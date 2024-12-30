Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings (12/30/2024)
The 2024 Minnesota high school boys basketball is finally in full swing, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of classification.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys basketball rankings
1. Hopkins (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 1
This week’s games: Dec. 30 vs. Breck (3-4) at Augsburg, Jan. 3 at No. 5 Orono (5-2)
Ranking rationale: Hopkins went untested in its first two of three games at the One City Holiday Classic at Augsburg University. The Royals blew out Columbia Heights (2-7) 93-45 and Minnehaha Academy (3-3) 104-63. No one’s yet to hang within double digits of Hopkins this season.
Anthony Smith posted 22 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Columbia Heights win. He was top scorer again vs. Minnehaha with 30 points to go with a triple-double of 18-10-12 for Jayden Moore.
2. Cretin-Derham Hall (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: 2
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. No. 16 Totino-Grace (6-3)
Ranking rationale: The Raiders swept both games last week at the Cretin-Derham Hall/St. Thomas Academy Holiday Classic. They won 76-65 at St. Thomas Academy (3-4) and again on STA’s court, 93-51 vs. Waconia (3-5).
Tommy Ahneman led with 25 points and 11 rebounds to go with 20 points for Jojo Mitchell against STA as C-DH erased a five-point halftime deficit. Ahneman had another double-double of 17-10 the next night to go with 15 points for Mitchell and Ty Schlagel.
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-0)
Last week’s ranking: 3
This week’s games: Jan. 4 at Byron (8-1)
Ranking rationale: Benilde-St. Margaret’s was one of only three Power 25 teams idle last week. The Red Knights could kick back and relax thinking about their undefeated start that includes big road wins at No. 19 Minnetonka (4-4) and No. 4 DeLaSalle (7-1).
4. DeLaSalle (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. Richfield (6-3)
Ranking rationale: DeLaSalle’s last three games have come down to the wire. After suffering a 75-73 loss vs. current No. 3 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (6-0) a couple weeks ago, the Islanders responded last week with two nice victories at the Capitol City Classic at Concordia University.
DLS won 75-72 vs. previous No. 17 Minnetonka (4-4) and 79-74 vs. a Maple Grove (3-5) team that’s been ranked for most of the season. Evan Miller led the way with 21 points against Minnetonka, followed by 18 for De’von Irvin and 14 for Kamar Thomas. Jaeden Udean was the team’s top scorer against Maple Grove, followed by 18 for Miller, 17 for Thomas and 10 for Irvin.
5. Orono (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 5
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. No. 1 Hopkins (8-0)
Ranking rationale: Despite taking a loss last week, Orono did enough to not be penalized in the ranking. The Spartans acquitted themselves well against out-of-state competition last week at the Hoop City Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.
Orono debuted with a 62-61 win vs. Houston County (Tennessee) before falling the next day 61-60 against Mitchell (South Dakota). Houston County is a solid program within its state. Mitchell is the defending big school champion in South Dakota. Nolan Groves led with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists vs. Houston County. He dropped 35-6-5 against Mitchell. Orono’s only other loss is to current No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (8-0).
6. Tartan (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: 7
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. Mahtomedi (4-2)
Ranking rationale: The Titans defended home court last week at their holiday tournament, winning 75-47 vs. Coon Rapids (2-4) and 82-46 vs. Rochester Mayo (5-3). Tartan held Coon Rapids to 13 second-half points as it erased a four-point halftime deficit.
The Titans have played one of the weaker schedules among their top 10 brethren, but they’ve passed all tests thus far.
7. Wayzata (7-2)
Last week’s ranking: 8
This week’s games: Dec. 31 at No. 14 Shakopee (4-3), Jan. 3 vs. Robbinsdale Armstrong (1-8)
Ranking rationale: Preseason No. 1 continues its steady ascent back up the Power 25. The Trojans move up a spot after dominating both games at last week’s holiday tournament at East Ridge. Wayzata won 92-48 vs. Rosemount (3-5) and 81-40 vs. Eastview (3-5).
That’s six wins in a row for the blue and gold with all but one coming by 25-plus points.
