Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Class 3A football Player of the Year?

The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI is taking a look at the top players across all seven classifications.
We start with the top performers in Class 3A Minnesota high school football in 2024. The following players are included in our Class 3APlayer of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Class 3A Minnesota high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated.
The poll will close on Thursday, December 19 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Monday.
Minnesota High School Football Class 3A Player of the Year Candidates
Vincent Wellik, Quarterback, Stewartville
The Stewartville Tigers were a dominant bunch once again this season and the play of quarterback Vincent Wellik was a big reason why. The junior quarterback for the Tigers had a big year leading his team to the Class AAA state title.
Wellik finished with 36 touchdowns on the season through the air which ranked fourth most in the state regardless of class. He completed nearly seventy percent of passes and had just five interceptions.
Logan Lachermeier, Quarterback, Minneapolis North
It was a monster year for junior Logan Lachermeier. A lethal weapon through the air for the Polars, Lachermeier threw for 2,494 yards to go along with 29 touchdowns. In 10 games this season, he had four games with 300 or more yards passing including 367 yards in a game against Rocori. He also threw for more than one touchdown in all but one game this year.
Parker Wangen, WR, Stewartville
Stewartville featured one of the best passing attacks in the state this year and Parker Wangen was the benefactor of that. He did a little bit of everything for the Tigers but he led the team in receiving finishing with 70 catches for 1,173 yards and 21 touchdowns. His 21 touchdowns were the second most in the state this season.
Cooper Brinkman, Linebacker, Albany
A force on the defensive side of the ball, Albany’s Cooper Brinkman was a problem for opposing teams. He finished with 144 total tackles which was tied for the most in the state regardless of class. Of those 144 tackles, 15 of those went for a loss and he also finished with 10 sacks as well.
Gavin Wang, Offensive lineman, Annandale
It was another successful season for the Annandale Cardinals this year and it started in the trenches. Gavin Wang a 6-foot-7, 280 pounds and he moved defensive lineman at will as the Cardinals once again had a great offense in Class AAA. Wang is committed to North Dakota State.
Seveyon Gibbs, Wide Receiver, Brooklyn Center
A big-time weapon on offense, Seveyon Gibbs had a nice season for Brooklyn Center. He finished the year with 36 catches for 813 yards and 11 touchdowns. His 11 touchdowns were the second most in Class AAA this season.
Boone Roemeling, Quarterback, Albany
The Huskies had a nice season and the play of their quarterback had the offense rolling. Boon Roemeling finished with 1,812 yards passing to go along with 24 touchdowns.
Mike Oseland, Quarterback, Pequot Lakes
Big plays were a huge part of what Mike Oseland brought to the table for Pequot Lakes. For the season, he threw for 1,508 yards and 19 touchdowns. He had just four interceptions on the season on 81 passing attempts.
Elijah Johnson, Running Back, Fairmont
A top-tier running back in Class AAA, Fairmont’s Elijah Johnson had a big season. Averaging 7.6 yards per carry, Johnson finished with 1,366 yards and 22 touchdowns this year.
Braden Blanchard, Wide Receiver, Rockford
A big play machine, Braden Blanchard made a ton of them this season for Rockford. He had just 38 catches on the season but 11 of them ended with him in the end zone. He finished with 822 yards receiving and averaged more than 20 yards per catch.
Anaise Dotson, Defensive Line, Minneapolis North
The heart and soul of the Minneapolis North defense, Anaise Dotson had a big year for the Polars. He finished with 99 total tackles. He also had 18 tackles for a loss and eight sacks on the season.
Ronnell Willis, Defensive Back, Minneapolis North
Another key piece of the Minneapolis North defense, Ronnell Willis had a knack for coming up with turnovers. He finished with seven interceptions on the year to go along with 28 total tackles.
Ethan Meeks, Defensive Line, Two Harbors
A defensive lineman, Ethan Meeks had a big year for Two Harbors. He finished with 22 tackles for a loss and tallied 2.5 sacks on the season. He also recovered two fumbles and forced another one.
Bradley Graunke, Linebacker, Rockford
One of the top players for the Rockets, Bradley Gaunke was a top tackler in Class AAA this year. He finished with 104 total tackles to go along with one sack and nine tackles for a loss.
