Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (1/6/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is finally in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings
1. Hopkins (10-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Jan. 8 at Waconia (3-6), Jan. 10 vs. Eden Prairie (4-4)
Ranking rationale: The Royals continue their run atop the Power 25 after picking up their fourth ranked win of the season. They went 2-0 last week highlighted by a 90-79 win at No. 5 Orono (5-3). Guard Jayden Moore was a rebound shy of a triple-double with 28 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists to go with three steals and just two turnovers. Anthony Smith added 23-4-3 to go with two steals. Hopkins led 42-29 at the half and narrowly kept their streak alive of beating all opponents by 10-plus.
Earlier in the week, Hopkins downed preseason top-25 Breck (3-5) 95-75 in a game it led 43-35 at the break at the One City Holiday Classic at Augsburg. Smith had 32 on an efficient 13-for-16 shooting to go with 22 for J.J. Semanko on 9-for-13 shooting.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at Roseville (3-6), Jan. 10 at Woodbury (4-5)
Ranking rationale: Cretin-Derham Hall picked up its fourth ranked victory of the season in its lone game last week, taking down previous No. 16 Totino-Grace (6-4) 82-77 in St. Paul. This one was an instant classic where C-DH led just 35-34 at halftime and maintained a single-digit lead throughout much of the second half. Tommy Ahneman continues his run as one of the state’s most dominant big men with 25 points and 17 rebounds. JoJo Mitchell added 21 points and nine assists.
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Jan. 11 vs. Maple Grove (3-5) at Minnehaha Academy
Ranking rationale: The Red Knights live to fight another day among the ranks of the unbeaten. After a two-week holiday layoff, Benilde-St. Margaret’s survived a 49-46 game at a pesky Byron (9-2) team that was in consideration for a Power 25 ranking. The Bears entered on a five-game win streak with their only loss coming to previous No. 25 Cannon Falls (8-1). While B-SM was held to a season-low point total, it also put the clamps on an opposing offense whose previous low was 74.
4. DeLaSalle (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 4
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at Fridley (1-8), Jan. 10 vs. Minneapolis North (4-4)
Ranking rationale: The finger nails of the DeLaSalle faithful have likely all been bitten off at this point. The Islanders played their fourth straight game decided by five or fewer points and have won their last three. In their only game last week, they pulled out an 81-79 victory at home over one of the top unranked teams in the state, Richfield (6-4). Jaeden Udean led the way with 22 points, followed by 18 for Dorian Pruitt. This was a crucial game for DLS defending its Tri-Metro Conference title.
5. Orono (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 7 vs. Mound Westonka (8-1)
Ranking rationale: Orono stakes its claim as the best three-loss team in the state as all three are defensible. One was by 10 earlier in the season on a neutral floor to current No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (9-0), the other was a couple weeks ago by one to South Dakota’s defending state champion and the last came in the Spartans’ lone game last week, 90-79 vs. No. 1 Hopkins (10-0). This was the closest anyone’s played Hopkins all season. Nolan Groves poured in a game-high 33 points to go with 23 and 14 rebounds for Brady Wooley.
6. Tartan (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at Two Rivers (6-5), Jan. 10 vs. Hill-Murray (4-5)
Ranking rationale: The Titans took care of business in their lone contest last week, winning 69-54 vs. conference foe Mahtomedi (4-5). Tartan led 35-19 at the half. The Zephyrs hung within four or five possessions for much of the second half but never truly threatened.
7. Wayzata (9-2)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at Chaska (4-5), Jan. 10 at Buffalo (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Wayzata’s win streak is up to seven after the Trojans won their lone game last week, 104-58 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-9). Wayzata erupted for a 66-24 halftime lead. Five Trojans hit double-figure scoring led by 19 for Nolen Anderson and 18 each for Isaac Olmstead and Christian Wiggins.
8. Prior Lake (10-1)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at Lakeville South (6-4), Jan. 10 vs. Burnsville (2-5)
Ranking rationale: The Lakers are one of just seven teams in the state with 10-plus wins. Their win streak is up to 10 after going 2-0 last week with victories of 78-69 vs. Rosemount (3-6) and 89-75 at Waconia (3-6). Prior Lake overcame a two-point halftime deficit vs. the Irish with Cade Wozney leading with 21 points on the night. The Lakers’ only loss came to current No. 7 Wayzata (9-2).
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at No. 17 St. Michael-Albertville (8-2), Jan. 9 at Sartell (5-4), Jan. 11 vs. No. 24 Moorhead (7-3)
Ranking rationale: The Storm eased by a team that, going into the matchup, looked like it could challenge it for the Central Lakes Conference title. Sauk Rapids-Rice won its lone game of last week 82-61 vs. Fergus Falls (7-2). SR-R led 41-29 at halftime.
10. Mankato East (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Jan. 9 vs. Rochester Mayo (7-3), Jan. 11 at Mankato West (2-7)
Ranking rationale: The Cougars have won every game expected of them this season. The trend continued last week with a 75-37 win vs. Owatonna (6-3) and an 84-37 win vs. Delano (4-5). In the Owatonna game to remain perfect in the Big 9 Conference, Brogan Madson led with 19 points, six assists and three rebounds. Ganden Gosch added 15-7-5 to go with 13-3-4 for Lucas Gustafson and 9-7-6 for Amari Nobles. Against Delano, Madson had 20-6-7 with five steals and Gosch finished 16-10-7.
