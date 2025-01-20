Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (1/20/2025)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and High School on SI will have all-classification rankings every week.
High School on SI will have coverage of Minnesota high school boys hockey throughout the season.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings
1. Moorhead (17-1)
Moorhead avenged its only loss of the season on Saturday against No. 11 Wayzata to further cement itself as the top team in the state. Load the buses: the Spuds will play six of their final seven games on the road, starting this week with matchups against a couple of section 8AA foes in St. Cloud and Roseau.
2. St. Thomas Academy (15-2)
St. Thomas enjoyed a week of relative tranquility after playing three straight top-five opponents the week prior – picking up a couple of decisive victories over South St. Paul and Mahtomedi last week. Things ramp back up this week, with No. 12 Grand Rapids and No. 14 Hermantown making the trek down I-35 to try and crack the Cadet code.
3. Hill-Murray (14-1-1)
The Pioneers put up the stat of the year against Simley last Tuesday – pouring in 12 goals in the first period en route to an 18-0 victory over the Spartans. However, the result with more substance was a 4-0 victory over No. 12 Grand Rapids on Saturday. It's a red mirage this week, with No. 8 Benilde-St. Margaret’s and No. 10 Stillwater highlighting an important stretch for seeding.
4. Rogers (14-1-1)
The Royals put the boots to Anoka 10-1 in their only action of the week. Not much changes this week regarding the quality of opposition, although a Thursday matchup against Totino-Grace could give them some pushback.
5. Cretin-Derham Hall (14-2-1)
They may not have earned many style points this week, but the Raiders got the results to elevate them up the rankings with a pair of one-goal wins over Woodbury and No. 7 White Bear Lake. A couple of favorable matchups against Forest Lake and Eastview this week give them an opportunity to extend their win streak to eight.
6. Edina (12-5)
The Hornets drop to the two line in section 6AA after a 4-3 overtime loss to No.11 Wayzata on Wednesday. They’ll get another crack at the Trojans later in February, where they’ll hope to get back injured starting goaltender Chase Bjorgaard. A Saturday afternoon Lake Conference matchup against No. 16 Minnetonka highlights another busy week for coach Giles' squad.
7. White Bear Lake (11-3-1)
The Bears picked up wins over Roseville and No.12 Grand Rapids before falling to No. 5 Cretin Derham Hall 2-1. While the loss to the Raiders stings, it does prove they can go toe-to-toe with just about any team in the state. Things quiet down this week with East Ridge and Mounds View on the docket.
8. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (11-4)
The Red Knights picked up a couple of conference wins over Chanhassen and Chaska as they continue to rise up the ranks. A big matchup awaits them this Tuesday, as a win on the road against No. 3 Hill Murray would send a message to the rest of section 6AA.
9. Shakopee (13-5-1)
The Sabers didn't quite get the results this week, but they are starting to pass the eye test down the stretch. They started the week off with a convincing win over Eastview before falling to No. 14 Hermantown in overtime despite more than doubling the Hawks up on shots. They’ll have nearly a week to recover before welcoming No 19 Maple Grove to town for Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday.
10. Stillwater (12-3)
The Ponies handled two lesser conference foes accordingly this week, breezing past Mounds View and Centennial. This week provides much more resistance, as Saturday afternoon's tilt against No. 3 Hill Murray gives them a chance to muddy things up in section 4AA.
11. Wayzata (11-6-2)
Wayzata took down No. 6 Edina in Act I of a possible three in overtime on Wednesday to put itself in the driver's seat in section 6AA. A competitive loss later in the week to No. 1 Moorhead shows the Trojans can compete with just about any team in the state. The critical section games continue this week, with No. 13 Holy Angels coming to Plymouth Ice Arena on Wednesday.
12. Grand Rapids (12-5)
The Thunderhawk's six-game win streak was snapped at the hands of No. 7 White Bear Lake on Friday, falling 5-1. A second clunker the next day against No. 3 Hill-Murray sees them drop out of the top ten for now. They're still the team to beat in section 7AA, and a matchup this Saturday against No. 2 St. Thomas Academy gives them a chance to right some wrongs.
