Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (1/13/2025)

Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (1/13/2024)
1. Moorhead (15-1)
The Spuds probably got a bit more than they bargained for against No. 16 Bemidji in what was likely a precursor to the section 8AA championship – squeaking past the Lumberjacks 3-1 with an empty netter. A similar formula was used later in the week to beat a surging No. 9 Benilde-St. Margaret’s squad 5-3. This week a middle-of-the-pack Sartell team awaits them on Tuesday before a Lake Conference matchup against No. 14 Wayzata on Saturday.
2. St. Thomas Academy (13-2)
The Cadets got their mojo and goaltender back, continuing the trend of knocking off top-five teams with No. 5 Edina and No. 3 Hill-Murray being last week's culprits. They’ll get a bit of a breather this week with South St. Paul and Mahtomedi on the schedule.
3. Hill-Murray (11-1-1)
The Pioneers suffered their first defeat of the season in a penalty-filled game against No. 2 St. Thomas Academy on Tuesday. A couple of wins later in the week versus lesser competition helps get them back on course heading into the new week. They’ll gear up this week for a possible future state tournament matchup against No. 7 Grand Rapids on Saturday.
4. Rogers (13-1-1)
Not much to report from the Northwest metro, with the Royals taking down lesser foes in Osseo and Elk River/Zimmerman in their only action of the week. This will be a theme for the next couple of weeks, with the Royals only facing one team with a winning record the rest of the month. Just one game against a spiraling Anoka squad awaits them this week.
5 . Edina (11-4)
If there's any ranking that’s appropriate, it's Edina at number five. The Hornets are 0-4 vs the top three teams but undefeated against the rest of their schedule. They’ll get their first crack at section 6AA foe No. 14 Wayzata on Wednesday – a matchup we’re likely to see a few more times.
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (12-2-1)
The Raiders proved last week they may be cut above their Suburban East Conference foes with wins over No. 12 Stillwater and Park of Cottage Grove. They’ll stay in the conference this week with matchups against No. 8. White Bear Lake and Woodbury on the schedule late in the week.
7. Grand Rapids (11-3)
Grand Rapids stuck to its foundation last week: scoring first and anchoring down on the defensive end. The Thunderhawks took care of Superior and Hibbing/Chisholm last week to extend their win streak to six. A rematch of last year's first round state tournament against No. 8 White Bear Lake on Friday highlights a busy week.
8. White Bear Lake (9-2-1)
The Bears grinded out a 4-2 victory over Woodbury on Saturday to pick up a solid conference win. A tie earlier in the week to a Park of Cottage Grove team that lost 9-1 to Cretin suggests they may be a step behind the Raiders at the moment. We’ll test that hypothesis this week with the two teams matching up on Saturday.
9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (9-4)
The Red Knights went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Moorhead on Saturday, with a couple of late goals helping the Spuds prevail 5-3. Wins earlier in the week over Waconia and No. 22 Eden Prairie, coupled with the close loss to the Spuds see them rise a couple of spots up the rankings. Things lighten up this week with Chaska and Chanhassen on the docket.
10. Shakopee (12-4-1)
We’re starting to see some of the reasons why Shakopee was touted as the preseason top team in the state. The Sabers took down a former top ten Rosemount squad and finished the week with wins over Prior Lake and Lakeville North to extend their win streak to six. Another measuring stick game against No. 18 Hermantown will give us an even better idea as to where this team is.
11. Holy Angels (12-2-1)
A puzzling tie against a four-win Elk River/Zimmerman team knocks the Stars back a couple of spots – but a 10-1 win to cap the week off against Breck suggests the earlier tie could just be a bump in the road. However, it does make this week's matchup against a sneaky Minneapolis squad a bit more interesting.
12. Stillwater (10-3)
The Ponies had a chance to crack into the top six against No. 6 Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, but the Raiders held serve escaping with a 4-3 win. A 12-2 win over East Ridge gives them some positive momentum heading into the new week. Matchups against Centennial and Mounds View highlight a relatively light week for the Ponies.
