Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota 9-man football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI is taking a look at the top players across all seven classifications.
We start with the top performers in 9-player Minnesota high school football in 2024. The following players are included in our 9-man Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in 9-man Minnesota high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated.
The poll will close on Sunday, December 15 at 11:50 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday.
Minnesota High School Football 9-man Player of the Year Candidates
Camden Hungerholt, Quarterback, LeRoy-Ostrander
A big-time player Camden Hungerholt delivered another monster season for Leroy-Ostrander and put up big numbers once again. The senior and Minnesota State Mankato commit threw for 2,421 yards and 34 touchdowns this year. He had just four interceptions in 240 passing attempts. If that wasn’t enough, he also rushed for 2,846 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Isaiah Wright, Running Back, Fertile-Beltrami
It was a monster year for Fertrile-Beltrami’s Isaiah Wright who helped lead his team to a state championship. Wright, a senior, turned in some huge performances down the stretch.
For the season, he had 187 carries and rushed for 2,613 yards to go along with 40 touchdowns. His 40 touchdowns on the season tied for most in the state regardless of class.
Brody Ignaszewksi, Linebacker, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons
Opposing teams had to keep an eye on where Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons’ Brody Ignaszewski was at all times. He was a playmaker each snap, all he did was lead the state in total tackles with 144. He also had 13 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Ryder Stern, Defensive Line, Leroy-Ostrander
A game change on the line for Leroy-Ostrander, Ryder Stern had a big year. He finished 139 total tackles to go along with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss.
Chase Evink, Running Back, Hancock
A workhorse running back for the Owls this year, Chase Evink turned in a stellar season. He rushed for more than 1,700 yards and finished with 21 touchdowns. With 178 carries on the season, Evink fumbled just once while averaging 9.7 yards per carry and 191 yards per game.
Ayomide Ogundeji, Running Back, Nevis
Another stud running back in 9-Player football this year was Ayomide Ogundeji of Nevis. On the ground, he rushed for more than 1,600 yards to go along with 16 touchdowns. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry and had three games with 200 or more rushing yards including a 305-yard performance against Verndale.
Henry Oscarson, Quarterback, Nicollet
A quarterback who can throw and run always presents a challenge for an opposing team. That’s what Henry Oscarson brought to the table for Nicollet.
Oscarson threw more than 2,000 yards to go along with 24 touchdowns. He also rushed for 351 yards and seven more scores as he was a key piece of the offense for the Raiders.
Dylan Christianson, Defensive Lineman, Leroy-Ostrander
A game-changer along the defensive line, Leroy-Ostrander’s Dylan Christianson was a problem for opposing teams. He finished with 13.5 sacks to go along with 100 total tackles. His 13.5 sacks ranked second in the state. He also forced two fumbles.
Parker Johnson, Defensive End, Kingsland
Only one guy can lead the state in sacks and this season it was Kingsland’s Parker Johnson. He turned in a monster season with 18 sacks to go along with 95 tackles and two forced fumbles.
Brycer Strem, Defensive Back, Fertile-Beltrami
It’s not often one guy can change a game on the defensive side of the ball but that’s what Fertile-Beltrami’s Brycer Strem did. A top defensive back in the state, Strem led the state in interceptions with 14. He had at least one interception in every game this season including four games with two or more interceptions this season.
Chris King, Defensive End, Mt. Iron-Buhl
An all-around player for the Rangers, Chris King had another big year for his team. He had 66 total tackles to go along with 2.5 sacks. He also had 21 tackles for a loss. King is a University of Minnesota Duluth commit.
Micaden Clines, Quarterback, Mt. Iron-Buhl
One of the top quarterbacks in his class, Micaden Clines turned in a stellar season for Mt. Iron-Buhl. He finished with 23 touchdowns to go along with 1,653 yards. He also had just two interceptions.
Brady Luthi, Quarterback, Hancock
The volume wasn’t there but the big play ability was for Hancock’s Brady Luthi. With just 178 passing attempts, Luthi threw for 1,399 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Owl.
Brody Nachbor, Running Back, Border West
In just nine games this year, Brody Nachbor put up big numbers for Border West. He rushed for 1,584 yards on 150 carries and finished with 29 touchdowns. His 29 scores ranked third in his class this year.
Derik Dahl, Running Back, Mt. Iron-Buhl
A workhouse running back, Derik Dahl put together a big year for Mt. Iron-Buhl. Dahl rushed for 1,431 yards to go along with 27 touchdowns. He averaged 9.8 yards per carry and 110.1 yards per game.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition.
This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player who may not be mentioned in our poll.
We do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
