Mississippi High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 15, 2026)

As we gear up for this week's high school football action across Mississippi, let's take a look at the latest top 25 rankings.

The top three remain the same as last week as Tupelo, Warren Central and Brookhaven picked up dominant wins. Meanwhile, Petal slips to no. 8 after their overtime loss to Oak Grove. As a result of this, D'Iberville moves into the top five and Oak Grove climbs two spots up to no. 7. Louisville also jumps inside the top 10 again as running back Zaiden Jernigan scored six touchdowns in the win over Kosciusko.

Germantown is the biggest climber in this week's rankings as they now sit at no. 14 after their 38-28 win over Starkville. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets tumble from no. 8 down to no. 17 after their defeat. Kosciusko also slips down to no. 18 after their loss to Louisville.

As we look towards the bottom of the rankings, Winona is the last team that made a sizable leap as they now sit at no. 19 after their 22-point win over Noxubee County.

Grenada drops out of the rankings after suffering a two-touchdown defeat to Center Hill. Taking their place are the Pontotoc Warriors who enter the rankings for the first time this season.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Tupelo (7-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Southaven 42-0

Next up: vs. Hernando

2. Warren Central (6-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Defeated Ridgeland 49-21

Next up: vs. Greenville

3. Brookhaven (6-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Laurel 56-0

Next up: vs. Sumrall

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Ocean Springs 35-14

Next up: vs. St. Martin

5. Brandon (5-1)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Petal

6. Gulfport (5-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Defeated St. Martin 42-14

Next up: vs. West Harrison

7. Oak Grove (5-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Petal 29-28 (OT)

Next up: vs. Meridian

8. Petal (6-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Oak Grove 29-28 (OT)

Next up: vs. Brandon

9. Louisville (5-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Kosciusko 59-38

Next up: vs. Gentry

10. Lake Cormorant (6-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Center Hill

11. Oxford (5-1)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Germantown

12. Jackson Prep (7-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Hartfield Academy 31-19

Next up: vs. Silliman Institute (LA)

13. McComb (5-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Columbia 41-28

Next up: vs. Lawrence County

14. Germantown (4-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Defeated Starkville 38-28

Next up: vs. Oxford

15. Poplarville (6-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Open week

Next up: at South Pike

16. Jackson Academy (7-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Defeated Magnolia Heights 34-0

Next up: at Madison-Ridgeland Academy

17. Starkville (4-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Germantown 38-28

Next up: at Clinton

18. Kosciusko (6-1)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Louisville 59-38

Next up: at Greenwood

19. Winona (7-0)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated Noxubee County 42-20

Next up: vs. PURE Academy (TN)

20. DeSoto Central (5-1)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Lewisburg 48-3

Next up: vs. Horn Lake

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Mize 46-0

Next up: vs. Bay Springs

22. Senatobia (7-0)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Defeated Clarksdale 21-7

Next up: vs. Rosa Fort

23. Pontotoc (5-1)

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated West Point 23-6

Next up: vs. Caledonia

24. Noxubee County (5-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Lost to Winona 42-20

Next up: vs. Choctaw County

25. Itawamba Agricultural (5-0)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Open week

Next up: at Houston

Dropped out: Grenada