Live score updates: Maple Grove vs. Eden Prairie in Minnesota high school football playoffs (11/1/2024)
MAPLE GROVE, Minnesota -- The No. 1-seed Maple Grove Crimson (9-0) play the No. 4-seed Eden Prairie Eagles (6-3) at Maple Grove High School in the 2024 MSHSL Class 6A second round.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Maple Grove vs. Eden Prairie Live Score Updates
Updates will be placed here.
