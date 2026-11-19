Minnesota High School Football 2026 State Tournament Semifinals: Scores, Recaps, Live Updates — November 19
Follow the action from the first day of the MSHSL playoff semifinals
The 2026 Minnesota high school football semifinals begin on Thursday ata U.S. Bank Stadium.
High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with final scores, recaps and live updates.
CLASS 4A
Willmar (11-0) vs. Orono (11-0) — 10:30 a.m.
9-PLAYER
Border West (11-0) vs. Kittson County Central (12-0) — 1 p.m.
Cromwell-Wright Area (10-0) vs. Hill-Beaver Creek (11-0) — 4 p.m.
CLASS 6A
Centennial (9-2) vs. Champlin Park (11-0) — 7 p.m.
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917