8. Prior Lake (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: 9
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. Rosemount (3-5), Jan. 4 at Waconia (3-5)
Ranking rationale: Prior Lake is surging with eight straight wins. Last week, the Lakers swept both contests at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. They won 58-53 vs. previous No. 20 St. Michael-Albertville (7-1) and 75-60 vs. Rogers (4-5).
Trey Theis led with 14 points against STMA to go with 13 for Norbu Jenpa. Prior Lake jumped on Rogers early to go up 14 at the half and was led by 29 from Jenpa.
9. Sauk Rapids-Rice (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 11
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. Fergus Falls (7-1)
Ranking rationale: The Storm are still undefeated against Minnesota competition.
Sauk Rapids-Rice took its first loss of the season last week, falling 87-71 to Fargo Davies (North Dakota) at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. Davies is one of the stronger programs in its state and also beat Moorhead (6-3) earlier this season while falling by 15 to current No. 5 Orono.
The loss shouldn’t spoil an otherwise successful week for SR-R that began with an 87-73 rout of previous No. 6 Champlin Park (5-2). The Storm got up 40-28 at halftime en route to a comfortable win. Spencer Swanson poured in 32 points, followed by 27 for Keller Hanson and 16 for Izayah Cook.
10. Mankato East (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 14
This week’s games: Jan. 2 vs. Owatonna (6-2), Jan. 4 vs. Delano (4-4)
Ranking rationale: Mankato East showed well against one of the top Class 4A programs in recent years, as well as one of its top 3A competitors. The Cougars went 2-0 at the Capitol City Classic at Concordia University, winning 77-58 vs. Park Center (2-7) and 81-77 in overtime vs. previous No. 13 Alexandria (4-3).
Lucas Gustafson led with 19 points against Park Center to go with 16 points and 12 rebounds for Ganden Gosch and 16-6-5 for Brogan Madson. Against Alexandria, East led 36-32 at halftime before hanging on in OT. Madson had 27-7-5, Gosch had 21-12-6 and Gustafson had 18 and 4. The Cougars’ resume continues to improve as their only loss was by 12 to No. 1 Hopkins (8-0). No one’s yet to come closer against Hopkins.
11. Anoka (8-1)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 2 at No. 17 Champlin Park (5-2)
Ranking rationale: The Tornadoes make their debut in the Power 25 as they’re on a six-game win streak. None was bigger in that sextet than their 63-53 win over previous No. 10 Eagan (6-1) at the Capitol City Classic at Hamline University. All eight of Anoka’s wins this season have been by double digits, with the Eagan game being its first over a ranked foe.
The Tornadoes’ lone loss was 66-65 at Edina (4-4), which was ranked at the time.
12. St. Michael-Albertville (7-1)
Last week’s ranking: 20
This week’s games: Jan. 2 vs. Becker (4-3), Jan. 4 vs. Moorhead (6-3)
Ranking rationale: It was a successful week for the Knights last week at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud. They opened with a respectable 58-53 loss to current No. 8 Prior Lake (8-1) and salvaged a split with a 63-50 win vs. previous No. 6 Champlin Park (5-2).
Jack Thelen led with 18 points against the Lakers to go with 13 for Jeremiah Johnson and 11 for Hudson Hochstedler. St. Michael-Albertville erased a 28-23 deficit against the Rebels. Hochstedler led with 20 points and was joined in double figures by Thelen (13) and Johnson (10).
13. Eagan (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 10
This week’s games: Jan. 3 at No. 23 Apple Valley (5-0)
Ranking rationale: The Wildcats fall from the ranks of the unbeaten after taking a 63-53 loss at the Capitol City Classic at Hamline University to a red-hot Anoka (8-1) team that jumped into the Power 25 at No. 11 this week.
Eagan went 1-1 at this holiday tournament thanks to an opening 81-66 win vs. Rochester Century (4-5). This wasn’t as close as the final score appears as the Wildcats led 56-22 at halftime. Mikey McKenzie led with 20 points to with 16 for Alex Schroepfer, 12 for Wesley Hoke and 11 for Kevin Kemp.
