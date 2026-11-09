Mississippi High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Updated Matchups for Nov. 13-14
The Mississippi high school football playoffs move into a new phase Friday, Nov. 13, with all seven Mississippi High School Activities Association classifications competing in postseason action for the first time this season.
Classes 1A through 4A completed their opening round Nov. 6 and are preparing for second-round games. Meanwhile, Classes 5A, 6A and 7A begin their championship tournaments after concluding the regular season last week.
The opening weekend produced several impressive performances, dramatic finishes and a handful of surprises.
In Class 4A, undefeated Senatobia rolled past North Pontotoc 47-14, while Pass Christian continued its perfect season with a 62-33 victory over Forest. Poplarville shut out Northeast Lauderdale 56-0, and Louisville defeated Amory 49-0.
Class 3A featured a 62-14 victory by undefeated Winona over Holly Springs, while Noxubee County blanked Coahoma County 41-0.
One of the closest games came in Class 1A, where Bogue Chitto edged Sebastopol 13-12. Potts Camp survived Coffeeville 26-22, and French Camp Academy eliminated Falkner 55-14.
Class 2A also featured a notable upset, with Eupora defeating Bruce 38-20. Undefeated Wesson continued its championship pursuit with a 47-0 victory over Newton.
The next round brings several intriguing matchups, including Starkville at Tupelo in Class 7A, Brandon at Gulfport in Class 7A and Kosciusko at Corinth in Class 4A.
All seven MHSAA state championship games will be played Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville.
Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, including first-round scores, upcoming matchups and championship information.
Class 7A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Mississippi's largest classification begins postseason play Friday, Nov. 13, with several of the state's premier programs competing for a championship.
Tupelo hosts Starkville in one of the opening round's marquee matchups.
Madison Central begins its postseason against Hernando, while Oxford hosts Horn Lake.
In the South, Gulfport welcomes Brandon in another intriguing first-round matchup.
Oak Grove hosts Biloxi, and Meridian faces St. Martin.
The winners advance to the second round Nov. 20, followed by the North and South championships Nov. 27.
Class 7A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
North
- Starkville at Tupelo
- Hernando at Madison Central
- Horn Lake at Oxford
- Germantown at DeSoto Central
South
- Biloxi at Oak Grove
- Petal at D'Iberville
- Brandon at Gulfport
- St. Martin at Meridian
VIEW THE UPDATED MISSISSIPPI FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
The Class 7A state championship is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at Davis Wade Stadium.
Class 6A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 6A features several established championship contenders, including Hattiesburg, Picayune, Grenada, South Panola and West Jones.
Hattiesburg opens its postseason against Pearl River Central, while Picayune hosts George County.
West Jones faces Gautier, and Hancock welcomes Terry.
In the North, South Panola travels to Neshoba Central, while Grenada visits Warren Central.
Lake Cormorant hosts Ridgeland, and Center Hill faces Canton.
Class 6A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
North
- Ridgeland at Lake Cormorant
- South Panola at Neshoba Central
- Grenada at Warren Central
- Canton at Center Hill
South
- Pearl River Central at Hattiesburg
- Terry at Hancock
- George County at Picayune
- Gautier at West Jones
VIEW THE UPDATED MISSISSIPPI FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
The Class 6A championship is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 3.
Class 5A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 5A begins its postseason with several intriguing first-round matchups.
West Point, one of Mississippi's most successful football programs, opens its playoff run against Leake Central.
Lafayette travels to Lanier, while New Hope hosts Holmes County Central.
In the South, Brookhaven begins its postseason against Purvis, and Stone hosts Laurel.
Wayne County faces Sumrall, while South Jones meets East Central.
Class 5A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
North
- Holmes County Central at New Hope
- Lafayette at Lanier
- West Point at Leake Central
- Cleveland Central at Pontotoc
South
- Purvis at Brookhaven
- Laurel at Stone
- Sumrall at Wayne County
- East Central at South Jones
VIEW THE UPDATED MISSISSIPPI FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS
The Class 5A state championship is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5.
Class 4A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 4A features several undefeated championship contenders, including Senatobia, Poplarville and Pass Christian.
Senatobia defeated North Pontotoc 47-14 in the first round and will host Greenwood, which eliminated Houston 46-38.
Pass Christian continued its undefeated season with a 62-33 victory over Forest and will face Columbia, which defeated Newton County 21-7.
Poplarville advanced with a 56-0 shutout of Northeast Lauderdale and will host Morton, which survived Forrest County Agricultural 49-42.
Louisville rolled past Amory 49-0 and will face New Albany, a 52-14 winner over Rosa Fort.
Other notable second-round games include Kosciusko at Corinth and McComb at Mendenhall.
Class 4A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
North
- Kosciusko at Corinth
- Greenwood at Senatobia
- Clarksdale at Shannon
- New Albany at Louisville
South
- Greene County at West Lauderdale
- Morton at Poplarville
- McComb at Mendenhall
- Columbia at Pass Christian
Notable Class 4A First-Round Scores
- Senatobia 47, North Pontotoc 14
- Pass Christian 62, Forest 33
- Poplarville 56, Northeast Lauderdale 0
- Louisville 49, Amory 0
- Kosciusko 48, Itawamba Agricultural 21
- Greenwood 46, Houston 38
- Morton 49, Forrest County Agricultural 42
- Corinth 42, Ripley 0
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 4A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 3A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 3A features undefeated Winona and Booneville, along with several other programs pursuing a championship.
