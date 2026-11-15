Updated Mississippi High School Football Playoff Brackets: Scores, Matchups for Nov. 20

The 2026 Mississippi high school football playoffs are heading into another critical weekend after Friday's postseason action produced several major results, including a dominant performance by the state's top-ranked team and a significant upset in Class 7A.

No. 1 Tupelo continued its impressive season with a 35-0 shutout of No. 4 Starkville, while Brandon knocked off No. 2 Gulfport 21-13 to advance to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

In Class 6A, undefeated Warren Central rolled past Grenada 36-0, and South Panola advanced with a 35-0 shutout of Neshoba Central.

The Class 5A bracket also delivered fireworks, including Wayne County's 69-56 victory over Sumrall and West Point's 50-45 win over Leake Central.

Meanwhile, undefeated Senatobia and Pass Christian continued their Class 4A championship pursuits, and Leflore County produced one of the weekend's most lopsided victories with a 76-0 shutout of Vardaman in Class 1A.

The Mississippi High School Activities Association playoffs continue Friday, Nov. 20, with 28 games across seven classifications. Classes 1A through 4A enter the third round, while Classes 5A through 7A move into the second round.

All seven state championships will be played Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the updated Mississippi high school football playoff brackets, including Nov. 13 final scores, Nov. 20 matchups and links to all seven tournaments.

Class 7A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Tupelo remains the team to beat in Mississippi's largest classification after delivering one of the most impressive victories of the opening playoff round.

The Golden Wave, ranked No. 1 in the High School On SI Mississippi Top 25, shut out No. 4 Starkville 35-0 to remain undefeated.

Tupelo now hosts Madison Central, which advanced with a 24-0 victory over Hernando.

Another major storyline developed along the Gulf Coast, where Brandon eliminated No. 2 Gulfport with a 21-13 victory.

Brandon now travels to Meridian, which defeated St. Martin 38-13.

No. 8 Oak Grove advanced with a 34-8 victory over Biloxi and will host D'Iberville, which survived a 42-35 battle against Petal.

Oxford also advanced, defeating Horn Lake 28-7. The Chargers will host Germantown, which outlasted DeSoto Central 56-42 in one of the highest-scoring games of the opening round.

Class 7A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

North

Madison Central at Tupelo

Germantown at Oxford

South

D'Iberville at Oak Grove

Brandon at Meridian

Class 7A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Tupelo 35, Starkville 0

Madison Central 24, Hernando 0

Oxford 28, Horn Lake 7

Germantown 56, DeSoto Central 42

Oak Grove 34, Biloxi 8

D'Iberville 42, Petal 35

Brandon 21, Gulfport 13

Meridian 38, St. Martin 13

Class 6A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Undefeated Warren Central continued its dominant season with a 36-0 victory over Grenada in the Class 6A opening round.

The Vikings now host Canton, which advanced with a 21-17 victory over Center Hill.

South Panola also delivered a shutout, defeating Neshoba Central 35-0. The Tigers will travel to Lake Cormorant, which defeated Ridgeland 42-10.

In the South bracket, Hattiesburg survived a 34-29 battle against Pearl River Central and will host Hancock, which edged Terry 28-23.

Picayune advanced with a 49-21 victory over George County and will host West Jones, which defeated Gautier 42-12.

Class 6A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

North

South Panola at Lake Cormorant

Canton at Warren Central

South

Hancock at Hattiesburg

West Jones at Picayune

Class 6A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Lake Cormorant 42, Ridgeland 10

South Panola 35, Neshoba Central 0

Warren Central 36, Grenada 0

Canton 21, Center Hill 17

Hattiesburg 34, Pearl River Central 29

Hancock 28, Terry 23

Picayune 49, George County 21

West Jones 42, Gautier 12

Class 5A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 5A featured some of the most entertaining games of the opening playoff round.

Wayne County outlasted Sumrall 69-56 in a game that produced 125 combined points.

The War Eagles now host South Jones, which advanced with a 26-21 victory over East Central.

West Point survived a 50-45 shootout against Leake Central and will travel to Cleveland Central, which defeated Pontotoc 22-16.

Undefeated Brookhaven continued its championship pursuit with a 42-0 shutout of Purvis.

The Panthers now host Laurel, which advanced with a 42-27 victory over Stone.

New Hope defeated Holmes County Central 35-16 and will host Lanier, which edged Lafayette 36-35.

Class 5A Second-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

North

Lanier at New Hope

West Point at Cleveland Central

South

Laurel at Brookhaven

South Jones at Wayne County

Class 5A First-Round Scores — Nov. 13

New Hope 35, Holmes County Central 16

Lanier 36, Lafayette 35

West Point 50, Leake Central 45

Cleveland Central 22, Pontotoc 16

Brookhaven 42, Purvis 0

Laurel 42, Stone 27

Wayne County 69, Sumrall 56

South Jones 26, East Central 21

Class 4A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 4A features two undefeated teams still chasing a state championship.

Senatobia remained perfect with a 36-21 victory over Greenwood.

The Warriors now travel to Kosciusko, which advanced with a 27-13 victory over Corinth.

In another North bracket matchup, Shannon will travel to Louisville.

Shannon defeated Clarksdale 39-15, while Louisville rolled past New Albany 42-7.

In the South, undefeated Pass Christian survived a difficult test against Columbia, winning 35-28.

The Pirates now host Mendenhall, which defeated McComb 41-16.

Poplarville continued its impressive postseason run with a 63-35 victory over Morton.