14. Shakopee (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: 15
This week’s games: Dec. 31 vs. No. 7 Wayzata (7-2), Jan. 3 at No. 18 Lakeville North (6-4)
Ranking rationale: Shakopee has a week and a half to prepare for one of its biggest games of the season coming up, a home non-conference tilt with Wayzata. The Sabers will be motivated to get back on track after a four-point loss at current No. 8 Prior Lake (8-1) on Dec. 20 snapped a four-game win streak. That streak included three road wins and a home win against current No. 19 Minnetonka (4-4).
15. Alexandria (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: 13
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. Rocori (3-5)
Ranking rationale: The Cardinals should be fairly pleased with a 1-1 split at the Capitol City Classic at Concordia University, though they’re likely lamenting coming oh-so-close to going 2-0.
Alexandria debuted in style in St. Paul, crushing Class 4A Maple Grove (3-5) 84-69. The next day, the Cardinals overcame an 11-point deficit with under five minutes remaining to force overtime against current No. 10 Mankato East (6-1) in a game we could see in March at the 3A state tournament. A Samson Hagstrom layup with 24 seconds left sent it to OT. Chase Thompson led with 30 points, followed by 20 for Talan Witt. All three of Alexandria’s losses are to top-10 teams by a combined 15 points.
16. Totino-Grace (6-3)
Last week’s ranking: 19
This week’s games: Jan. 3 at No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (8-0)
Ranking rationale: Totino-Grace has looked like a top-10 team at times this season, while struggling at others. Last week was one of those times where T-G looked like it could be back atop Class 3A. The Eagles shined against non-Minnesotan competition at the Hoop City Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota, winning 74-56 vs. Coronado (Nevada) and 67-57 vs. Houston County (Tennessee).
Coronado is one of the top teams in Nevada. Houston is also a strong team in its state that pushed Minnesota No. 5 Orono (5-2) in a 61-60 loss.
17. Champlin Park (5-2)
Last week’s ranking: 6
This week's games: Jan. 2 vs. No. 11 Anoka (8-1)
This week’s games: The Rebels continue to yo-yo around the Power 25 as they’ve gone from unranked, to inside the top 10, and now somewhere in the middle. Champlin Park went 0-2 at last week’s Granite City Classic in St. Cloud, falling 87-73 vs. current No. 9 Sauk Rapids-Rice (7-1) and 63-50 vs. current No. 12. St. Michael-Albertville (7-1).
Champlin Park played SR-R fairly well in the second half but couldn’t overcome a 12-point halftime deficit. Kwa Silikpoh led with 20 points, followed by 19 for Tyler Wagner and 16 for Preston Thielke. Against STMA, the Rebels led 28-23 at the break but could not hold on. Wagner was the team’s top scorer with 19, followed by 15 for Thielke.
18. Lakeville North (6-4)
Last week’s ranking: 16
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. No. 14 Shakopee (4-3)
Ranking rationale: The Panthers drop a spot this week more due to other teams rising than any shortcomings of their own. Lakeville North is on a three-game win streak and went 2-0 last week at its home tournament. It thumped New Prague (0-8) 59-38 and Chanhassen (3-4) 66-45.
Three of the Panthers’ four losses came to teams currently naked above them with two coming by single digits.
19. Minnetonka (4-4)
Last week’s ranking: 17
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. Chanhassen (3-4)
Ranking rationale: The Skippers continue to alternate wins and losses, which isn’t the worst thing they could do against a punishing schedule. Last week, Minnetonka split at the Capitol City Classic at Concordia University, falling 75-72 vs. current No. 4 DeLaSalle (7-1) and winning 68-65 vs. Park Center (2-7).
All four of Minnetonka’s losses have come to top-15 teams, though none of their wins have been against current Power 25 foes.
20. Mounds View (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 21
This week’s games: Dec. 30 vs. Andover (5-3), Jan. 3 at Chisago Lakes (1-7)
Ranking rationale: The Mustangs did not partake in a holiday tournament. Their last outing was a 64-63 Dec. 20 win vs. Waconia (3-5). That remains arguably their best win, but they’ll have chances at more resume boosters when they get a rematch of a 72-70 loss to conference foe East Ridge (4-4), as well as two matchups with conference rival No. 2 Cretin-Derham Hall (8-0).
