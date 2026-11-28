Mississippi High School Football Playoff Semifinal Final Score - November 28
See results from the 2026 MHSAA semifinals
The 2026 Mississippi high school football season concluded its semifinals on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Mississippi High School Football Playoff Semifinal Final Score - November 28
Seminary 56, Magee 20
(#14) Louisville 42, Kosciusko 7
(#1) Tupelo 38, (#8) Germantown 3
(#24) Heidelberg 36, Wesson 15
(#12) Brookhaven 51, Wayne County 7
(#25) Winona 35, Noxubee County 20
East Webster 26, Kemper County 23
Picayune 35, Hattiesburg 19
Simmons 40, Stringer 6
(#2) Brandon 23, (#4) Oak Grove 21
Poplarville 58, Mendenhall 27
Calhoun City 18, Leflore County 12
West Point 14, New Hope 12
(#19) South Panola 24, (#7) Warren Central 21
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917