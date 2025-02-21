High School

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey tournament: semifinals scores, recaps, live updates (2/21/2025)

Get live updates and scores from the semifinals of the 2025 Minnesota high school girls hockey state tournament

Jack Butler

The Xcel Energy Center during the Minnesota (MSHSL) girls hockey state tournament in St. Paul.
The Xcel Energy Center during the Minnesota (MSHSL) girls hockey state tournament in St. Paul. / Jack Butler

ST. PAUL - The 2025 Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey state tournament continues with the semifinals on Friday at Xcel Energy Center.

High School on SI has live updates and recaps of all four semifinal games in the state tournament. This page will be updated throughout the day as results go final.

Minnesota (MSHSL) high school girls hockey tournament: semifinals scores, recaps, live updates

Class 1A Semifinals

No. 2 Orono vs. No. 3 Warroad - 11 a.m.

No. 1 Dodge County vs. No. 4 Academy of Holy Angels - 30 minutes after the previous game

Class 2A Semifinals

No. 3 Hill-Murray vs. No. 7 Rosemount - 6 p.m.

No. 1 Edina vs. No. 5 Holy Family Catholic - 30 minutes after the previous game

More Minnesota High School Hockey Coverage

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Minnesota