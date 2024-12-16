Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (12/16/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Mason Jenson, Rogers
The early frontrunner for Mr. Hockey in the state of Minnesota continued to build his case this week. The Ohio State commit had six points in three games, including a hat-trick against Stillwater.
Lane Olson, Princeton
Olson tallied five points on the week, including a three-point performance in the Tiger's 4-3 loss to Alexandria Area.
Cam Kirschner, Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Kirschner practically willed his team to victory on Saturday against Andover. The senior scored two quick goals to help lead the Red Knights to a 3-2 win.
Parker Deschene, Rogers
Deschene played the role of quarterback this week for the Royals. The junior had six total points, including a one goal and three assist performance against Champlin Park.
Jacob Villela, Roseville
Villela has led the way this season for the high-flying Raider offense. This week the senior had one goal and four assists in an 8-6 loss against Blake.
Cole Swanson Hibbing/Chisholm
Swanson had three goals and three assists to help the Bluejackets go a perfect 2-0 on the week.
Cole Braunshausen, St. Thomas Academy
Braunshausen was the primary beneficiary from the ten goals the Cadets scored against Chanhassen on Thursday. The junior had five assists, also adding a goal earlier in the week against Centennial.
Anthony Smith, Hopkins
Smith had a season-high 34 points in the Royals 113-92 victory over Richfield on Saturday.
CJ Armstrong, Richfield
Armstrong put up massive numbers this week for Richfield. The senior had 35 points against Armstrong Cooper before finishing the week with 53 points in a loss to Hopkins on Saturday.
Micah Curtis, St. Louis Park
Curtis hit the 32-point mark twice this week against Holy Family and Park Center.
Cedric Tomes, East Ridge
Tomes had 30 points against White Bear Lake and followed that up with a 32-point performance against Mounds View.
Tyler Eklund, Braham
Eklund has helped Braham get off to a 4-0 start, averaging over 30 points per game. This week the junior had 26 and 31 points, knocking down eight total 3s in the process.
Sam Rupnow, Liberty Classical
Rupnow helped his team go 2-0 on the week, which was highlighted by a 41-point performance against Spectrum.
Ezra Cunningham, St. Paul Academy
Cunningham had 24 points against Minneapolis Roosevelt and 26 against Concordia Academy.
Johanes Piscikas, Lakeville North
Piscikas had a couple of strong outings against the best of the Lake Conference. The senior had 24 points against Edina and followed that up with a 23-point performance against Wayzata.
