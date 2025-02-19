How to watch, stream 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state tournament

High School

The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state tournament begins on Wednesday.

The Class 1A tournament begins on Wednesday, February 19, and the Class 2A tournament begins on Thursday, February 20. The quarterfinals, semifinals and championships will be played at the Xcel Energy Center. The consolation games will be held at TRIA Rink.

The Class 1A and Class 2A quarterfinals will be streamed for free view NSPN.tv.

The consolation, third place games will also be streamed on NSPN.tv with a subscription.

The semifinals and finals will air on 45TV/stream on Prep45.com.

You can also follow High School on SI in Minnesota for live score updates and recap throughout the state tournament.

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey 2025 state tournament bracket

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

No. 2 Orono vs. No. 7 Fergus Falls

No. 3 Warroad vs. No. 6 Marshall

No. 1 Dodge County vs. No. 8 River Lakes

No. 4 Academy of Holy Angels vs. No. 5 Proctor

CLASS 2A BRACKET

No. 2 Centennial vs. No. 7 Rosemount

No. 3 Hill-Murray vs. No. 6 Andover

No. 1 Edina vs. No. 8 Farmington

No. 4 Moorhead vs. No. 5 Holy Family Catholic