13. Rosemount (15-2)
The Irish ran into No. 10 Shakopee at the wrong time, falling to the Sabers 4-2 on Tuesday. The record remains pretty, but with just one win against teams in the top 20, it's tough to justify a spot in the top ten. A couple of South Subrean bottom feeders this week in Apple Valley/Burnsville and Eagan should help them regain any lost confidence.
14. Wayzata (9-5-2)
The Trojans let a Lake Conference win slip away against No. 22 Eden Prairie after leading 5-1, ultimately having to settle for a 6-6 tie. A huge seeding matchup this week against No. 5 Edina gives them an opportunity to take command of section 6AA.
15. Minnetonka (8-6-1)
The Skippers picked up a couple of wins over Mahtomedi and Buffalo to get themselves back above .500. With St. Micheal-Alberville and Duluth East on the docket this week, expect that win percentage to continue to climb.
16. Bemidji (10-3-1)
The Lumberjacks follow suit with Benilde – failing upwards last week with a tough fight against No. 1 Moorhead. They’ll get nearly a week's worth of rest before getting back into action against Roseau in an important 8AA seeding game.
17. Rock Ridge (13-3-1)
The Wolverine train keeps rolling as they extend their unbeaten streak to ten after wins over Sartell and Coon Rapids/Spring Lake Park. A couple of St. Louis County foes in Proctor and Duluth East highlight another manageable week for one the hottest teams in the state.
18. Hermantown (9-4-3)
It's a familiar face back atop the ranks in Class 1A, with Hermantown taking down two 1A powers in No. 23 St. Cloud Cathedral and Warroad last week to reclaim the top spot. An intriguing matchup against No. 10 Shakopee highlights another week of strong opposition for this Hawks squad.
19. Maple Grove (8-6-1)
Wins over Andover and Blaine last week aren't going to wow the masses, but it does prove the Crimson are destined for another top seed in section 5AA. They’ll have a chance to likely clinch a top-two seed in the section with a win versus No 25. Champlin Park this Thursday.
20. Monticello (13-1-1)
The Moose suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of section rival No. 23 St. Cloud Cathedral. The loss likely bumps them down to the two lines in section 5A, and a matchup against Little Falls later in January gives them an opportunity to solidify that spot. This week a couple of eight-win teams in Pine City and Chisago Lakes await.
21. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (13-2)
Cloquet had its monthly clunker versus a vastly inferior class 2A squad, with Sartell being this week's culprit. The Lumberjack's resume still speaks for itself, as a multitude of wins versus quality opposition still keeps them safely in the top 25 for the time being. This week's game against No. 7 Grand Rapids give them an opportunity to shoot up the ranks with a win.
22. Eden Prairie (6-7-2)
A loss and a draw to a couple of top 15 teams aren't bad results, but it does extend the Eagle's winless streak to eight games. Perspective is important, with all eight of those teams being ranked in the top 20. The gauntlet has finally ended, and matchups against Prior Lake and Buffalo give them a good opportunity to get back in the win column.
23. St. Cloud Cathedral (8-6-2)
The Crusaders put themselves in the drivers seat for the top spot in section 5A after a 2-1 win over No. 20 Monticello on Saturday. If they can get the goaltending situation figured out, they're as dangerous as anyone come March. A couple of road matchups against Northern Lakes and No. 24 Holy Family highlights a tough but manageable week.
24. Holy Family (8-6)
The Fire are clinging to a spot in the top 25 after a loss to Rochester Century/John Marshall last week. The Shakopee win earlier in the season is doing a lot of heavy lifting on what otherwise is an unassuming resume. The talent is still there, and a matchup against No. 23 St. Cloud Cathedral gives them an opportunity to stake their claim in the top 20.
25. Champlin Park (9-6)
It was a good week to be a Champlin Park forward, with the Rebels exploding for 24 goals over three games last week. With an offense buzzing, they can do some damage in a relatively open section 5AA. This week's game against No. 19 Maple Grove will be a fascinating stylistic matchup with huge seeding implications on the line.
