defeated Cassopolis 54-12.

Pewamo-Westphalia advanced with a 47-20 victory over Cass City.

One of the division's closest games saw Whiteford edge Bronson 22-16.

The district championship round includes an intriguing matchup between Millington and Ithaca, which defeated Saginaw Valley Lutheran 49-0.

Opening-Round Results

Charlevoix 35, Oscoda 0

Constantine 34, Saranac 6

Harrison 60, McBain 52

Ithaca 49, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 0

Laker 46, Burton Bendle 22

Manistee 34, Manton 18

Menominee 48, Lakeview 0

Millington 63, Clintondale 0

North Muskegon 28, Lawton 7

Pewamo-Westphalia 47, Cass City 20

Ravenna 54, Cassopolis 12

Schoolcraft 56, Galesburg-Augusta 28

St. Mary Catholic Central 54, Leslie 26

Union City 16, Detroit Community 6

Whiteford 22, Bronson 16

Jonesville 28, Hanover-Horton 14

District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7

Menominee vs. Manistee

Charlevoix vs. Harrison

Pewamo-Westphalia vs. Laker

Millington vs. Ithaca

Constantine vs. Ravenna

Schoolcraft vs. North Muskegon

St. Mary Catholic Central vs. Whiteford

Jonesville vs. Union City

Division 8 Michigan High School Football Playoff Bracket

Beal City opened its Division 8 championship pursuit with a 55-0 victory over Beaverton.

Hudson was equally impressive, defeating Sand Creek 54-6.

East Jordan advanced with a 42-35 victory over Iron Mountain, while Bark River-Harris defeated L'Anse 59-30.

New Lothrop, Ubly and Decatur also moved into the district championship round.

Selected Opening-Round Results

Bark River-Harris 59, L'Anse 30

Beal City 55, Beaverton 0

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 56, Allen Park Cabrini 21

Decatur 22, Vermontville Maple Valley 6

East Jordan 42, Iron Mountain 35

Fowler 36, Manchester 8

Hudson 54, Sand Creek 6

Maple City Glen Lake 14, Frankfort 6

New Lothrop 43, Vestaburg 8

Springport 46, Saugatuck 10

Ubly 50, Vassar 22

Unionville-Sebewaing 36, Saginaw Nouvel Catholic 22

Confirmed District Championship Matchups — Nov. 6-7

Beal City vs. East Jordan

Bark River-Harris vs. Maple City Glen Lake

Ubly vs. Unionville-Sebewaing

Hudson vs. Fowler

Decatur vs. Springport

Additional pairings are available in the updated Division 8 bracket.

Michigan Eight-Player Division 1 Playoff Bracket

Michigan's eight-player playoffs also began Oct. 30-31, with regional semifinal games determining the next round of contenders.

Pickford defeated Mio-AuSable 40-12, while Ishpeming advanced with a 36-14 victory over Rudyard.

Merrill overwhelmed Fulton-Middleton 52-7, and Blanchard Montabella shut out Dansville.

Climax-Scotts survived a 49-40 victory over Concord in one of the division's highest-scoring games.

Selected Regional Semifinal Results

Blanchard Montabella 54, Dansville 0

Climax-Scotts 49, Concord 40

Colon 33, Bridgman 20

Deckerville 30, Marlette 22

Dryden 60, Kingston 16

Ishpeming 36, Rudyard 14

Merrill 52, Fulton-Middleton 7

Pickford 40, Mio-AuSable 12

Michigan Eight-Player Division 2 Playoff Bracket

Eight-player Division 2 also produced several convincing performances.

Mendon defeated Adrian Lenawee Christian 54-7, while Portland St. Patrick rolled past Onekama 66-12.

Marcellus advanced with a 50-36 victory over Litchfield, and Bay City All Saints defeated Peck 42-6.

The division's regional finals are scheduled for Nov. 6-7.

Selected Regional Semifinal Results

Bay City All Saints 42, Peck 6

Britton-Deerfield 48, Kinde North Huron 6

Lake Linden-Hubbell 44, St. Ignace 6

Marcellus 50, Litchfield 36

Mendon 54, Adrian Lenawee Christian 7

Portland St. Patrick 66, Onekama 12

2026 Michigan High School Football State Championship Schedule

Michigan will crown 10 state football champions in November.

Eight-Player State Championships — Saturday, Nov. 21

Venue: Superior Dome, Northern Michigan University, Marquette

Eight-player Division 1 championship

Eight-player Division 2 championship

11-Player State Championships — Friday, Nov. 27

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit

9:30 a.m. — Division 8

12:30 p.m. — Division 4

4 p.m. — Division 6

7 p.m. — Division 2

11-Player State Championships — Saturday, Nov. 28

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit

9:30 a.m. — Division 7

12:30 p.m. — Division 3

4 p.m. — Division 5

7 p.m. — Division 1

What's Next in the Michigan High School Football Playoffs?

The 11-player playoffs continue Nov. 6-7 with district championship games across Divisions 1-8.

Regional championships follow Nov. 13-14, with state semifinals scheduled for Nov. 20-21.

The eight-player tournament moves into its regional championship round Nov. 6-7, followed by state semifinals Nov. 14 and championship games Nov. 21.

The season concludes Thanksgiving weekend, when eight 11-player state champions will be crowned at Ford Field.

High School On SI will continue updating Michigan's high school football playoff brackets with final scores, district championship results, regional matchups and state championship information throughout November.