The Hornets will travel to Greene County, which edged West Lauderdale 28-21.

Class 4A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

North

Senatobia at Kosciusko

Shannon at Louisville

South

Poplarville at Greene County

Mendenhall at Pass Christian

Class 4A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Kosciusko 27, Corinth 13

Senatobia 36, Greenwood 21

Shannon 39, Clarksdale 15

Louisville 42, New Albany 7

Greene County 28, West Lauderdale 21

Poplarville 63, Morton 35

Mendenhall 41, McComb 16

Pass Christian 35, Columbia 28

Class 3A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A produced several convincing victories Friday, including an impressive performance by Noxubee County.

The Tigers eliminated Booneville with a 42-10 victory and now host Choctaw County, which defeated Edwards 42-8.

Winona continued its undefeated season with a 53-7 victory over Kossuth.

The Tigers now host Aberdeen, which advanced with a 32-12 victory over O'Bannon.

In the South, Presbyterian Christian defeated Southeast Lauderdale 37-14 and will host Magee, which advanced with a 35-14 victory over Hazlehurst.

Franklin County also delivered one of the highest-scoring performances of the weekend, defeating Jefferson Davis County 61-27.

The Bulldogs now host Seminary, which advanced with a 45-6 victory over Quitman.

Class 3A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

North

Choctaw County at Noxubee County

Aberdeen at Winona

South

Magee at Presbyterian Christian

Seminary at Franklin County

Class 3A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Noxubee County 42, Booneville 10

Choctaw County 42, Edwards 8

Aberdeen 32, O'Bannon 12

Winona 53, Kossuth 7

Presbyterian Christian 37, Southeast Lauderdale 14

Magee 35, Hazlehurst 14

Seminary 45, Quitman 6

Franklin County 61, Jefferson Davis County 27

Class 2A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 2A features several intriguing third-round matchups, including a showdown between Heidelberg and East Marion.

Heidelberg advanced with a 22-6 victory over Amite County, while East Marion rolled past Loyd Star 62-7.

Undefeated Wesson continued its championship pursuit with a 14-3 victory over Mize.

The Cobras now host Scott Central, which survived a 22-18 battle against Perry Central.

In the North, East Webster shut out Baldwyn 26-0 and will host Eupora, which defeated Charleston 8-0.

North Side advanced with a 34-8 victory over Myrtle and will host Kemper County, which defeated Hamilton 59-22.

Class 2A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

North

Eupora at East Webster

Kemper County at North Side

South

Scott Central at Wesson

Heidelberg at East Marion

Class 2A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

East Webster 26, Baldwyn 0

Eupora 8, Charleston 0

North Side 34, Myrtle 8

Kemper County 59, Hamilton 22

Scott Central 22, Perry Central 18

Wesson 14, Mize 3

Heidelberg 22, Amite County 6

East Marion 62, Loyd Star 7

Class 1A Mississippi High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 1A features two undefeated teams in the North bracket, along with several strong contenders in the South.

Tupelo Christian Prep continued its perfect season with a 48-8 victory over West Tallahatchie.

The Eagles now travel to Calhoun City, which advanced with a 46-28 victory over French Camp Academy.

Undefeated Leflore County delivered one of the most dominant performances of the postseason, defeating Vardaman 76-0.

The Tigers now travel to Okolona, which defeated Potts Camp 39-22.

In the South, Stringer survived a 28-26 battle against Ethel and will host South Delta, which rolled past Bogue Chitto 60-14.

Nanih Waiya also advanced with a narrow victory, defeating Lumberton 30-26.

The Warriors now host Simmons, which shut out Noxapater 38-0.

Class 1A Third-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 20

North

Tupelo Christian Prep at Calhoun City

Leflore County at Okolona

South

South Delta at Stringer

Simmons at Nanih Waiya

Class 1A Second-Round Scores — Nov. 13

Tupelo Christian Prep 48, West Tallahatchie 8

Calhoun City 46, French Camp Academy 28

Okolona 39, Potts Camp 22

Leflore County 76, Vardaman 0

Stringer 28, Ethel 26

South Delta 60, Bogue Chitto 14

Simmons 38, Noxapater 0

Nanih Waiya 30, Lumberton 26

When Are the 2026 Mississippi High School Football State Championships?

The Mississippi High School Activities Association will crown seven state football champions Dec. 3-5 at Davis Wade Stadium on the campus of Mississippi State University in Starkville.

The postseason continues with quarterfinal matchups across all seven classifications Friday, Nov. 20.

The North and South state championships will be played Friday, Nov. 27, determining the finalists in each classification.

The seven state championship games will follow Dec. 3-5.

What's Next in the Mississippi High School Football Playoffs?

The Nov. 20 playoff round will reduce the field from 56 teams to 28 across Mississippi's seven classifications.

Several undefeated teams remain in contention, including Tupelo, Warren Central, Brookhaven, Senatobia, Pass Christian, Winona, Wesson, Tupelo Christian Prep and Leflore County.

Class 7A will feature a particularly compelling weekend as Tupelo attempts to extend its undefeated season against Madison Central, while Brandon looks to build on its victory over Gulfport.

Class 4A also promises excitement, with Senatobia traveling to Kosciusko and Pass Christian hosting Mendenhall.

By the end of Friday night, the semifinal matchups will be established, bringing the remaining teams one victory closer to a state championship appearance.

High School On SI will continue updating the Mississippi high school football playoff brackets with final scores, updated matchups and championship information throughout the postseason.