Winona defeated Holly Springs 62-14 and will host Kossuth, which beat Amanda Elzy 38-6.
Booneville shut out Yazoo County 13-0 and will face Noxubee County, which defeated Coahoma County 41-0.
Thomas E. Edwards advanced with a 46-0 victory over Belmont and will meet Choctaw County, which eliminated Independence 42-7.
In the South, Southeast Lauderdale defeated Jefferson County 34-12 and will face Presbyterian Christian, which survived Raleigh 15-13.
Magee advanced with a 42-15 victory over St. Stanislaus and will travel to Hazlehurst.
Class 3A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
North
- Noxubee County at Booneville
- Choctaw County at Thomas E. Edwards
- Aberdeen at O'Bannon
- Kossuth at Winona
South
- Presbyterian Christian at Southeast Lauderdale
- Magee at Hazlehurst
- Quitman at Seminary
- Jefferson Davis County at Franklin County
Notable Class 3A First-Round Scores
- Winona 62, Holly Springs 14
- Noxubee County 41, Coahoma County 0
- Thomas E. Edwards 46, Belmont 0
- Choctaw County 42, Independence 7
- Aberdeen 36, North Panola 28
- Presbyterian Christian 15, Raleigh 13
- Magee 42, St. Stanislaus 15
- Jefferson Davis County 40, Tylertown 16
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 3A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 2A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 2A features undefeated Wesson and several teams that delivered impressive first-round performances.
Wesson remained unbeaten with a 47-0 victory over Newton and will host Mize, which defeated North Forrest 54-0.
Baldwyn defeated Leland 35-14 and will face East Webster, a 50-8 winner over Water Valley.
Eupora produced one of the classification's most notable results, defeating Bruce 38-20. The Eagles now travel to Charleston, which beat Hatley 46-8.
In the South, Heidelberg shut out Collins 48-0 and will host Amite County, which defeated Lake 46-6.
East Marion advanced with a 46-0 victory over Clarkdale and will meet Loyd Star, which edged Puckett 27-24.
Class 2A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
North
- East Webster at Baldwyn
- Eupora at Charleston
- North Side at Myrtle
- Hamilton at Kemper County
South
- Perry Central at Scott Central
- Mize at Wesson
- Amite County at Heidelberg
- Loyd Star at East Marion
Notable Class 2A First-Round Scores
- Wesson 47, Newton 0
- Mize 54, North Forrest 0
- East Webster 50, Water Valley 8
- Eupora 38, Bruce 20
- Myrtle 46, Velma Jackson 24
- Heidelberg 48, Collins 0
- East Marion 46, Clarkdale 0
- Loyd Star 27, Puckett 24
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 2A PLAYOFF BRACKET
Class 1A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket
Class 1A features several strong championship contenders, including undefeated Tupelo Christian Prep and Leflore County.
Tupelo Christian Prep advanced with a 51-6 victory over West Lowndes and will host West Tallahatchie, which defeated Ashland 48-6.
Leflore County remained unbeaten with a 48-6 victory over Byers and will face Vardaman, which eliminated Smithville 29-21.
French Camp Academy delivered one of the opening round's biggest surprises, defeating Falkner 55-14. French Camp now faces Calhoun City, which received a first-round bye.
In the South, Bogue Chitto survived Sebastopol 13-12 and will host South Delta.
Lumberton defeated West Bolivar 54-6 and will face Nanih Waiya, which eliminated Salem 48-7.
Class 1A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 13
North
- West Tallahatchie at Tupelo Christian Prep
- French Camp Academy at Calhoun City
- Okolona at Potts Camp
- Vardaman at Leflore County
South
- Stringer at Ethel
- South Delta at Bogue Chitto
- Noxapater at Simmons
- Nanih Waiya at Lumberton
Notable Class 1A First-Round Scores
- Tupelo Christian Prep 51, West Lowndes 6
- West Tallahatchie 48, Ashland 6
- French Camp Academy 55, Falkner 14
- Potts Camp 26, Coffeeville 22
- Leflore County 48, Byers 6
- Vardaman 29, Smithville 21
- Bogue Chitto 13, Sebastopol 12
- Lumberton 54, West Bolivar 6
VIEW THE UPDATED CLASS 1A PLAYOFF BRACKET
When Are the 2026 Mississippi High School Football State Championships?
The MHSAA will crown seven state champions Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville.
The championship games will feature the North and South winners from each classification.
Thursday, Dec. 3
- Class 4A championship
- Class 6A championship
Friday, Dec. 4
- Class 2A championship
- Class 7A championship
Saturday, Dec. 5
- Class 1A championship
- Class 3A championship
- Class 5A championship
What's Next in the Mississippi High School Football Playoffs?
Friday, Nov. 13, will be one of the busiest nights of the Mississippi postseason.
Classes 1A through 4A will compete in the second round, while Classes 5A through 7A begin their championship tournaments.
For Classes 1A through 4A, the third round follows Nov. 20, with the North and South championship games scheduled for Nov. 27.
Classes 5A through 7A play their second round Nov. 20, followed by their North and South championships Nov. 27.
All seven classifications will conclude their seasons Dec. 3-5 in Starkville.
High School On SI will continue updating the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets with final scores, upcoming matchups and championship information throughout November and December.
Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.