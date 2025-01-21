Top 25 Minnesota high school girls basketball rankings (1/21/2025)
The 2024-2025 Minnesota high school girls basketball team is reaching the halfway point, and High School on SI has the top 25 teams in the state ranked regardless of which class they are in.
Top 25 Minnesota High School Girls Basketball Rankings
1. Providence Academy
Led by University of Kentucky commit, Maddyn Greenway and the Lions look to be on track for another shot at a state title. Providence Academy is 15-0 on the season and already has signature wins over Maple Grove, Orono, Hopkins, and Minnehaha Academy.
2. Hopkins
One of the top teams in Class AAAA once again, the Hopkins Royals are off to another strong start. Despite a tough loss to Providence Academy last month, Hopkins has rattled off three-straight wins including a 17-point win over Eden Prairie who was ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA earlier this year.
3. Maple Grove
The Crimson are as good as it gets around the state this year. At 12-2, Maple Grove has solidified itself as one of the state’s best. Their only two losses this year have come against Providence Academy by seven and Hopkins by four. Maple Grove also recently picked up an impressive 78-47 win over St. Michael-Albertville in their last game.
4. Eden Prairie
There’s been no shortage of big games on the schedule for the Eagles this season. For the most part, Eden Prairie has come through in those spots as they sit with a 13-3 record. Key wins this season for the Eagles include Prior Lake, Eastview, and Wazyata. The losses for Eden Prairie come against Maple Grove, Hopkins, and St. Michael-Albertville.
5. Eastview
It’s been a stellar season for the Lightning so far. At 13-3, Eastview’s only losses this year have come to teams ranked in Class AAAA (Wayzata, Providence Academy, and Eden Prairie). After opening the season with back-to-back losses against Wayzata and Providence Academy, Eastview has won 13 of their last 14 games including wins over Hopkins, Prior Lake, and Lakeville North.
6. St. Michael-Albertville
Another team in the mix of things in Class AAA is St. Michael-Albertville. The Knights are 12-3 on the season and have wins against Minnetonka and Eden Prairie on their resume.
7. Wayzata
A team that has some lofty goals this year, Wayzata has gotten off to a strong start. The Trojans, a perennial state title contender, are 11-4 on the season. Big games coming up for them include Hopkins, Lakeville North, STMA (twice), and Minnetonka.
8. Marshall
One of just a handful of undefeated teams in the state, the Marshall Tigers have solidified themselves as one of the top teams in Class AA and the state. A perfect 17-0, Marshall has an impressive over Alexandria on the resume already and a big matchup with Orono coming up.
9. Alexandria
Coming off a state championship in volleyball, Alexandria has shown they are a title contender in basketball as well. The Cardinals are led by Hadley Thull, a Division I recruit who has a great supporting cast around her. At 17-2 on the season, Alexandria’s only losses this year have come against Marshall and Maple Grove.
10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
The defending Class AAA state champions are off to another good start. One of the top teams in the state, Benidle-St. Margaret’s is 10-5 on the season and starting to emerge once again. It’s taken a bit to get over the loss of University of Michigan signee Olivia Olson from last year’s team but the Red Knights are a force to be reckoned with once again. Big games for B-SM coming up include matchups with Alexandria and Orono.
11. Minnetonka
The Skippers are a team with possibly one of the toughest schedules in the state. At 10-4 on the season, Minnetonka might take that with the team they've been playing. The Skippers have already secured impressive wins against B-SM, DeLaSalle, and Lakeville North. Big games coming up are Eden Prairie and Hopkins twice.
12. Lakeville North
There’s no doubt the Panthers are a good team. They just haven’t been able to come out on top in those games. At 8-7 on the season, that doesn’t look like an impressive record but of those seven losses, all seven of them have come against Top 10 teams. Lakeville North still has some big matchups coming up down the stretch which gives them a chance to pick up a signature win.
13. Prior Lake
A team who can make a name for themselves here as they continue to rise up the rankings. The Lakers are 13-3 on the season and have already picked up wins over Lakeville North, Wayzata. Of their three losses, two of them have come against Eden Prairie and Eastview.
14. Monticello
Maybe one of the surprise teams in Class AAA, the Magic are a perfect 15-0 on the season. Key wins for Monticello include STMA and Delano. The Magic are a team to keep an eye on in Class AAA.
15. Orono
Just one loss on the season thus far, the Orono Spartans have been worthy of their ranking all season long. The lone loss of the season came against Providence Academy. The Spartans also have wins against B-SM, Delano, and Mahtomedi already this season.
16. DeLaSalle
The Islanders have a chance to make some noise once again this year. A perennial contender, DeLaSalle is 11-3 on the season and has already secured wins against Minnehaha Academy and B-SM.
17. Crosby-Ironton
With a star player like Tori Oehrlein, Crosby-Ironton is a tough team to face off with no matter who they’re playing. A perfect 15-0 on the season so far, the Rangers are once again a force to be reckoned with in Class AA. A key win this season includes their dominant victory over Goodhue. They also have some big matchups coming up with Minnehaha Academy on the schedule.
18. New London-Spicer
One of the perennial favorites in Class AA, New London-Spicer is once again in the mix of things. The Wildcats are a perfect 16-0 on the season. They have a chance to head into the postseason undefeated as they look to contend for the Class AA title.
19. Mahtomedi
One of the teams to keep an eye on in Class AAA, Mahtomedi looks to be legit. At 13-3 on the season, the Zephyrs will be an interesting team to watch the rest of the way.
20. Hill-Murray
The Pioneers are another sneaky team to watch in Class AAA. Hill-Murray has a record of 11-5 this season thus far and that includes wins over Hastings and Holy Angels recently. A key matchup with Mahtomedi awaits this week.
21. Minnehaha Academy
Led by Addi Mack, Minnehaha Academy is once again a team that can contend for a title. A top team in Class AA, the Redhawks have big matchups with Minnetonka, Providence Academy, Maple Grove, and Wayzata coming up the rest of the way.
22. Rochester Mayo
A team to keep an eye on in southeast Minnesota, Rochester Mayo is quietly putting together a nice season. At 11-4 on the season, three of their losses have come against ranked teams. Rochester Mayo also has a win over Minnetonka on their schedule as well.
23. Sauk Centre
A deep Class AA field this year has to include Sauk Centre. The Mainstreeters are a perfect 15-0 on the season this year and have wins over some talented teams.
24. Totino-Grace
The Eagles are playing well and can keep that rolling with a big matchup with Maple Grove coming up. Key wins for Totino-Grace this year include Lakeville South as they look to pick up another signature win as they take on the Crimson this week.
25. Delano
After a historic season a year ago, the Tigers are finding their stride at the right time. At 13-4 on the season, Delano has put themselves in a spot to compete for the WCC East title and a loaded Section 6AAA that includes Orono and B-SM.
