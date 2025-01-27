Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings (1/27/2025)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and High School on SI will have all-classification rankings every week.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings
1. Moorhead (19-1)
The Spuds made quick work of section 8AA foes St. Cloud and Roseau to keep the train rolling. No. 4 Rogers and No. 3 Hill-Murray loom next month, but for now they’ll set their sights on a couple matchups against Class A powers in East Grand Forks and No. 14 Hermantown this week.
2. St. Thomas Academy (17-2)
The Cadets defended home ice against a couple of northern powers in No. 14 Hermantown and No. 17 Grand Rapids last week to extend their midseason win streak to six. They’ll camp out at the St. Croix Rec Center this week to take on perennial powers Mahtomedi and No. 12 Stillwater.
3. Hill-Murray (17-1-1)
Boden Sampair took away any potential drama for the top spot in section 4AA with a first period hat-trick against No. 12 Stillwater to lead the Pioneers past the Ponies 3-1. Relative to the rest of their schedule, Stillwater was the easy part, as they’ll run the gauntlet the rest of the way – starting this week with a college hockey-esque home and home series against No. 6 Edina this Friday and Saturday.
4. Rogers (17-1-1)
Rogers 4-2 win over Totino-Grace last week was its narrowest margin of victory since December 27 when it took down No. 21 Minnetonka 4-3. It sums up the Royals 2025 thus far, as no one has really pushed them to play three full periods. That should change this week with the top half of 5AA coming to the RAC in No. 20 Maple Grove and Blaine.
5. Cretin-Derham Hall (16-2-1)
No theatrics this week for the Raiders, who took care of middling Eastview and Forest Lake in convincing fashion to extend their win streak to eight. The schedule follows a similar tune this week, with a couple of winnable games against East Ridge and Mounds View slated.
6. Edina (12-5)
The Hornets flexed their defensive chops last week in shutout wins over St. Michael-Albertville and No. 21 Minnetonka. They seem to be out of the midseason rut, as since their two-game losing streak in mid-January, they've outscored opponents 20-1. Two games against No. 3 Hill-Murray will be a measuring stick to just how much of a player they’ll be in March.
7. White Bear Lake (13-3-1)
We won’t call it a hibernation, but the Bears did stay relatively quiet this week, picking up a couple of wins over middling Suburban East foes. The two seed in section 4AA seem to be a formality, but we’ll get confirmation this week when No. 12 Stillwater comes to the TCO Sports Garden this Saturday.
8. Shakopee (14-5-1)
Valleyfair was a fitting setting for the Sabers as their rollercoaster season continued last week with a 5-1 win over No. 20 Maple Grove on the outdoor sheet. They continue to pass the eye test down the stretch, and a Tuesday tilt this week against No. 25 Lakeville South gives them a chance to continue to build towards the section tournament.
9. Holy Angels (16-2-1)
Holy Angels proved its pretty record wasn't just for show, picking up a huge 6AA win over No. 15 Wayzata to put itself in the driver's seat in the section. A 9-2 win against a strong Hudson squad further cements the Stars place in top ten. They get right back on the saddle this week with another huge seeding game against No. 10 Benilde-St. Margaret’s this Tuesday.
10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (12-5)
Benilde pushed No. 3 Hill-Murray to the brink on Tuesday, ultimately 4-2 to the Pioneers. That result is about the status quo for how a top ten team should compete against the top three, so their rankings stands. They’ll have a chance this week to muddle things up even more in 6AA with a win over No. 9 Holy Angels this Tuesday.
11. Rosemount (19-2)
The Irish kept chugging along in South Suburban play, taking down Eastview and Lakeville North in convincing fashion last week. They’re idle this week, with a prove-it game against No. 8 Shakopee looming next week.
12. Stillwater (14-4)
The Ponies played one poor period of hockey in a 3-1 loss to No. 3 Hill-Murray in what was otherwise a strong week – picking up wins earlier in the week over Park of Cottage Grove and Roseville. Everything is still in front of them, and Act II against No. 7 White Bear Lake this week gives them an outside shot at the two seed in 4AA.
