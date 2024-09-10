Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Michigan Athlete of the Week? (9/10/2024)
Jaxson Dosh, Davison
Junior quarterback Jaxson Dosh led Davison to a big win over Grandville, 41-37, on Friday night. Dosh logged 352 passing yards and three passing touchdowns while rushing for 51 yards and two touchdowns.
Maverick Hammond, Parma Western
Senior wide receiver and safety Maverick Hammond had a game for Parma Western as they defeated Traverse City Central, 30-20. Hammond caught six passes for 130 yards, with three touchdowns, while also adding an interception on defense.
Joel Cranmore, Leslie
Sophomore quarterback Joel Cranmore had himself a night for Leslie as he led them in a 55-6 win against Homer. Cranmore threw for 381 yards on 13 completions and six touchdowns.
Dustin Emerick, Harbor Beach
Senior running back Dustin Emerick had a dominant performance on offense for Harbor Beach in its 61-0 defeat over Cardinal Mooney. Emerick tallied four rushing touchdowns for the Pirates.
Drew Cady, Oxford
Kicker/punter and tight end Drew Cady did it all for Oxford in its shutout win against Harper Woods, 38-0. Cady went 1-for-1 on field goals and 5-for-5 on points after touchdowns while adding a 7-for-7 kickoff touchback performance and a 29-yard touchdown catch.
Gerry Hanson, Anchor Bay
Senior wide receiver Gerry Hanson had a stellar performance in Anchor Bay’s big win against Roseville, 66-65. Hanson finished with eight catches, 98 yards, two touchdowns, and one rush for 70 yards and one touchdown, while adding 72 kick return yards.
Bryce Underwood, Belleville
Senior quarterback and LSU commit Bryce Underwood is back for a second consecutive week after putting up six touchdowns to help Belleville defeat Livonia Stevenson, 44-6.
Hoyt Patrick, Owosso
Senior running back and strong safety Hoyt Patrick had a dominant performance for Owosso as they defeated Cranbrook Kingswood, 56-20. Patrick finished with 256 rushing yards and four touchdowns while compiling 13 total tackles on defense.
Carter Deatsman, Munising
Deatsman has made plays in 8-man football for Munising. He has 46 tackles in the first two games of the season.
Joe Krolak, Carlson High School
Senior quarterback Joe Krolak led Carlson to win over Edsel Ford, 56-14. Krolak threw for 176 yards and one touchdown while adding 62 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Carter Sobecki, Brandywine
Senior running back and linebacker Carter Sobecki had himself a game despite a 30-8 loss to Watervliet. Sobecki rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown while compiling 18 total tackles on defense.
Dante Holley, Saugatuck
Sophomore Dante Holley contributed to Saugatuck’s shutout win over Libertas Christian, 7-0. Holley did more than a hat trick as he tallied four goals.
Spencer Sanchez, Cardinal Mooney Catholic
Senior Spencer Sanchez had a big game for Cardinal Mooney Catholic in its 6-2 win against Bishop Foley. Sanchez finished with a hat trick as he scored three goals while also adding two assists.
Ryan Novack, Kettering
Senior Ryan Novack did it all for Kettering as they defeated Walled Lake Western, 3-0. Novack was the lone goal scorer as he finished with a hat trick with three goals.
Navea Gauthier, Shelby
Senior Navea Gauthier displayed her talents with her performance in Shelby’s 3-1 set win against Hart. Gauthier finished with 46 kills, two aces, and 17 digs.
Iyla Weeks, Concord
Senior Iyla Weeks had herself a performance in Concord’s 3-0 set win over Hudson. Weeks finished with 25 kills, six aces, and eight digs.
David Britenfeld, West Catholic
Britenfeld was a work horse for West Catholic. He ran 32 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-28 win over Coopersville.
Jalen Kampen, Parchment
Parchment found the end zone six times in a 42-0 win over Coloma. He threw four touchdowns with 125 passing yards, and he had two touchdowns on the ground.
Miles Melton, Lake Fenton
What a debut for Melton. He had his first varsity start and he finished with 161 yards and three touchdowns.
Anthony Armstead, East Jackson
A special teams nod, Armstead had an 89-yard kick return for a touchdowns against Vandercook Lake.
Peyton Merz, Mason County Central
Merz had a stellar 472 yards and five touchdowns with a 50-43 win against Ludington.
