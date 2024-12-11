Vote: Who should be High School on SI's Minnesota Class 4A football Player of the Year?
The 2024 Minnesota high school football season is over, and High School on SI is taking a look at the top players across all seven classifications.
We continue with the top performers in Class 4A Minnesota high school football in 2024. The following players are included in our Class 4A Player of the Year poll at the bottom of the page.
There are plenty of talented players in Class 4A Minnesota high school football, and our nominations in no way discredit any athlete who is not nominated.
The poll will close on Friday, December 20 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced on Saturday.
Minnesota High School Football Class 4A Player of the Year Candidates
Jake Allex, Sr., OL, Marshall
Allex is the South Central - Red Offensive Lineman of the Year, and he helped Marshall to the Class 4A semifinals
Taye Manns, Sr., RB, Duluth Denfeld
Manns had a spectacular senior season with 2,100 all-purpose yards and 33 total touchdowns. He averaged 10.4 yards per carry with 28 rushing touchdowns.
Colin Hansen, Sr., DL, Byron
Hansen set the edge for the Bears’ defense all season. The 6-foot-5, 230 pound defensive end is committed to Minnesota.
Simon Vinton, Jr., DL, Orono
Vinton was one of the leaders in the state in sacks with 10. He also had 10 tackles for loss and 57 total tackles.
Charles Cordes, Sr., QB, Orono
Cordes threw for 1,782 yards while completing 66.3 percent of his passes. He threw for 13 touchdowns and ran for nine.
Magnus Hansen, QB, Sr., Providence Academy
Hansen led the Lions’ offense with 23 pass attempts per game, and he finished the 2024 season with 1,595 passing yards and ten touchdowns on a 59.8 completion percentage.
Alex Schott, QB, Sr., Hermantown
Schott threw touchdowns and took care of the ball in 2024. He threw 16 touchdown passes to five interceptions while throwing 148 times for 1,379 passing yards. He also ran for nine touchdowns.
Marquel Keten, RB, Sr., Totino-Grace
Keten was a playmaker for the Eagles all season. He ran for 1,743 yards and 22 touchdowns while catching 26 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
Josiah Young, DB, Totino-Grace
Young is one of the best cornerbacks in the state. He also caught three touchdown passes this season.
Martin Sleen, RB, So., Hermantown
Sleen had a fantastic sophomore year. He was the leader in the backfield for the Hawks, and he ran 155 times for 1,623 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.
John Jeanetta, Jr., WR, North St. Paul
Jeanetta had some of the top stats in the state, regardless of classification. He caught 70 passes for 1,228 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Jake Schultz, Sr., WR, Delano
Schultz had 44 receptions for 600 yards and seven touchdowns for the Tigers in 2024.
Mitchell Soltau, Sr., WR, Becker
Soltau led a potent passing game with 39 receptions for 731 yards and eight touchdowns.
Carter Reckelberg, Sr., WR, Becker
Reckelberg was a big play waiting to happen. He had 12 touchdowns, and he averaged 30.4 yards per reception. He finished 2024 with 638 receiving yards.
Landen Kujawa, Sr., LB, Becker
Kujawa is one of the leaders in the state with 123 total tackles. He also had two forced fumbles.
Braedyn Wemple, Sr., LB, Big Lake
Wemple was everywhere for the Big Lake defense. He had 112 total tackles, including 42 solo tackles and five tackles for loss.
Tate Prinsen, So., DB, Como Park
Prinsen had seven interceptions in 2024. He also had 26 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns.
Laron Collins, Sr., LB, Columbia Heights
Collins had 76 total tackles and one sack for Columbia Heights in 2024.
Carson Pruett, So., DL, Princeton
Pruett was in the backfield all season. He had 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks and four forced fumbles in nine games.
Grant Tylutki, Sr., WR, Rocori
Tylutki was a star on both sides of the ball for the Spartans. He had 314 receiving yards as well as 106 total tackles.