13. Rock Ridge (16-3-1)
The Wolverines are starting to transition from a feel-good story to state tournament contender after another strong performance last week – with their lone result being a 5-1 win over No. 18 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. The stakes are even higher this week, with the one seed likely on the line in section 7AA this Saturday against No. 17 Grand Rapids.
14. Hermantown (13-5-3)
The Hawks posted a formidable showing in their 5-2 loss to No. 2 St. Thomas Academy, keeping the game within reach for most of the contest. A later in the week dominant showing against Mahtomedi further cements themselves as the top team in Class A. A potential preview of the 7A section championship against No. 18 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton awaits Thursday before a matchup against top ranked Moorhead the very next day.
15. Wayzata (11-7-2)
The Trojans loss to a surging No. 9 Holy Angels squad puts their position in section 6AA up in the air – likely raising the stakes of their looming rematch against No. 6 Edina in February. They’ll get a couple of tune-up bouts against Buffalo and St Michael-Albertville this week in preparation for the critical end-of-season stretch.
16. Eden Prairie (10-7-2)
The frontrunners in section 2AA made a massive push over the weekend, taking down No. 21 Minnetonka and Hibbing/Chisholm. Their eight-game winless streak seems to be a thing of the past, and they’ll look to continue their upward momentum this week with games against St. Michael-Albertville and Hopkins.
17. Grand Rapids (13-6)
The offense has been MIA since mid-January for the Thunderhawks, who got shut out for the second time in three games last week against No. 2 St. Thomas Academy. They’ll need to get that side of the puck sorted out this week, with a couple of dangerous northern opponents coming up to Yanmar in Duluth Marshall and No. 13 Rock Ridge.
18. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (15-4)
The Lumberjacks bounced back from a loss earlier in the week to No. 13 Rock Ridge with a 6-4 win over a top 20 Bemidji squad. The big one is this week, with the Lumberjacks traveling east to take on No. 14 Hermantown with the top spot in section 7A likely on the line.
19. Bemidji (12-4-1)
The Lumberjacks dropped a high-flying 6-4 game against Class A power No. 18 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton before bouncing back with a win over Sartell to close out the week. Another Class A power in Warroad highlights a busy three game week as they prepare for section play.
20. Maple Grove (10-7-1)
The Crimson were outlasted by a surging No. 8 Shakopee squad on the outdoor sheet last week. It's a relatively inconsequential out-of-conference loss, with this week's section 5AA tilt against No. 4 Rogers being of much more significance.
21. Minnetonka (10-8-1)
The Skippers put up a couple of clunkers against Lake Conference rivals No. 16 Eden Prairie and No. 6 Edina, failing to find the back of the net in both games. They’ll need to get their offense mojo back soon with a looming matchup against likely Brimsek nominee Leo Gabriel and No. 7 White Bear Lake slated for Thursday.
22. Holy Family (13-6)
The Fire kept things rolling by taking down a couple of Duluth schools last week. The win streak is up to six, and they’ll look for it to swell to eight with two favorable matchups Delano and Mound Westonka this week.
23. Monticello (17-1-1)
The Moose picked up a big 5A win over Little Falls on Tuesday to really muddle things up in the section. A road match against Princeton could give them some pushback in what otherwise is a quiet week.
24. Andover (7-11)
It took longer than most years, but Andover finally breaks into the rankings at the endpoint of January. Last week's win over Osseo isn't what pushed them over the edge, but rather two earlier in the season wins over No. 9 Holy Angels and No. 11 Rosemount that have aged quite well. A couple of road matchups versus quality 5AA opposition highlights a busy week for the Huskies.
25. Lakeville South (10-8)
The Panthers have quietly built a nice winning streak down the stretch, picking up wins over Apple Valley/Burnsville and Prior Lake at Valleyfair last week. Things heat up this week with a matchup against No. 8 Shakopee.
