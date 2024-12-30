Chaska's Tyler Nesheim voted High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week
Nesheim wins for the week of December 16 - 22
After a week of fan voting, Chaska's Tyler Nesheim is High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week.
Full poll results and nominees.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Tyler Nesheim, Chaska
Nesheim put up possibly the statline of the year on Thursday. The senior goaltender stopped all 55 shots that came his way in a 0-0 tie against New Prague.