21. Stewartville (6-1)
Last week’s ranking: 22
This week’s games: Jan. 2 vs. Rochester Lourdes (2-6), Jan. 4 vs. No. 24 Mound Westonka (7-0) at Kasson-Mantorville
Ranking rationale: The Tigers climb a spot after going 2-0 vs. the city of St. Paul last week at the Capitol City Classic at Hamline University. Stewartville won 64-52 vs. Johnson (5-3) and 54-51 vs. Central (4-3).
Stewie erased a two-point halftime deficit against Johnson. Parker Wangen led all scorers with 21 points, followed by 19 for Caleb Bancroft. The Tigers came back from eight down against Central on the strength of 17 from Bancroft, 13 from Cayden Heydt and 12 for Wangen.
22. Farmington (4-3)
Last week’s ranking: 12
This week's games: Jan. 3 at Lakeville South (6-3)
This week’s games: Farmington has one of the more confounding resumes among the Power 25. The Tigers four wins are all good ones, highlighted by top-20 victories at home against current No. 16 Totino-Grace (6-3) and at current No. 18 Lakeville North (6-4). However, a double-digit loss on neutral floor to Champlin Park, which came back down to earth last week with two losses, as well as a neutral floor loss to a middle of the pack Class 4A Rochester John Marshall (5-2) team, are headscratchers.
Last week, Farmington split its games at the Capitol City Classic at Hamline University. It knocked off previous No. 25 St. Louis Park (5-3) 92-80 before falling 71-64 vs. John Marshall. Ryan Beckwith dropped 32 points against SLP and Marshall Gordan led with 24 against John Marshall.
23. Apple Valley (5-0)
Last week’s ranking: 23
This week’s games: Jan. 3 vs. No. 13 Eagan (6-1)
Ranking rationale: The Eagles have still yet to hit the brunt of their schedule, but they’ve passed every test so far with relative ease. Apple Valley stayed undefeated by winning twice last week at Lakeville North’s holiday tournament. It prevailed 76-67 vs. Chanhassen (3-4) and 74-41 vs. New Prague (0-8). Camare Young led four Eagles in double figures with 24 points vs. the Storm. AV led by 10 at halftime.
The Eagles have yet to beat a team with a winning record, which is why an undefeated Class 4A school is ranked so low. They have a big opportunity this week to change that.
24. Mound Westonka (7-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Dec. 30 vs. Mankato West (2-5), Jan. 4 vs. No. 21 Stewartville (6-1) at Kasson-Mantorville
Ranking rationale: Rounding out the Power 25 this week was no easy task given the dozen or so teams that could make the case for the last couple spots. That includes a lot of Class 4A teams hovering around the .500 mark like Lakeville South (6-3), Eden Prairie (4-4), Edina (4-4) and Maple Grove (3-5), to name a few. It also includes some 3A squads with impressive records like Byron (8-1), Faribault (5-1) and Fergus Falls (7-1).
For now, Mound Westonka gets one of the nods as it’s plowed through its schedule thus far with resume-boosting opportunities around the corner. The White Hawks have three wins against above-.500 teams, including a 74-54 win vs. Mississippi 8 Conference title contender, Monticello (6-3). Mound Westonka’s won every game by double digits. Head coach Andre Phillips’ squad is led by 20-plus point scorers, Max Kraay and Cole Drill.
25. Cannon Falls (8-0)
Last week’s ranking: N/R
This week’s games: Jan. 3 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Along with the aforementioned teams above, some other Class 2A teams were jockeying with Cannon Falls to get the last spot in the Power 25. That includes unbeatens like Albany (8-0), Waseca (10-0), as well as Caledonia (7-1), which is undefeated against Minnesota teams, and Breck (3-4), which has played a monster of a schedule.
Cannon Falls gets the nod for having the best win out of anyone. That would be an 89-78 victory at Byron (8-1) on Dec. 17. Ryan Hjellming led with 22 points along with 20 for Brooks Rechtzigel. The Bombers had to survive a 77-75 game Dec. 9 at Kasson-Mantorville (3-4), but they’ve otherwise been dominant.
Head coach Josh Davisson’s squad could give No. 21 Stewartville (6-1) a run for its money for the Hiawatha Valley League title. The HVL might be as good as it’s ever been with teams like Byron and Lake City (5-1) all with some of their best teams in recent memory.
