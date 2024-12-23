Minneapolis North's Anaise Dotson voted High School on SI's Minnesota Class 3A football Player of the Year
Dotson wins the fan vote for the 2024 season
After a week of fan voting, Minneapolis North's Anaise Dotson is High School on SI's Minnesota Class 3A football Player of the Year.
Anaise Dotson, Defensive Line, Minneapolis North
The heart and soul of the Minneapolis North defense, Anaise Dotson had a big year for the Polars. He finished with 99 total tackles. He also had 18 tackles for a loss and eight sacks on the season.