11. Alexandria (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Jan. 9 at Fergus Falls (7-2)
Ranking rationale: Alexandria put up video game numbers in its only game last week, winning 96-27 vs. Rocori (3-6). All five of the Cardinals’ wins this season have come by double digits and all losses have been by single digits to top-10 teams. Star big man Chase Thompson left a close loss vs. current No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (9-0) with an injury that left the Cardinals without him in their loss to No. 9 Sauk Rapids-Rice (8-1).
12. Champlin Park (6-2)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Jan. 7 vs. Elk River (2-5), Jan. 9 at Maple Grove (3-5)
Ranking rationale: The Rebels continue to move all about the Power 25 this season. Aided by losses of neighboring teams in the ranking and a big 86-85 win vs. previous No. 11 Anoka (8-2), Champlin Park climbs up five spots this week. The Rebels are dangerous this year with Totino-Grace transfer Tyler Wagner leading the way. He helped his team win a nip and tuck matchup thanks to a game-high 40 points. Preston Thielke added 23. Wagner hit two clutch free throws in the closing seconds and committed a foul with .8 on the clock to disallow the Tornadoes a chance at a potential game-tying three.
13. Anoka (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 7 vs. Rogers (4-6), Jan. 9 at Spring Lake Park (7-3)
Ranking rationale: The Tornadoes were unable to notch back-to-back ranked wins after losing an 86-85 heartbreaker in their only game last week at then-No. 17 Champlin Park (8-2).
Anoka led 41-40 at halftime and had a chance to take the lead down one with under 10 seconds left in the game, only to miss the front end of one-and-one free throws. Peyton Podany starred in the loss with 30 points to go with 17 for Trey Borchers. The Tornadoes were coming off a 63-53 neutral floor win over Eagan (7-2), which was ranked No. 10 at the time. Both of their losses have been by a single point.
14. Shakopee (5-4)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at No. 20 Farmington (5-3), Jan. 10 at Rosemount (3-6)
Ranking rationale: On the bright side, Shakopee went 1-1 last week against two ranked teams. On the down side, the loss came by 27 points. The Sabers opened the week with a 92-65 home non-conference defeat at the hands of red-hot No. 7 Wayzata (9-2). They bounced back a few nights later, improving to 2-1 in the South Suburban Conference with a 63-52 win at previous No. 18 Lakeville North (6-5). The Sabers led 38-23 at halftime and for the night were paced by 14-point nights for Isaac Cordes and Luke Wherley.
15. Totino-Grace (6-4)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Jan. 7 vs. Coon Rapids (3-5), Jan. 9 at No. 25 Andover (6-3)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles don’t deserve scrutiny for losing their only game last week. They went on the road and pushed No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (9-0) to the final minute, falling 82-77 in St. Paul. Chace Watley put in a game-high 28 points, but the Raiders’ size inside and tough guard play proved to be too much. Totino-Grace was down just 35-34 at halftime.
16. Minnetonka (5-4)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Jan. 7 vs. St. Paul Johnson (5-3), Jan. 10 vs. No. 17 St. Michael-Albertville (8-2)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers move up after rolling in their only game last week. They picked up their first victory on home court in just two games there all season, winning 87-45 vs. Chanhassen (3-5). Minnetonka was led by 29 points from Isa El-Amin, followed by 18 for Anthony Ortiz. This is the Skippers’ second straight victory and first win streak of the season.
17. St. Michael-Albertville (8-2)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week’s games: Jan. 7 vs. No. 9 Sauk Rapids-Rice (8-1), Jan. 10 at No. 16 Minnetonka (5-4)
Ranking rationale: The Knights split a pair of home games last week, winning 79-50 vs. Becker (5-4) and dropping 79-73 vs. current No. 24 Moorhead (7-3). Jack Thelen led five St. Michael-Albertville players in double figures with 19 points in the win. STMA led by eight at halftime against a Moorhead team that’s won three straight and is 3-1 against Minnesota schools. Jeremiah Johnson led the Knights in that one with 25. STMA’s only other loss was by five on a neutral court to current No. 8 Prior Lake (10-1).
18. Stewartville (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at Byron (9-2), Jan. 9 vs. Mankato West (2-7), Jan. 11 at Caledonia (9-1)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers made sure previous No. 24 Mound Westonka’s (8-1) stay in the Power 25 lasted just one week after they pounded the White Hawks, 74-46, at the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest at Kasson-Mantorville. Stewartville held MW to 18 points at halftime. Speaking of 18, that’s the number of points Kayden Tix had to lead three Tigers in double figures.
Stewie went 2-0 last week, winning 79-39 vs. Rochester Lourdes (2-7) to stay undefeated in the Hiawatha Valley League. Tix led again with 16. The Tigers’ only loss came at current No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (7-0).
