Mississippi High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14

The Mississippi high school football playoffs move into a new phase Friday, Nov. 13, with all seven Mississippi High School Activities Association classifications competing in postseason action for the first time this season.

Classes 1A through 4A completed their opening round Nov. 6 and are preparing for second-round games. Meanwhile, Classes 5A, 6A and 7A begin their championship tournaments after concluding the regular season last week.

The opening weekend produced several impressive performances, dramatic finishes and a handful of surprises.

In Class 4A, undefeated Senatobia rolled past North Pontotoc 47-14, while Pass Christian continued its perfect season with a 62-33 victory over Forest. Poplarville shut out Northeast Lauderdale 56-0, and Louisville defeated Amory 49-0.

Class 3A featured a 62-14 victory by undefeated Winona over Holly Springs, while Noxubee County blanked Coahoma County 41-0.

One of the closest games came in Class 1A, where Bogue Chitto edged Sebastopol 13-12. Potts Camp survived Coffeeville 26-22, and French Camp Academy eliminated Falkner 55-14.

Class 2A also featured a notable upset, with Eupora defeating Bruce 38-20. Undefeated Wesson continued its championship pursuit with a 47-0 victory over Newton.

The next round brings several intriguing matchups, including Starkville at Tupelo in Class 7A, Brandon at Gulfport in Class 7A and Kosciusko at Corinth in Class 4A.

All seven MHSAA state championship games will be played Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, including first-round scores, upcoming matchups and championship information.

Class 7A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Mississippi's largest classification begins postseason play Friday, Nov. 13, with several of the state's premier programs competing for a championship.

Tupelo hosts Starkville in one of the opening round's marquee matchups.

Madison Central begins its postseason against Hernando, while Oxford hosts Horn Lake.

In the South, Gulfport welcomes Brandon in another intriguing first-round matchup.

Oak Grove hosts Biloxi, and Meridian faces St. Martin.

The winners advance to the second round Nov. 20, followed by the North and South championships Nov. 27.

Class 7A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

North

Starkville at Tupelo

Hernando at Madison Central

Horn Lake at Oxford

Germantown at DeSoto Central

South

Biloxi at Oak Grove

Petal at D'Iberville

Brandon at Gulfport

St. Martin at Meridian

VIEW THE UPDATED MISSISSIPPI FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

The Class 7A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at Davis Wade Stadium.

Class 6A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 6A features several established championship contenders, including Hattiesburg, Picayune, Grenada, South Panola and West Jones.

Hattiesburg opens its postseason against Pearl River Central, while Picayune hosts George County.

West Jones faces Gautier, and Hancock welcomes Terry.

In the North, South Panola travels to Neshoba Central, while Grenada visits Warren Central.

Lake Cormorant hosts Ridgeland, and Center Hill faces Canton.

Class 6A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

North

Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant

South Panola at Neshoba Central

Grenada at Warren Central

Canton at Center Hill

South

Pearl River Central at Hattiesburg

Terry at Hancock

George County at Picayune

Gautier at West Jones

VIEW THE UPDATED MISSISSIPPI FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

The Class 6A championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.

Class 5A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A begins its postseason with several intriguing first-round matchups.

West Point, one of Mississippi's most successful football programs, opens its playoff run against Leake Central.

Lafayette travels to Lanier, while New Hope hosts Holmes County Central.

In the South, Brookhaven begins its postseason against Purvis, and Stone hosts Laurel.

Wayne County faces Sumrall, while South Jones meets East Central.

Class 5A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

North

Holmes County Central at New Hope

Lafayette at Lanier

West Point at Leake Central

Cleveland Central at Pontotoc

South

Purvis at Brookhaven

Laurel at Stone

Sumrall at Wayne County

East Central at South Jones

VIEW THE UPDATED MISSISSIPPI FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS

The Class 5A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.

Class 4A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features several undefeated championship contenders, including Senatobia, Poplarville and Pass Christian.

Senatobia defeated North Pontotoc 47-14 in the first round and will host Greenwood, which eliminated Houston 46-38.

Pass Christian continued its undefeated season with a 62-33 victory over Forest and will face Columbia, which defeated Newton County 21-7.

Poplarville advanced with a 56-0 shutout of Northeast Lauderdale and will host Morton, which survived Forrest County Agricultural 49-42.

Louisville rolled past Amory 49-0 and will face New Albany, a 52-14 winner over Rosa Fort.

Other notable second-round games include Kosciusko at Corinth and McComb at Mendenhall.

Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

North

Kosciusko at Corinth

Greenwood at Senatobia

Clarksdale at Shannon

New Albany at Louisville

South

Greene County at West Lauderdale

Morton at Poplarville

McComb at Mendenhall

Columbia at Pass Christian

Notable Class 4A First-Round Scores

Senatobia 47, North Pontotoc 14

Pass Christian 62, Forest 33

Poplarville 56, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Louisville 49, Amory 0

Kosciusko 48, Itawamba Agricultural 21

Greenwood 46, Houston 38

Morton 49, Forrest County Agricultural 42

Corinth 42, Ripley 0

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 3A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features undefeated Winona and Booneville, along with several other programs pursuing a championship.

