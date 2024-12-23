Top 25 Minnesota high school hockey rankings (12/23/2024)
The 2024-25 Minnesota high school boys hockey season is underway, and High School on SI will have all-classification rankings every week.
Top 25 Minnesota high school boys hockey rankings
1. Hill-Murray (7-0)
Hill-Murray seems inevitable this season. After spotting two quick goals to No. 13 Wayzata on Tuesday, the Pioneers poured it on in periods two and three, ultimately walking away with a 5-2 victory. Ironically, things were smoother in their rivalry game against No. 14 White Bear Lake, taming the Bears offense in a 3-0 victory. This week they’ll head down to the Dakotah Center to take on Prior Lake, Lakeville North and No. 12 Eden Prairie in the Tradition Holiday Invite.
2. St. Thomas Academy (8-0)
The appetizer to the likely 3AA section championship lived up to the billing between the Cadets and No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall on Saturday night, with STA edging out the Raiders 4-2 to stay perfect on the season. The Cadets will take on Lakeville North, No. 4 Moorhead and No. 3 Edina in the Tradition Holiday Invite this week.
3. Edina (7-1)
Edina went a perfect 3-0 last week, but it wasn't all easy. The Hornets made quick work of No. 12 Eden Prairie and No. 11 Grand Rapids but had to grind out a 2-1 victory over two-win Elk River/Zimmerman. They’ll get a couple days of rest before running the gauntlet that includes No. 4 Moorhead, No. 2 St. Thomas Academy and No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall later this week.
4. Moorhead (8-1)
The Spuds brought the offensive firepower to the rink last week. An 11-0 rout of St. Michael-Albertville, parlayed with a 6-5 victory over Warroad cements their place in the top five heading into the holidays. What awaits them on the other side is one of the toughest three game stretches any team will face this season, with No. 2 St. Thomas Academy, No. 3 Edina and No. 12 Eden Prairie all on the docket.
5.Rogers (8-1-1)
The Royals let a late lead slip away against No. 22 Rock Ridge, ultimately settling for a 3-3 tie. While the top line has been as advertised through 10 games, depth still remains an issue for coach Brown’s squad. They’ll meet the top dogs from the Lake Conference this week in No. 9 Minnetonka and No. 13 Wayzata at the Primer Holiday Classic.
6. Rosemount (10-0)
A new team in section 3AA is starting to emerge. The Irish dominated the number one ranked class A team from pillar to post on Friday, outshooting Hermantown 40-21 en route to a 4-1 victory. Now it's onto the Holiday Classic, with Andover, Sartell and Champlin Park all in the Irish’s crosshairs.
7. Cretin Derham Hall (6-1-1)
Being the first team to go toe-to-toe with No. 2 St. Thomas Academy–even in a loss–won’t ding the Raiders any spots in this week's rankings. The level of opposition is more of the same this week, with No. 3 Edina, No. 12 Eden Prairie and Prior lake all on the schedule in the Tradition Holiday Invite.
8. Stillwater (8-1)
Any trepidation after the Ponies 3-1 win over two win Woodbury was wiped away after they put the boots to No. 18 Benilde-St. Margaret’s to the tune of 8-3. They’ll be one of the few teams idle this week, making their spot in the top ten likely held down into the new year.
9. Minnetonka (5-3-1)
The Skippers let an early 2-0 lead slip away against No. 16 Shakopee, ultimately settling for a 2-2 with their section foe. The game gave us a synopsis of what section 2AA has been like this season: muddled and unclear. This week coach Goldsworthy and the crew will play in the Holiday Classic against No. 5 Rogers, No. 13 Wayzata and Lakeville South.
10. Grand Rapids (7-3)
It was the Carter Casey show last week in Edina. The goaltender finished the weekend stopping 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 win over No. 12 Eden Prairie, then shut out Elk River/ Zimmerman, stopping the 22 shots he saw. Casey and the Hawks will get a well deserved break this week, not stepping back into action until the new year.
11. Holy Angels (7-1)
The Stars made quick work of two lesser-but-dangerous teams this week, discarding Prior Lake 3-1 then blitzing Duluth East 8-2. They’ll play their holiday tournament in Maple Grove this week, taking on Champlin Park, Sartell and Andover.
