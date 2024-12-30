Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (12/30/2024)
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday. The poll is at the bottom of the page.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email butler@scorebooklive.com “MNHSAW Nomination” in the subject line.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
Mason Kraft, Moorhead
Kraft led the way for a Moorhead team that knocked off multiple top five opponents this week. The Minnesota State-Mankato commit tallied seven points in three games, the highlight being a hat-trick against St. Thomas Academy.
Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls
Girdler amassed seven points in two games over the weekend, including a four point performance in the Eagles 6-5 win over Hopkins.
Cash Cruitt, Andover
Cruitt Played a huge role in getting Andover its first two wins of the year. The senior stopped 40 of 41 shots against Rosemount before stopping 34 of 35 shots against Holy Angels.
Caz Carson, Rock Ridge
Carson has been the leader for Rock Ridge as it counines this meteoric rise in class 2A. This week he had two assists against Delano before collecting three points in the Wolverines win over Buffalo.
Anthony Yerxa, International Falls
Yerxa was firing on all cylinders this week. The Junior amassed eight total points on the week, the highlight being a five point performance against Bagley/Fosston.
Griffin Storey, Waseca
Storey has been one of the many bright spots for undefeated Waseca this season. The senior scored a hat trick in the Bluejays 8-4 win over Crookston.
Zoe Lopez, Orono
Lopez scored two goals in the Spartan's upset win over previously undefeated Centennial/Spring Lake Park.
Bailey Rupp, Bemidji
Rupp continues to dominate this season as she nears the 40 point mark as we hit the new year. This week she scored both the Lumberjacks goals against Fergus Falls in a 2-2 tie, also adding a three point performance against Bloomington Jefferson.
Alaina Gnetz, Woodbury
Gnetz put up possibly the most impressive week statiscally speaking among anyone. The UMD commit put up 12 points through three games, the highlight being a six point performance against Hibbing/Chisholm.
Ella Sanders, Simley
Sanders accumulated four goals over the week, including a hat trick in Simley’s 4-2 victory over Fairmont.
Talla Hansen, Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Hansen played a big role in the Red Knights victory over Hill-Murray on Saturday. The sophomore had two goals and an assist in the 6-0 win.
Tommy Ahneman, Cretin-Derham Hall
Ahneman has led the charge this season for an undefeated Raiders squad. The Notre Dame commit continued to impress this week with a 25 point performance in a 76-65 win over St. Thomas Academy.
Norbu Jenpa, Prior Lake
Jenpa showed out in the Lakers win over Rogers this weekend, scoring 29 points in a 75-60 over the Royals.
Chloe Johnson, Duluth Marshall
Johnson did all she could in the Hilltoppers 91-70 loss to Providence Academy over the weekend. The freshman scored a season high 42 points in the defeat.
Tori Schlagel, Eden Prairie
Schlagel led the way for the Eagles with a couple of 20 plus point performances. The senior scored 28 points against Eastview before capping the weekend off with 30 points against Rosemount.
