Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (12/23/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Tyler Nesheim, Chaska
Nesheim put up possibly the statline of the year on Thursday. The senior goaltender stopped all 55 shots that came his way in a 0-0 tie against New Prague.
Carter Casey, Grand Rapids
Arguably the state's best goaltender showed out in the metro over the weekend. Casey stopped 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 win over Eden Prairie and parlayed that with a shutout win over Elk River/Zimmerman to close the week out.
Brody Dustin, Stillwater
Dustin scored a hat-trick in the Ponies 8-3 drubbing of Benilde-St Margaret’s.
Aven Prodzinski, Winona
Prodzinski played a huge role in the Winhawks 2-0 week. The senior had six points on the week, including a five-point performance against Fairmont on Saturday.
Zac Zimmerman, Moorhead
The Spuds had an offensive explosion this week, with Zimmerman being one of the main beneficiaries. The senior had five points against St. Michael-Albertville and added four assists in their 6-5 victory over Warroad.
Trey Landa, Orono
Landa played a huge role in the Spartans upset win over Hibbing/Chisholm. The senior had three goals to help Orono breeze past the Bluejackets 6-2.
Mia Miller, Northfield
Miller had herself a night to remember on Thursday against Mankato East. The junior had four goals and an assist in the Raiders 10-0 victory over the Cougars.
Sophia Hess, River Lakes
The Stars are starting to click, and Hess has been at the forefront of their attack. The senior racked up nine points over the week, including a four goal performance against Mankato West to extend the Stars win streak to five.
Sophie Stramel, Rosemount
Stramel did all her work in the third period against Northfield. The senior had three goals to help the Irish breeze past the Raiders 6-1.
Peyton DeMuth, Marshall
DeMuth kept Marshall's undefeated season alive on Tuesday against Eden Prairie. The freshman had two goals and an assist to lead the Tigers to a 5-4 victory over the Eagles.
Boe Nelson, Red Lake Falls
Nelson had six total points on the week, including a four point performance against Lake of the Woods.
Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy
Mack helped the Redhawks go undefeated on the week. The senior had 23 points in a win against St. Croix Lutheran before dropping 37 in a blowout win over Cass Lake-Bena.
Tommy Larson, Littlefork-Big Falls
Larson had two huge performances the week, the highlight being a 34 point performance in a 108-101 win over Northome/Kelliher on Tuesday.
Tyler Wagner, Champlin Park
Champini Park continued its winning ways last week and Wagner played a big role in each game. The senior had a pair of 34 point performances to help the Rebels get past Chaska and Blaine.
Azayah Washington, St. Cloud Apollo
Washington had possibly the performance of the week against St. Cloud Cathedral. The senior had 48 points in the Eagles 102-89 win over the Crusaders.