12.Eden Prairie (6-3)
The Eagles lost two of three in the Edina Holiday Classic, setting them back a few spots in this week's rankings. They'll be thrown right back into the fire this week, with No. 7 Cretin-Derham Hall No. 4 Moorhead and No.1 Hill-Murray all await them in the Tradition Holiday Invite.
13.Wayzata (6-3-1)
The Trojans opened the week picking up a huge section win over No. 18 Benilde-St. Margaret’s to solidify themselves as a likely top three seed come February. The win makes the 5-2 loss to No. 1 Hill Murray later in the week sting a bit less. This week they’ll have home ice in the Holiday Classic, welcoming No. 9 Minnetonka Lakeville South and No. 5 Rogers to Plymouth Ice Arena.
14. White Bear Lake (6-2-1)
The Bears couldn't muster much of anything in their 3-0 loss to rival No.1 Hill-Murray on Saturday. Earlier in-the-week wins over Roseville and Forest Lake prove this is still another quality White Bear Lake team. They’ll look to get some momentum heading into the new year with just one game this week against No.17 Hermantown.
15. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (8-0)
The Lumberjacks surge back into sole possession of the top spot in class 1A after wins over St. Cloud Cathedral and St. Michael Albertville. This week they’ll meet fellow undefeated Luverne in the Granite City Showcase in St. Cloud.
16. Shakopee (6-3-1)
The Sabers skated to a 2-2 tie with No.9 Minnetonka in their only action of the week. While it's a formidable result, it seems like they're still stuck in second gear. They’ll have a chance to get things rolling this week in the Holiday Classic where they play No. 18 Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Champlin Park and Andover.
17. Hermantown (5-2-2)
The Hawks made the trip down to the metro and ran into the buzzsaw that is No. 6 Rosemount, falling 4-1. A couple of afternoon games this weekend against Delano and No. 14 White Bear Lake highlights a tough but manageable week.
18. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-3)
The Red Knights are the biggest sliders this week after losing a crucial section-seeding battle against No. 13 Wayzata 3-2. They would bounce back later in the week by taking down Champlin Park before things went sideways against No. 8 Stillwater in an 8-3 thrashing. Things won't get much easier this week with No. 16 Shakopee, Holy Family and No. 20 Maple Grove all on the schedule.
19. Monticello (8-0)
The good times keep coming for the Moose, who blasted Northern Edge 13-2 to keep their undefeated season intact. The biggest tests come this week with Luverne, Sauk Rapids Rice and No. 21 Bemidji all on the docket.
20. Maple Grove (5-4)
The Crimson took down section foe Centennial in their only game of the week. Their Holiday Classic slate will consist of Holy Family, Chanhassen and No. 18 Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
21. Bemidji (7-2)
The Lumberjacks tripped up against a tough East Grand Forks team 5-2 but bounced back later in the week by taking down Roseau 4-1. This week the big guns of Class 1A await, with No. 19 Monticello and St. Cloud Cathedral slated for the Granite City Showcase.
22. Rock Ridge (6-3-1)
The wildcard of Class 2A makes their first appearance in the Power 25 this season. After losing 4-1 to Little Falls earlier in the month, the Wolverines have rattled off three straight impressive performances with the latest one being a 3-3 draw versus No.5 Rogers. Two home games this week against Delano and Buffalo give them an opportunity to keep climbing the ranks.
23. Gentry Academy (6-4)
The four game losing streak earlier in the month seems to be a thing of the past for the Stars. This week they picked up wins over St. Cloud and previous No. 20 Hibbing/Chisholm to extend their win streak to three. A matchup against a stout No. 25 Duluth Marshall squad gives them a good top 25 test.
24. Park of Cottage Grove (5-2)
The Wolfpack have been doing what a team at the backend of the top 25 should be doing: losing to those in the top ten and beating everyone else. Last week they took down Eagan before getting their best win of the year over Holy Family 5-3. Their only action this week will take place on Thursday against Apple Valley/Burnsville.
25. Duluth Marshall (5-1-2)
The Hilltoppers maintain their spot in the rankings after taking care of business against Brainard. It's an Academy week for them, with Providence and Gentry on the docket after the holidays.