13. Holy Angels (14-2-1)
The Stars thoroughly handled an underrated Minneapolis squad on Tuesday to the tune of 8-1. Since tying Elk River/Zimmerman two weeks ago, they've outscored their last three opponents 26-2. A win this week against No. 11 Wayzata could give them a gigantic boost come section seeding time.
14. Hermantown
Hermantown has found its groove as we cross the halfway mark in January. Last week the Hawks took down Hibbing/Chisholm on Friday before capping the weekend off with an overtime win over No. 9 Shakopee to extend its unbeaten streak to six. A trip down to the metro this week to take on No. 2 St. Thomas Academy gives them an opportunity to surge into the top ten with a win.
15. Rosemount (17-2)
Going to overtime against a three-win Eagan squad raises an eyebrow, but an 11-3 win over Apple Valley/Burnsville alleviates some of that concern. The record remains pretty, and a couple more matchups against inferior competition will likely keep that impressive record intact.
16. Minnetonka (10-6-1)
The Skippers seem to be flying under the season – a stark contrast from just a year ago. They're continuing to pick up solid wins, with Duluth East and St. Michael Albertville proving little resistance last week. The Lake Conference gauntlet returns this week, with No. 21 Eden Prairie and No. 6 Edina on the docket as they look to improve their spot in section 2AA.
17. Bemidji (11-3-1)
The Lumberjacks did what they needed to in their only action of the week, taking down Roseau 3-1 to likely lock up the two seed in section 8AA. The northern escapade continues this week with No. 20 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton slated for Friday.
18. Rock Ridge (15-3-1)
The Rock Ridge train keeps rolling, with a little offense flare this week in their two wins. The Wolverines started things off with a 9-2 drubbing of Proctor before doing similar things to Duluth East in an 8-4 win. The upper echelon of Class A comes to town this week, with No. 20 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton heading up to the Iron Trail Center on Tuesday.
19. Maple Grove (9-6-1)
Maple Grove showed there are still levels within 6AA by putting the boots to Champlin Park 6-1 to remain undefeated in section play. Everything is still in front of the Crimson, as a matchup in February against No. 4 Rogers is now likely for the top spot in the section. For now, all eyes shift to Valleyfair as they take on No. 9 Shakopee for Hockey Day Minnesota.
20. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (14-3)
The Lumberjacks pushed former section foe No. 12 Grand Rapids to overtime on Tuesday in a 4-3 loss. A win over a solid Class A program later in the week in Orono gives them some confidence heading into the new week. They’ll take on a couple of strong northern teams in No. 18 Rock Ridge and No. 17 Bemidji this week.
21. Eden Prairie (8-7-2)
The Eagles picked up their first wins in nearly a month, taking down Buffalo and Prior Lake in dominant fashion. It’s a big week ahead, as they'll jockey for positioning in section 2AA against No. 16 Minnetonka on Thursday before heading outdoors to take on Hibbing/Chisholm Saturday morning for Hockey Day Minnesota.
22. Holy Family (11-6)
The offensive is starting to click for the Fire, who took down Gentry Academy and St. Cloud Cathedral, scoring 11 total goals. They’ll head north this week to take Duluth Marshall and Duluth East.
23. Monticello (15-1-1)
Monticello feels like the Class A version of Rosemount – dawning a pretty record but not necessarily facing extremely strong opposition. The Moose needed overtime to beat a middling Chisago Lakes squad, adding a 2-0 win over Pine City earlier in the week. They're still beating nearly everyone in front of them, and a matchup against Little Falls this week gives them an opportunity to lock up a top seed in section 5A.
24. Warroad (12-4-1)
The Warriors put themselves in prime position for the top seed in 8A after a 3-1 win over East Grand Forks on Thursday. A win later in the week against West Fargo gave them their eighth win in the last nine games. Act II against crosstown rival Roseau takes place Thursday before welcoming Northfield to The Gardens on Saturday.
25. Lakeville South (8-8)
The Panthers handled business this week against Farmington and rival Lakeville North to get back to .500 on the season. They’ll head outdoors this weekend to take on Prior Lake at Valleyfair as they look to continue their upward momentum.
