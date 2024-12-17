High School

Border West's Brody Nochbor voted High School on SI's 2024 Minnesota 9-man Player of the Year

Nochbor led Border West to a 9-3 season in 2024

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

After a week of fan voting, Border West's Brody Nochbor is High School on SI's 2024 Minnesota 9-man Player of the Year.

Brody Nachbor, Running Back, Border West

In just nine games this year, Brody Nachbor put up big numbers for Border West. He rushed for 1,584 yards on 150 carries and finished with 29 touchdowns. His 29 scores ranked third in his class this year.

