Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey tournament: Day 1 scores, recaps, live updates (2/19/2025)
Get live updates and scores from the opening day of the Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament
The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) girls hockey state tournament kicks off with the Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday, February 19.
High School on SI has live updates and recaps of all four games to start the tournament. This page will be updated throughout the day as results go final.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
No. 2 Orono vs. No. 7 Fergus Falls - 11 a.m.
No. 3 Warroad vs. No. 6 Marshall - 1 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
No. 1 Dodge County vs. No. 8 River Lakes - 6 p.m.
No. 4 Academy of Holy Angels vs. No. 5 Proctor/Hermantown - 8 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the previous game)