19. Eagan (7-2)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 7 vs. Rosemount (3-6), Jan. 10 at Eastview (4-5)
Ranking rationale: It’s tough to go all season without a surprising loss. The Wildcats would like to have one back after dropping their last game in a 56-45 result vs. Rochester Mayo (7-3) at the Southern Minnesota Hoops Fest at Rochester John Marshall. It was a letdown performance less than 24 hours after Eagan went on the road and downed No. 23 Apple Valley (5-1) 80-76. A 26-point night from Mikey McKenzie was big in helping the Wildcats overcome a 39-37 halftime deficit.
20. Farmington (5-3)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Jan. 7 vs. No. 14 Shakopee (5-4), Jan. 10 at No. 22 Apple Valley (5-1)
Ranking rationale: The Tigers have proven to be resilient after defeat. They’ve yet to compound losses this season thanks to an 82-71 win in their lone game last week at one of the top unranked teams in the state, Lakeville South (6-4). Nik Domier led Farmington with 20 points and was one of five Tigers in double digits. Farmington led 37-32 at halftime.
21. Lakeville North (6-5)
Last week’s ranking: 18
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at Burnsville (2-5), Jan. 10 at Lakeville South (6-4)
Ranking rationale: An 0-3 start to South Suburban Conference play has Lakeville North on the verge of falling out of the Power 25. Things have gone awry since the Panthers started the season 3-1 overall with their only loss coming by three to still-unbeaten No. 6 Tartan (8-0). In their only game last week, they fell 63-52 vs. previous No. 14 Shakopee (5-4), which was coming off a 27-point beat down vs. No. 7 Wayzata (9-2). North fought back after trailing by 15 at halftime but could not fully close the gap. The Panthers were led by 19 points from Drew Kolander.
22. Albany (9-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at Sauk Centre (6-2), Jan. 10 vs. Pequot Lakes (5-1)
Ranking rationale: After previous No. 25 Cannon Falls (8-1) dropped last week after making its debut in the Power 25, Albany gets its turn to represent Class 2A in the ranking. While the Huskies have yet to have an opportunity to face a ranked foe, they’ve been dominant against all comers on their schedule. Their strongest wins have arguably come in their last two outings
On Dec. 28, Albany rolled past Dawson-Boyd (6-2) 73-54 on neutral floor at the Granite City Classic. D-B’s only other loss came to the top team in Class 1A, Cherry (12-0). Albany was up 41-21 at halftime and was led on the night by University of Jamestown commit Zeke Austin’s 30 points. You know Albany’s a serious program when Minnehaha Academy (4-5) is willing to come to the Huskies’ home gym. The Huskies won that one on Jan. 3, 62-44. Austin led again with 20 points to go with 19 for Elliott Burnett.
23. Apple Valley (5-1)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s games: Jan. 7 at Eastview (4-5), Jan. 10 vs. No. 20 Farmington (5-3)
Ranking rationale: While Apple Valley dropped from the ranks of the unbeaten, the Eagles should not be too ashamed of their loss. In their only game last week, they dropped 80-76 vs. previous No. 13 Eagan (7-2) in a conference matchup that went down to the wire. Apple Valley was unable to hang onto a 39-37 halftime lead. It was led by 24 points from Trey Parker and 21 from Justin Cowan.
This was the Eagles’ first crack at a ranked foe. They’ll hang in the top 25 if they can take advantage of another opportunity at home this week.
24. Moorhead (7-3)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 7 vs. West Fargo Sheyenne, North Dakota (1-7); Jan. 10 at Southwest Christian (1-4); Jan. 11 at No. 9 Sauk Rapids-Rice (8-1)
Ranking rationale: The northern part of the state gets some representation after the Spuds pulled off a huge win over the weekend. They improved to 3-1 against Minnesota foes after a 79-73 win at previous No. 12 St. Michael-Albertville (8-2). David Mack led the team with 20 points to go with 16 for Brian Zarazua, 14 for Reign Battle and 12 for Edmund Wotoe. All their contributions were needed to help erase a 36-28 halftime deficit.
Two of Moorhead’s losses came to tough North Dakota schools: by nine at home to North Dakota’s Fargo Davies (4-2) and by 11 on neutral court to West Fargo Horace (7-2). The other was by five at a Buffalo team (6-3) in consideration for this week’s Power 25. Other notable wins for the Spuds came over Fergus Falls (7-2) and Rosemount (3-6).
25. Andover (6-3)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 6 at Hudson, Wisconsin (5-4); Jan. 7 at Spring Lake Park (7-3); Jan. 9 vs. No. 15 Totino-Grace (6-4)
Ranking rationale: The Huskies are riding high with a five-game win streak that just included their first ranked victory. Andover is coming off a 70-68 win at previous No. 20 Mounds View (7-2). Eddie Miles led the way with 19 points, followed by 18 for Levi Strenge and 17 for Alex Kopetzki. Andover began the season 1-3 but the losses were by a combined 19 points to teams with a current combined record of 16-10. Other notable wins have come at Centennial (6-3) and on neutral court vs. Stillwater (6-3) and West Fargo Horace, North Dakota (7-2).