Winona defeated Holly Springs 62-14 and will host Kossuth, which beat Amanda Elzy 38-6.

Booneville shut out Yazoo County 13-0 and will face Noxubee County, which defeated Coahoma County 41-0.

Thomas E. Edwards advanced with a 46-0 victory over Belmont and will meet Choctaw County, which eliminated Independence 42-7.

In the South, Southeast Lauderdale defeated Jefferson County 34-12 and will face Presbyterian Christian, which survived Raleigh 15-13.

Magee advanced with a 42-15 victory over St. Stanislaus and will travel to Hazlehurst.

Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

North

Noxubee County at Booneville

Choctaw County at Thomas E. Edwards

Aberdeen at O'Bannon

Kossuth at Winona

South

Presbyterian Christian at Southeast Lauderdale

Magee at Hazlehurst

Quitman at Seminary

Jefferson Davis County at Franklin County

Notable Class 3A First-Round Scores

Winona 62, Holly Springs 14

Noxubee County 41, Coahoma County 0

Thomas E. Edwards 46, Belmont 0

Choctaw County 42, Independence 7

Aberdeen 36, North Panola 28

Presbyterian Christian 15, Raleigh 13

Magee 42, St. Stanislaus 15

Jefferson Davis County 40, Tylertown 16

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 2A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features undefeated Wesson and several teams that delivered impressive first-round performances.

Wesson remained unbeaten with a 47-0 victory over Newton and will host Mize, which defeated North Forrest 54-0.

Baldwyn defeated Leland 35-14 and will face East Webster, a 50-8 winner over Water Valley.

Eupora produced one of the classification's most notable results, defeating Bruce 38-20. The Eagles now travel to Charleston, which beat Hatley 46-8.

In the South, Heidelberg shut out Collins 48-0 and will host Amite County, which defeated Lake 46-6.

East Marion advanced with a 46-0 victory over Clarkdale and will meet Loyd Star, which edged Puckett 27-24.

Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

North

East Webster at Baldwyn

Eupora at Charleston

North Side at Myrtle

Hamilton at Kemper County

South

Perry Central at Scott Central

Mize at Wesson

Amite County at Heidelberg

Loyd Star at East Marion

Notable Class 2A First-Round Scores

Wesson 47, Newton 0

Mize 54, North Forrest 0

East Webster 50, Water Valley 8

Eupora 38, Bruce 20

Myrtle 46, Velma Jackson 24

Heidelberg 48, Collins 0

East Marion 46, Clarkdale 0

Loyd Star 27, Puckett 24

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET

Class 1A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features several strong championship contenders, including undefeated Tupelo Christian Prep and Leflore County.

Tupelo Christian Prep advanced with a 51-6 victory over West Lowndes and will host West Tallahatchie, which defeated Ashland 48-6.

Leflore County remained unbeaten with a 48-6 victory over Byers and will face Vardaman, which eliminated Smithville 29-21.

French Camp Academy delivered one of the opening round's biggest surprises, defeating Falkner 55-14. French Camp now faces Calhoun City, which received a first-round bye.

In the South, Bogue Chitto survived Sebastopol 13-12 and will host South Delta.

Lumberton defeated West Bolivar 54-6 and will face Nanih Waiya, which eliminated Salem 48-7.

Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13

North

West Tallahatchie at Tupelo Christian Prep

French Camp Academy at Calhoun City

Okolona at Potts Camp

Vardaman at Leflore County

South

Stringer at Ethel

South Delta at Bogue Chitto

Noxapater at Simmons

Nanih Waiya at Lumberton

Notable Class 1A First-Round Scores

Tupelo Christian Prep 51, West Lowndes 6

West Tallahatchie 48, Ashland 6

French Camp Academy 55, Falkner 14

Potts Camp 26, Coffeeville 22

Leflore County 48, Byers 6

Vardaman 29, Smithville 21

Bogue Chitto 13, Sebastopol 12

Lumberton 54, West Bolivar 6

VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET

When Are the 2026 Mississippi High School Football State Championships?

The MHSAA will crown seven state champions Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville.

The championship games will feature the North and South winners from each classification.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Class 4A championship

Class 6A championship

Friday, Dec. 4

Class 2A championship

Class 7A championship

Saturday, Dec. 5

Class 1A championship

Class 3A championship

Class 5A championship

What's Next in the Mississippi High School Football Playoffs?

Friday, Nov. 13, will be one of the busiest nights of the Mississippi postseason.

Classes 1A through 4A will compete in the second round, while Classes 5A through 7A begin their championship tournaments.

For Classes 1A through 4A, the third round follows Nov. 20, with the North and South championship games scheduled for Nov. 27.

Classes 5A through 7A play their second round Nov. 20, followed by their North and South championships Nov. 27.

All seven classifications will conclude their seasons Dec. 3-5 in Starkville.

High School On SI will continue updating the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.